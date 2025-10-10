Top 3 Ways To Make Senior Year Your ‘Yes Year’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I made my way back to campus this year, for my last and final go around at UConn, I formally decided that I would be saying “yes” more than ever before.

This would be my “Yes Year”.

If you’re not familiar with this term, a “Yes Year” or more formally phrased by Shonda Lynn Rhimes (award-winning producer, director, screenwriter and author) a “Year of Yes,” basically encapsulates the power of being open to trying things out of your comfort zone.

I want to embrace every opportunity that comes my way, completely jump into uncharted territories (with caution, of course) and make the most of every senior year moment.

To sum it up, I am going to make this year my b*tch. Keep reading if you also want to make it yours too.

Say yes to new experiences

Senior year is the perfect time to dive into activities you’ve never tried before — whether it’s joining a new club, signing up for an intramural sport, catching a concert, taking a spontaneous road trip or simply showing up to a random campus event. Some of the best memories come from saying yes to things you didn’t even know existed.

Take goat yoga, for example. I honestly thought it was just a UConn myth until I spotted it on the events calendar. But sure enough, I ended up on the Founder’s Green in front of Wilbur Cross with a (medium-sized!) goat balancing on my back. The best part? Goat yoga was run by HuskyTHON, so all proceeds supported Connecticut Children’s, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Not only did I get to hang out with some adorable goats, but I also helped raise money for a great cause.

Another way to say yes to new experiences is to go to every game, even the sports you normally don’t watch (though obviously you don’t want to skip UConn basketball!). There’s something electric about being in the crowd —maybe screaming a little too aggressively at the opposing team — and truly savoring the energy and excitement of campus life.

Moments like these are what senior year is all about — stepping outside your comfort zone, making memories you’ll talk about for years and connecting with your community in ways you never expected.

Photo by Maggie Brand

Say YES to Your People

After all, saying yes isn’t just about trying quirky campus events — it’s also about the people you share those moments with. From late-night Domino’s runs to spontaneous weekend plans, senior year is the time to be intentional about making memories with the friends who have been part of your University of Connecticut story all along.

Like the other week, for example: my roommate and I’s best friends spontaneously came over to hang out and get pizza and we ended up singing our hearts out on our karaoke machine. While we said yes to fun with our friends, my neighbors were probably rolling their eyes as we belted every 2000s pop song known to man.

My friends also asked me to join an intramural volleyball team and now we’re pushing for the championship. It’s a little silly, but getting competitive with your best friends is one of the best ways to bond and grow even closer.

Moments like these — whether planned or completely last minute — become the cherished memories you’ll look back on long after graduation. A Yes Year isn’t just about saying yes to opportunities; it’s about saying yes to the people who make campus feel like home.

Molly Longest / Her Campus

(Most important of all) Say YES to Yourself

Of course, saying yes to others is only part of the story. Senior year is also about saying yes to yourself — your goals, your passions and your well-being. It’s easy to get caught up in classes, job applications and making the most of your social life, but giving yourself permission to prioritize what matters to you can be the most powerful “yes” of all.

Sometimes that “yes” is as simple as wearing a more chill outfit to class — my go-to is a matching sweat set and sneakers — rather than dressing up. Other days, it’s the opposite: putting together a cute fit just because it makes you feel confident. Either way, being 100% true to yourself is what saying yes is really about.

And when things get super busy, it’s important to carve out time just for yourself. Saying yes to everything can get a little exhausting, and that’s okay. When I feel like I might burn out, I take a break and put on my favorite YouTubers or a funny podcast to recharge. Sometimes that looks like a full spa night-in — doing your nails, pampering yourself, and binge-watching your favorite show on Netflix. Little moments like these are not indulgent — they’re essential.

Saying yes to yourself means listening to your own needs, whether that’s a quiet night in, chasing a personal goal or simply giving yourself space to breathe. It’s these mindful pauses that help you show up fully for the rest of your Yes Year.

here’s to our yes year!

Whether you’re a fellow senior or a college student looking to make the most out of your year, these small steps —saying yes to new experiences, to your people and to yourself — can turn an ordinary year into a truly memorable one. Embrace opportunities, cherish the moments, and most importantly, don’t be afraid to say yes to the experiences that make your college years uniquely yours. Because when you look back, you’ll remember the times you said yes, not the moments you let pass by.