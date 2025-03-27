This Year’s Top 10 Spring Break Destinations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

After a busy first half of the spring semester, UConn students were able to take some time off and relax over spring break. Many students took this time to explore new countries and cities, relax on the beach, and spend time with friends and family. Many vacationed in warm places to defrost after the colder months, including places in the Caribbean and Mexico. There were also many who traveled abroad to countries in Europe. This article is perfect for you whether you want to see if where you traveled is on the list, learn more about the places students visited, or get inspiration for your upcoming trips! The top 10 spring break vacation locations this year for UConn students are listed below in no particular order.

1. Florida

For those who decided to travel but stay in the U.S. for break, Florida was a very popular destination. Some of the most popular places in Florida to visit were Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, and Daytona. These locations all have great beaches, where college students can participate in activities like jet skiing, surfing, parasailing, and kayaking or just lay on the beach and sunbathe.

Original photo by Amariah Armstrong

Miami

There are many options for activities to do while on spring break in Miami, including beaches, shopping, clubs, and restaurants. The area is known for its warm weather and vibrant nightlife.

Original photo by Amariah Armstrong

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is a popular spring break destination for college students because of its affordability. College students are able to stay at beachfront hotels without breaking the bank. Activities include going to the beach, clubs, concerts, and restaurants.

Photo by Emma Dutil

Key West

Key West is a city located in the Florida Keys. Activities include going to the beaches, snorkeling to explore the beautiful coral reefs, going to clubs, and enjoying live music.

Photo by Emma Dutil

Daytona

Daytona is another more affordable option for students for spring break. Activities include going to clubs, restaurants, and the beach. There is also a waterpark.

Original photo by Naiiya Patel

2. Dublin, Ireland

Because St. Patrick’s Day fell during spring break this year, Dublin was the perfect location for students to visit. Dublin is a prime location for St. Patrick’s Day festivities, including a parade, live music, a carnival, and celebrations at the world-famous pubs. Other activities students were able to do throughout the week included going to clubs and pubs as well as visiting historical landmarks, including Dublin Castle, Christchurch Cathedral, and Trinity College.

Photo by Lydia Sutton

Photo by Lydia Sutton

3. Punta Cana

Located in the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana has 21 miles of gorgeous beaches. It also has great nightlife and many popular all-inclusive resorts. There are also many party boats that allow students to enjoy the warm water and beautiful views.

4. Aruba

Aruba’s gorgeous white sand beaches and turquoise waters make it a beautiful location for college students to travel to for spring break.

5. Bahamas

Located in the Caribbean, the Bahamas has gorgeous beaches, great nightlife, and many popular shopping locations. It also has many party cruises and world-famous resorts. Also, visitors can explore the Bahamian culture and visit historical sites like the British Colonial Hotel.

Photo by Allyson Cooper

Photo by Allyson Cooper

6. Cancun

Cancun is another vacation destination with beautiful beaches. The beaches also have DJs and parties throughout the day. The party scene is very popular in Cancun, and it has world-famous clubs, such as Coco Bongo and The City. For people who want to do more than party and go to the beach, there are also opportunities to explore the Mexican culture and the ancient Mayan ruins.

7. Cabo San Lucas

Located in Mexico, Cabo San Lucas is a popular spring break location for college students because of its beautiful beaches, including the iconic Medano Beach, and exciting nightlife. There are also a lot of popular restaurants and street food stands. For people who want to do more exploring, snorkeling, and zip-lining are popular activities.

8. Puerto Rico

Because no passport is required to travel to Puerto Rico due to it being a U.S. territory, it is a popular vacation destination for college students. Also, it has a great combination of gorgeous beaches and opportunities to explore Puerto Rico’s culture. For example, Old San Juan has historic forts and streets.

Original photo by Madison Righi

Original photo by Madison Righi

Original photo by Madison Righi

9. London, England

For those who traveled to Europe for spring break, London was a popular destination. Some of the popular landmarks to visit in London include Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, and Tower Bridge. There are also many museums, parks, and markets to explore.

10. California

Some popular activities for those who traveled to California for spring break were visiting the beach, going on outdoor adventures, and going to amusement parks. Some of the most popular places in California for college students to visit were Lake Tahoe, San Diego, Yosemite National Park, Disneyland, Universal Studios, San Fransisco, and Los Angeles.

Photo by Allyson Cooper

Conclusion

Although this is not a complete list of all the places UConn students traveled to, it highlights some of the most popular vacation destinations this year for spring break. Students made the most of their break with their travels and are now back on campus ready to finish off the semester strong!