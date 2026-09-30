They’re Not Your Soulmate, It’s Just Intermittent Reinforcement

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all been there. You stare at your phone waiting for a text from someone who took days to respond, and when it finally comes through, you somehow feel an immediate rush of excitement. The message itself could be incredibly low effort and boring, yet you’re suddenly analyzing every word like it’s a love letter. And if they disappear again? Well, now you’re checking your phone every five minutes, wondering what happened.

Objectively, it makes no sense. If a friend treated us with the same amount of inconsistency, we would probably have no problem telling them to stop wasting our time. But when it comes to someone we like, suddenly we have an entire list of explanations ready to make their behavior seem more meaningful than it probably is. The truth is less romantic, but incredibly liberating. They are not your soulmate. Your brain just might be responding to something called intermittent reinforcement, a psychological pattern where unpredictable rewards can make us keep coming back for more.

In this case, the reward is their attention. One day they’re texting you all night; the next, they disappear, and that tiny bit of attention when they come back feels even more exciting because you had to wait for it. So no, you might not actually be addicted to that person. You might be addicted to the unpredictability.

The Science of the Reward Loop

So why does this work so well on us? Behavioral psychology actually has a pretty good explanation. Researchers have found that when behavior is rewarded unpredictably, people can become more likely to repeat it, because they never know when the reward is coming next. Think about it like this: if you knew you were going to get a reward every single time you did something, eventually you wouldn’t think twice about it. But if the reward could come at any given moment, you would probably keep checking to see if this was the time you finally got it.

Now replace the reward with a text.

When someone is consistently giving you attention, there is no mystery. You know what to expect. But when they go from texting you every day, to disappearing and coming back as if nothing happened, your brain has no idea when that next bit of attention is coming. So you keep checking your phone, rereading old messages, and convincing yourself that the next text might mean something more.

And then there’s the dopamine. Despite everything we’ve been taught about it, dopamine isn’t simply the chemical in our brain responsible for making us feel good. It also plays a major role in motivation and anticipation. That means sometimes the waiting, wondering, and hoping for the next text can be more exciting than the text itself. Which is probably why you can spend several days thinking about someone, only for them to finally text “hey” and somehow feel like you just won something.

Confusing Anxiety for “Chemistry”

Maybe the most convincing part of all of this is how easily we mistake anxiety for chemistry. The butterflies, the constant second-guessing, the urge to check your phone for the 10th time in an hour. We have somehow decided that feeling completely calm around someone means there’s no spark, while feeling slightly insane must mean there is something special there.

Pop culture definitely isn’t helping. Because pop culture so often rewrites toxic dynamics as beautiful love stories, we are conditioned to believe that romance is supposed to be some dramatic rollercoaster. The more complicated the relationship, the more passionate it seems. But uncertainty can be exciting without actually being a sign of compatibility.

Maybe that is the part we need to stop romanticizing. Chemistry should not require detective work. If the connection feels exciting only because you never know what comes next, it might not be chemistry at all. It might just be the uncertainty keeping you interested.

Reclaiming Your Energy

Once you recognize the pattern, the hardest part is stopping yourself from giving it more meaning than it deserves. Not every late-night text is a hidden confession, and not every sudden burst of attention means someone has finally realized what they want. Sometimes inconsistency is just inconsistency.

You don’t need to decode every message, figure out why someone suddenly disappeared, or convince yourself that the next interaction will be different. If the same pattern keeps happening, maybe that is the answer. And just to be clear, this doesn’t mean you have to stop liking someone or become cynical about dating. Wanting someone’s attention is completely normal. But what’s important is that you don’t have to settle for attention that only comes around when it feels like a game.

So the next time someone has you checking your phone and overthinking every interaction, take a step back. Maybe it isn’t chemistry. Maybe your brain just got used to waiting for the next reward.