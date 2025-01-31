The Year of the Cool Girl: 2025 Fashion Predictions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The past 5 years of the 2020s were heavily influenced by wardrobes from the past. Remember when we all wanted to dress like it was the 90s? Well, 2025 is no exception. This year may sound like old Drake albums and DJ Snake’s Lean On. Aesthetics such as Boho and Rock chic reminiscent of the early to mid-2010s have been echoing throughout my TikTok For You page for the past couple of weeks. Could this perhaps be a taste of what 2025 fashion might look like? Here are my predictions for what might be in our closets this upcoming year.

1. Fringe

Fringe jackets, boots, bags — you name it. For this year, I’m visualizing a full-blown 2013 Coachella boho chic revival. Fashion historians often say that during times of political turmoil or uncertainty, people tend to turn towards flowy, carefree silhouettes. Therefore, could this boho chic staple perhaps be coming back? With multiple runways, including Isabel Marant’s Fall 2024 collection featuring tons of this design, I predict this could be the trend of the year.

2. wedge sneakers

Hear me out… Most fashion girls on my TikTok For You page have been raging about THE Isabel Marant wedge sneakers. This unique silhouette creates a look similar to what a pair of booties would do, but their color scheme and suede material create a rock-chic vibe that is effortlessly fashionable. I would not be surprised if these turned mainstream during this year, considering that once again, Gen Z has been reminiscing about that mid-2010s Tumblr grunge look and well..these were super popular a decade ago. If styled right, these babies could totally give edgy meets rich girl.

3. Babydoll tops

With the rise of softer aesthetics such as Coquette in the past few years, I can see the iconic Twilight Bella Swan-esque baby doll tops hitting the mainstream fashion cycle. Not to mention, these, along with a pair of jeans and black converses, are a perfect girl-next-door staple.

4. Skinny Jeans

DON’T LEAVE THIS PAGE! JUST HEAR ME OUT ONE SECOND! I know… this may be a tough one to accept. But, we must accept fashion is a swinging pendulum. For example, the 80s were maximalist, so the 90s were minimalist. This year, following the skater-ish baggy “kid-core” aesthetics of the early 2020s, and the recent preference for flare jeans, I think it’s time those silhouettes run their course and skinny jeans make their full-blown comeback. Also, these too have been making an appearance on recent runways. Could this be the start of their revival?

5. Cut out shirts

In a time where “clean girl” aesthetics have been all of the rage, the fashion pendulum ought to finally swing back and go full Indie Sleaze this year. I definitely can see this early 2010s trend coming back due to the “Brat Summer’ trend that dominated last year. This time though, we’ll go full party girl and create a careless, just rolled out of bed, cool girl look with this piece.

6. Statement Belts

Okay, wouldn’t these fit right into the boho chic look? A nice thick belt adds extra flare to an otherwise basic outfit. One could opt for a brown one for a Western look and a black one for a punk rock vibe.

7. Big Bags

Any look that tries to mimic the early 2010s cannot lack a big leather bag. After the small shoulder bag craze, I think the girlies are ready for a functional bag that can also be a wardrobe staple.

Final Thoughts

It looks like 2025 will be the year for the long-awaited, and sometimes dreaded, comeback of the 2010s. So far, it seems as if perhaps we are handpicking the best-looking trends of the era and leaving the fashion-crimes behind. Just hoping and praying I don’t see any galaxy leggings on my Instagram anytime soon.