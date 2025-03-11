Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick Shades: Inspired By Iconic Women You Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

The makeup industry, especially Charlotte Tilbury, is huge when it comes to lip products. Everyone knows and loves the iconic Pillow Talk lipstick shade that blew up everywhere to be the perfect nude pink. But what people aren’t aware of is the inspiration behind their other lipstick collection, Hot Lips.

The magic and science behind Hot Lips are that it has 3D glowing pigments that help bring a vibrant, luminous finish, along with lipstick tree extract to soften, condition, and smooth your lips, vitamin C and E to nourish, and emollient ester blend that helps get the smooth creamy texture in your lipsticks.

Hot Lips was created in collaboration with women, but who are they? Each shade pays tribute to a star, including…

Nicole Kidman (Kidman’s kiss)

Inspired by actress Nicole Kidman, known for her roles in The Undoing, Big Little Lies, and Just Go with It, Charlotte Tilbury created a matte rose-petal pink lipstick named after her.

Cindy Crawford (super Cindy)

Super Cindy is inspired by the iconic supermodel — well-known in the 1980s and 1990s. The shade, a warm taupe nude, is perfect for achieving a 90s-inspired makeup look. Super Cindy is the perfect lipstick for warm undertones and is a great choice if you’re opting for a 90s-inspired makeup look.

Liv Tyler (liv it up)

Liv Tyler, known as Steven Tyler’s daughter and the actress in The Lord of the Rings and Armageddon (as Grace Stamper), inspired the shade “Liv It Up,” a soft ballet pink.

Kim kardashian (kim k.w.)

Inspired by TV personality and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, the Kim K.W. Nude lipstick is a light pinky-beige shade that has been a staple in her beauty looks from the 2000s to today, influencing many in their search for the perfect nude.

Emily Ratajkowski (hot Emily)

The Hot Emily lipstick was named after American model, actress, and author Emily Ratajkowski. Known for her work on the runway with brands from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu, Ratajkowski is also a New York Times bestselling author of My Body. Reflecting her vibrant style, Hot Emily is a classic bright coral red.

Poppy DELEVINGNE (electric poppy)

Electric Poppy, inspired by Poppy Delevigne, is a bright, hot-pink, blue-toned lipstick.

CARINA LAU (Carina’s Love)

Carina’s Love is a bright, medium red lipstick inspired by Carina Lau, the Hong Kong actress and singer known for her roles in Detective Dee and Looking Back in Anger (1989), as well as her appearance on the cover of Vogue China. This vibrant red shade is perfect for anyone wanting a bold pop of color.

Salma Hayek (secret salma)

Inspired by actress Salma Hayek, known for her roles in House of Gucci, Grown Ups, Desperado, and more, this deep rose-plum lipstick gives you the matte finish you’re looking for.

Helena Bonham-Carter (Hel’s Bells)

If you know who played Charlie’s mom in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) with Johnny Depp, then you probably know who this is. Also known for her roles in Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter, and Cinderella, Carter’s shade is a deep berry lipstick, inspired by her iconic characters across these films.

Laura Bailey (Tell Laura)

Tell Laura is inspired by the model who’s worked with Gucci, Guess, and L’Oréal, and is also a photographer. Her lipstick shade is a warm, orange-red tone that brings a vibrant pop of color.

Kate Bosworth (Bosworth’s beauty)

Bosworth’s Beauty is a vibrant, hot pink matte lip, inspired by Kate Bosworth.

While it’s unclear why Charlotte Tilbury chose these women for their lipstick shade names and inspiration, it’s still interesting to see who they picked. Next time you grab a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick, you’ll know a little more about who inspired the shade names!