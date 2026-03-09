TikTok’s Deinfluencing Trend: Fight Against Overconsumption

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Were you a VSCO girl in 2019? What about a coquette girl in 2023, or a clean girl in 2025?

Trends have been around for decades, but TikTok has taken them to the next level. Microtrends circulate the app faster than we can keep up with, and go out of style quickly as a result. Influencers urge us to replace our old items with their newer, “better” versions, even if we don’t need to. Recently, a new trend on TikTok that finally addresses this issue has emerged: deinfluencing.

This trend takes a new approach to online fads, prompting people to share their experiences with microtrends. Users make lists of the products they bought and didn’t feel were “worth the hype.” This idea has helped me realize that as we continue to mindlessly buy and collect piles of things we don’t need, we fall into a never-ending cycle of spending and regretting. Here are some reasons why deinfluencing is the trend that should last.

1. EnvironMENTal Stress

Let’s face it, it’s easier to throw away old clothes to make room for new ones or clean off old shelves to make space for new knick-knacks, but all of that stuff has to go somewhere. Everything we throw away collects in landfills, releasing harmful gases that pollute our air. As waste increases and landfills expand, habitats face destruction.

So, before I throw out that old sweater in my closet, I try to think of ways I can repurpose it by donating or upcycling. Ways I’ve repurposed items include cutting up old fabrics and keeping buttons for art projects. I also cut shirts into new styles like off-the-shoulder t-shirts or tube tops. Other examples I’ve seen online include turning old jeans into tote bags, using old fabrics for patchwork or to make pillows, bookmarks, and keychains, and sewing. I’ve found so much joy in using ideas like this to have craft nights with friends to make the experience a group effort. Get creative! Anything you can think of to keep items out of landfills is a step in the right direction.

2. The psychological impact

The need to “keep up” with trends is exhausting. I feel like every time I go online, I’m bombarded with aesthetics I need to achieve or self-help tools I need to buy. In reality, this pressure just kills my individuality and stresses me out. We visually express ourselves through style. When we ignore our taste to follow trends, we become disconnected from ourselves. It’s time to use trends as inspiration, not instructions. Take what you love and leave the rest!

Even so, it’s been difficult to get over my retail therapy addiction. Nothing makes me happier than buying a new workout set or a poster for my room. The dopamine boost we get as a result of shopping is a double-edged sword. Although it’s great at first, the feeling quickly fades. The stress and guilt of unnecessary spending set in, and there’s only one way to fix it: more retail therapy. It quickly becomes a cycle, but there are healthier ways to release dopamine without the negative drawbacks. Some ways I’ve been de-stressing recently include going for long walks, spending time with my friends, journaling, or starting a new TV series.

3. financial strain

As a full-time college student, money is always on my mind. No matter what age you are, it’s never too late (or early) to start saving. Although I have a long list of clothes, shoes, and everyday items I want, setting aside money for my future self is something I’ve really started to prioritize this year. Keeping that in mind deters me from buying trendy pieces.

This hasn’t always been easy for me, though. One way I’ve gotten better at saving money is by setting small, attainable goals and rewarding myself with one item I’ve been wanting when I achieve them. This way, I have more time to evaluate if the product is something I truly want, if it will last a long time, and if it’s worth the money. I have also started journaling my spending by writing down what I bought and how much I spent on it each day, so I have a visual representation of where my money is going. Making these decisions more mindfully has not only helped me combat overconsumption — but also my guilt and regret after spending.

In my experience, it may not always feel like it, but every action can have a lasting impact. At the end of the day, what matters most is being yourself and doing what you love, even if it’s not the latest trend. With all that being said, I hope I was able to provide you with a new perspective and de-influence you from microtrends!