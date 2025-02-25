Top 10 Sunset Spots In Connecticut

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it’s a hot summer night in the middle of June or a chilly night in February with a blanket of snow on the ground, it’s always a good time to go see the sunset. Connecticut has a lot of great locations to view the sunset, ranging from beaches to nature preserves to lakes. For all the sunset lovers like me, here is your complete guide to the top 10 places in Connecticut to end your day in a colorful, gorgeous fashion! The 10 locations are listed in no particular order.

10. Madison Surf Club, Madison

This gorgeous location has 1,200 feet of beachfront on the Long Island Sound that provides the perfect view of the sunset. The park doesn’t close until 11 PM and is open to the general public, but seasonal fees apply.

9. Hammonasset State Park, Madison

As the state’s largest shoreline park, it has two miles of beachfront on the Long Island Sound. It is a great place to go for a beach day and then end the day with a beautiful sunset.

8. Dubois Beach, Stonington

This beach is small but provides a beautiful view of Stonington Harbor, Fisher’s Island Sound, and Little Narragansett Bay. The beach is also right near the Stonington Harbor Lighthouse, which has now been turned into a museum.

7. Horsebarn Hill, Storrs

Located on the UConn Storrs campus, Horsebarn Hill is a popular location for students to go with their friends to watch the sunset. It is a great place for sunset watching in all seasons!

6. Holcombe Hill, Newtown

Holcombe Hill Wildlife Preserve has great trails to explore during all seasons as well as a great view of the sunset from the top of the hill. There is a gazebo and a few benches on the hill where you can find people hanging out each night to watch the sunset.

5. St. Mary’s By the Sea, Bridgeport

This park provides wonderful views of the Long Island Sound and Black Rock Harbor. It is a popular place for relaxing, taking walks, and watching the sunset.

4. Lake Lillinonah

Located in Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven counties, Lake Lillinanah goes through a lot of towns. It is a great place for kayaking, boating, water skiing, etc., and always has a gorgeous view of the sunset.

3. Burying Hill Beach, Westport

Located along the shore of the Long Island Sound, this sand and rock beach is a great place for swimming, picnicking, and (of course!) watching the sunset.

2. Gardner Lake

This lake lies at the junction of the towns of Salem, Montville, and Bozrah. It is a popular place for fishing, boating, and swimming. Lakegoers can end their day with a gorgeous sunset!

1. Niantic Boardwalk, East Lyme

This boardwalk is over a mile long and provides picturesque views of the Long Island Sound. It is a popular place for walking, running, and watching the sunset.

Conclusion

Although this isn’t a complete list of all the places in Connecticut where you can see a beautiful sunset, these are some of my favorite places to watch the sun go down. As an avid outdoor adventurer, I love exploring new hiking trails, lakes to kayak at, and running paths, but my ultimate favorite activity is seeking out new sunset spots. Whether it’s for a friend hangout, a date, or family bonding time, watching the sunset is always the answer! The locations listed above are spread out across the state and highlight the beauty of Connecticut! Check out the Visit Connecticut website to find more sunset locations.