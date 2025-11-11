Time Flies When Having Fun: My Study Abroad Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, around this time, I made the decision to apply for a study abroad program for the upcoming spring. I wanted to get out and see the world while I was young and had the time to do so. Little did I know this would be the best decision I have ever made. I got to see things I never would have, travel around the world, and meet some of my now closest friends! So, I of course have to break down this amazing experience (and yes, I will be that girl constantly talking about my study abroad experience long after it is over.)

Original photo by Sophia Carissimo

I was accepted into the Perugia, Italy program for the spring, so in January, I packed up and headed on a flight to central Italy. At first, it took a while to settle in, especially as you are surrounded by old medieval architecture and meeting so many new people. I was anxious at first, being away from home, almost like I was a freshman in college all over again. However, my roommates and I got along so well that it felt like another family within a few weeks. We travelled together, explored Perugia together, and ate and studied together. We truly became bonded for a lifetime in a way that can only happen during a study abroad. It also got easier as I eventually began to know where to go for anything I might need or want (as well as rules like never ordering a cappuccino after 11 a.m.). Whether that was the bakery infamous for their chocolate cake since the 19th century, Marla’s Bar, where local musicians were always playing, or Dal Mi Coco for a meal handmade by an Italian Nonno and Nonna. Perugia quickly began to feel like a second home, and there was nothing not to love with this town being kept in its 15th-century conditions, even having underground tunnels and structures you can see from when the city was mostly underground.

Original photo by Sophia Carissimo

There was also, of course, school to attend to. School rarely felt like a pain here by getting to learn the language and culture from Italians themselves. The classes themselves were also extremely unique. I even got to take a wine tasting course where every other week we tried wines together (so really, class never felt like class). We also teamed up with a local winery and created a marketing plan for them that the CEO came into the watch at the end of the semester. In another class, I got to learn about intercultural communication, learning the way to break down barriers of being a foreigner in Italy. These classes enhanced the experience of being abroad and really immersed us in being abroad.

Original photo by Sophia Carissimo

Finally, there was the traveling. Every weekend, I would explore somewhere new with my roommates. There was our first stop was Assisi, a small town bustling with churches and known for Saint Francis in central Italy. The churches and cozy medieval vibe were stunning and took your breath away. Plus, there is even a local castle you can still tour to this day, kept almost completely intact as it was in centuries past!

Then there was the fashion-forward Florence, where the leather markets and food vendors are to die for. Plus, there is the iconic Statue of David in the Uffizi Gallery, which, seeing, in real life, felt unreal after having seen and heard about it in history classes for years. After that, my roommates and I went to Rome with stunning architecture and ancient ruins that make you feel like you are back in the past. There was also the island of Malta, where even in February it was almost seventy degrees out, and there was delicious seafood. After a tropical trip, there were the mountains of Switzerland, where my friends and I got up close to the Swiss Alps and tried some delicious fondue. For our spring break, we started in cozy London, which was stunningly green for a city, and of course, we had to stop by Buckingham Palace, where we actually got to see the changing of the guards.

After the start of our trip in London, we moved on to cow-filled Edinburgh, where we got to see some actual Highland cows and toured the giant castle there that is now essentially a giant museum. Following Edinburgh, we moved to Dublin, where we toured the Rock N’ Roll Museum, which is still a functioning recording studio that has hosted artists like Hozier, The Cranberries, and Sinead O’Connor over the years, and went to the iconic Temple Bar9 for a pint of Guinness that we did not finish, of course. Finally, my roommates and I ended our spring break in Stockholm, Sweden, with the palace, delicious pastries, and an iconic Viking restaurant we went to where they blow a horn and announce your name and where you are from before being seated.

After a crazy week, we ended up exploring the colorful houses of Copenhagen the next week, even taking a boat tour around the city to see everything! Then our final trip that made everyone shed a tear was the lakes and mountains of the Dolomites. We hiked for five hours, scaling the Dolomites, and the breathtaking views were absolutely worth it! Each of these places was distinctly different, each carrying its own charm. It was so great to see how people live throughout the world, from busy Dublin to the quiet streets of Assisi. Personally, my favorite place was Edinburgh with its stunning buildings, amazing castle, joyful and helpful people, as well as the iconic cows. However, every place left its mark with its distinct culture and history we got to see a glimpse of while visiting. It truly was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore and see the beautiful slivers of the world, seeing a glimpse into the rich culture and history at every stop.

If you are debating whether to do a study abroad program. I would say jump on it. You will never get to be in your 20s, meeting new people, and traveling the world like this again. Get out and explore, and who knows what you will find!