‘Tis The Season For Birthday Themes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there is one thing I love, it’s a party theme. I love to commit to the bit, especially if there’s a theme for everyone to go all out. But how do you pick a birthday theme? I have some ideas for you based off the season of your birthday.

Winter

Denim & Diamonds

Denim goes with everything! This theme is for the girlies that love to add a little sparkle into their lives. This is honestly on my personal must-have theme list. I love an all denim outfit with some sparkle on top. You could even rock some jeans and a bright sparkly top. This way, you’re all still warm but able to be glitzed and glam at the same time.

Mob Wives

Winter is the season for mob wives. This is your chance to wear a big fur coat, a tight black or red dress, and live out your Italian fantasy. You will never feel so hot in your life. This might just be one of my favorite aesthetics, especially for this season.

Ice Ice Birthday

This is the theme for the girls who love blue and white. You could have everyone dress in blue or white, and maybe even make this a destination birthday at a place with these wintery vibes. You could also switch it up and have a ski chalet theme with this. Make it whatever winter looks like to you.

Spring

Legends Never Age

Could be a hot take, but I associate rock ‘n’ roll with spring. You could deck everyone out in black, red, and cheetah print. Or, you could go for glam rock with big hair and bold fashion choices. Think of your favorite rock artists and channel that energy. As of today, you are a legend.

Crafternoon Tea

Everyone has seen the typical garden party theme. What if we switch it up a bit with this cute pun? You could have a little tea party in your backyard and do a fun craft with all of your friends. These could range anywhere from a paint and sip to vision board making.

Lilies & Lace

Lace is an essential spring material. You could have everyone dressed in cute lace dresses, tops, or skirts. Since it’s spring, no party would be complete without some flowers. I love an alliteration, so I chose lilies, but you could choose whatever flower is your favorite.

Summer

Sequins & Spritz

For our 21-plus crowd, why not incorporate a classic summer drink? You can make spritzes, or have a spritz station. They can range anywhere from Aperol to Hugo. Then, of course, everyone should wear sequins. Sequins feel like a summer staple, especially with the rise of sequins skirts and dresses this past summer.

Sunset Soirée

This brings out the best of the summer color palette. Nothing beats a summer sunset. Take your friends to the beach or have a backyard dinner and get dressed up. Everyone could wear orange, pink, or yellow to tie in the sunset themes.

She’s A Weenie Bit Older

What is summer without hot dogs? From Fourth of July barbecues to baseball games, hot dogs are a staple of summer. You can host a backyard barbecue style party and just enjoy summer with your friends. I love when people play into gingham with this theme or make one of those custom painted banner that are all over TikTok.

Fall

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody

Think Great Gatsby: pearls, black and gold, champagne. This is the ultimate party and is very fitting for the darker fall aesthetic. It is jam packed with all the glitz and glam a fancy party could provide. Or, you could take it in a completely different direction and make it a murder mystery theme. That’s why I like the theme name: there are many ways you can spin it.

Bow & Behold

Bows are in. They have been everywhere this past year, so why not use them for a party theme? This can be a more subtle and clean aesthetic for a party. Think minimal. Maybe everyone is wearing black and white. I’m picturing a cake with a bow topper, drinks with a bow tied around the stem, and a bow garland. Nothing too crazy, but a cute and easy way to have a girly party without overdoing it.

Wild Wild Birthday

Lastly, when I think of fall, I instantly think about country. Between the music, boots, and flannels, country just screams fall. You could keep this very casual with a backyard party or put a fun twist and maybe rent a mechanical bull (these are huge hits). There are so many levels you can bring to this party that people will love.

This list could go on and on forever. These themes could be used beyond birthdays and in other parties or even as bachelorette themes (when the time comes). There are no set themes you have to use because you’re born in a certain season. However, if you want to lean into that seasonal connection one year, I hope one of these themes speaks to you!