The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

In recent years, thrifting has become very prevalent in Gen-Z culture and my life. With the rise in fast fashion, thrifting is a way to shop more ethically and reuse clothing and items that are still in very good condition. It is also a way to search for a certain clothing aesthetic that you are trying to achieve in a budget-friendly way, and it’s something to do with your friends! Here are my top five places to thrift locally in Connecticut!

Starting with my personal favorite, Lower Forms located in New Haven, CT. It is a more curated store with a cozy atmosphere for shopping. There are always boxes in the front of the store where you can dig for good deals like the Goodwill bins, but the rest of the store is organized by types of clothing: shirts, jeans, skirts, pants, etc. More often than not, they will have pop-up brands come and sell items like handmade jewelry, additional thrift clothing, and even up-cycled hand-painted items. The staff there are super fun to talk to, and they will give you great advice on items as well. It’s a great place to go if you want to thrift and also go for a day trip around New Haven.

At number two, Pandemonium thrift was such an exciting and fun experience. Located in a house in Deep River, CT, this two-story thrift expands past the house and into the backyard. The first floor has vintage and modern clothing that typically ranges from $5-$15 items and jewelry walls with unique pieces. There is also a cafe, a book room, a furniture room, and a cat that roams around the shop. The downstairs has items ranging from chandeliers to sewing supplies, and outside, there is a whole trailer with vinyls, CDs, cassettes, you name it. The most intriguing part of this thrift, though, is not the items you can purchase but the animals living on the property. There are goats and even a whole exploratorium on the property, making it the perfect place to find some good trinkets and have fun!

The next place to thrift on my list is Three Graces Vintage. As mentioned in the store’s name, this store carries more vintage clothing items and jewelry. The owner has to be one of the nicest and most whimsical people I have met. The clothing items that she carries are very carefully selected, and you can see that. In a small town like Stafford, this shop brings a lot of life to the community. When I first went there this summer, it was unlike any other thrift store that I had been to in the state.

If you are looking for something on a larger scale, the Elephant’s Trunk is located in New Milford and is known for being the largest flea market in New England, which runs every Sunday (weather permitting). They have so many vendors who come and sell literally anything you can think of. There is also live music and food trucks show up! One thing to point out here is that cash is required. I learned the hard way that many people do not take cards, Venmo, or anything of that sort, but this flea market is a must-go if you’re in the mood to roam for hours!

5. Pop-up Vendors

My last top recommendation for thrifting is to be a little spontaneous and look out for amazing pop-up vendors! Events from @Forgotten.Flea and @Thrift2Death are extremely popular on Instagram for selling in Connecticut often. I personally went to a Forgotten Flea event this past summer, and even just by talking to a vendor, you can tell how much they care about their small businesses. This one vendor even gave me a free 3D-printed keychain because we had something in common. If you want something right on campus, there are vendors that come and set up a few times a year right in Downtown Storrs, Fairfield Way, or Student Union. Broadbin Vintage is very popular on campus, but you can always find something near the center of campus throughout the year.

Another place where you can do a form of thrifting on campus is the University of Connecticut Swap Shop. At the swap shop, you bring in clothes you would like to swap, and they give credits to use towards your picks in clothing that they have on hand. It’s a super cool concept and so fun to check out! Overall, just being curious about adventuring and finding new places to thrift can get you some timeless and trendy pieces for your wardrobe.

Conclusion

There are so many places that are unique to Connecticut for thrifting if you want something to do that gets you outside and adventuring with friends or even yourself. There are always opportunities to thrift online, but CT has such intriguing thrift stores and events that are super fun to check out, all while being sustainable and money-conscious. So next time you want to thrift or shop for trinkets or clothing, keep these places in mind!