Are you looking for a beach getaway? Maybe you want to explore a new city? Travel without breaking the bank for spring break? I’ve got you covered! As a college student, I am always looking to save money while exploring the world. After doing some research, I have found that there are many spring break destinations to travel to this spring of 2025.

PUERTO RICO

Want to catch some sun? Look no further than Puerto Rico! The colorful atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and breathtaking beaches can be your next getaway.

I would recommend you fly to San Juan with a flight ranging from $150-250. Then, find an Airbnb close to or on the beach. You can split this between two to five friends depending on the size of the home you stay at.

Additionally, you can try some authentic flavors while staying on budget. All of the activities are free or very low cost, such as visiting the beach or walking around the city of Old San Juan.

Cancun/Tulum/Riviera Maya, Mexico

Activities, food, drinks, and an amazing view are all included?! Sign me up!

Traveling to Mexico is one of the most popular, yet affordable, spring break destinations every single year. Here, you can soak up the sun while having endless drinks from the pool bar and snacks from the cafe. You can expect to spend around $1,000-1,300 total for airfare, hotel, and food.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Just like any all-inclusive in Mexico, you can find one in Punta Cana, but with a taste of Caribbean culture. Some of the most popular resorts, such as the RIU hotels, offer an all-inclusive experience with food, drinks, entertainment, and activities. Similar to any of the resorts in Mexico, you can expect to spend around $1,300-1,500 for about five to six nights.

Amanda Stowe

Niagara Falls, Canada

Although this is not a luxurious beach vacation, the view cannot be matched! You can fly to Buffalo, N.Y., or drive with a few friends. Once there, you can either stay at a hotel, I recommend the Hilton, or staying at an Airbnb. As for activities and food, you can look to spend about $200 for a three day trip.

NYC/Boston

If you’re looking for a city trip, consider taking the train to NYC or Boston for a few days. There, you can expect to share an Airbnb with a few friends for around $400-650 a person depending on how many days you stay and how many friends come along. For food, you can spend about $300-400. Most of the activities in either city can be free or very low cost, such as walking in the park or visiting a museum.

And there we have some of my top five affordable spring break destinations! Whether you are looking for a city destination or a beach getaway, there are many affordable options!