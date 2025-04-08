‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: Will It Be The Best One Yet?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*DISCLAIMER: Mentions Suicide*

If you haven’t already heard, The White Lotus Season 3 has come to an end, which has been very sad for some after binge-watching every Sunday night on HBO Max.

If you’re not aware, The White Lotus is a television series created by filmmaker Mike White. Each season follows a new cast, but what stays the same is the setting. Each season takes place at a Four Seasons resort in a different location. Season one was in Hawaii, Season two in Italy, and Season three in Thailand.

Although the location and the stunning Four Seasons resort in Thailand — filled with monkeys, ocean views, infinity pools, palm trees, and lush greenery — were beautiful, the season had much more to offer.

It ended up being filled with family drama, friendship conflicts, relationship issues, murders, and financial scandals. The season also featured other major events, including a crime and a potential suicide attempt.

Now, let’s break down what really happened with the characters this season and whether their storylines made it the best season yet. (Spoilers Ahead!)

The Friendship Trio: Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie

The dynamic between Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie quickly turns juicy and filled with drama. They each reveal feelings of jealousy, criticize one another’s marriages and careers, and even challenge each other’s political views. The turning point comes when Jaclyn hooks up with Valentin, a man Laurie was interested in. While Kate tries to keep things neutral between the three, it doesn’t go as planned and ends up failing. Tension rises as Kate tries to keep things cool, but they end up getting mad at her for avoiding these issues between them. This dynamic in the show was interesting to see because it shows how toxic friendships can quickly fall apart. The jealousy, betrayal, and unresolved issues between the three make it clear how easily things can go south and friendships can end.

The Ratilff family

The Ratliff family might seem like just your typical American family with a mom, dad, two brothers, and a sister, but things take a major turn. Throughout the season, they face many hidden secrets and issues that slowly come to light.

First off, the two brothers, Saxon and Lochlan. They end up having a sexual encounter with each other and Chloe, one of the older women they meet on a boat at the full moon party. Both Saxon and Lochlan are aware of what happened that night, but neither of them is ready to admit it to themselves. As the season progresses, the tension between them grows as they try to process the event while avoiding facing the reality of it. While the brothers have their own secrets, their sister, Piper, convinces the family to come to Thailand to write a thesis for her Buddhist monastery. In reality, she just wants to stay there for a year after graduation, keeping her true motivations hidden from everyone, except she tells her younger brother Lochlan whom she seems to trust the most. Piper and Lochlan end up going to the Buddhist center for the night, leaving her parents and Saxon in the dust.

Victoria Ratliff, the mother of the kids, is facing her own struggles. She’s dependent on lorazepam, a drug she uses to cope with anxiety, and cannot accept the fact that Piper wants to study Buddhism in Thailand. Victoria believes it’s some sort of “cult” and refuses to let her daughter move there for a year. On top of that, she’s addicted to living a luxurious lifestyle and can’t come to terms with the idea that she might not have everything she wants or what she currently enjoys.

Lastly, the father, Timothy Ratliff, is facing his own crisis. Struggling with financial and legal troubles that could result in the family losing everything, he steals a gun from one of the hotel workers in a desperate attempt to commit suicide. While his future is uncertain, it’s clear that his choices are catching up to him. The father’s suspicious behavior leaves Saxon worried about what is going on in his work life, as he relies on his father for a successful lifestyle and career. On top of Saxon questioning what is up with him, his wife cannot seem to lose anything either, which leaves Timothy in a panic state, taking Victoria’s lorazepam pills, drinking constantly, and avoiding all contact with his family and the people they meet at the hotel.

Chelsea and Rick

Chelsea and Rick are just another couple on vacation in Thailand, but they have their own problems. Rick is caught up in his past, struggling with his own demons. Rick is dealing with the murder of his father from when he was young. His search for the man responsible takes him to Bangkok, leaving Chelsea anxiously waiting, not knowing what’s going on.

While waiting for Rick, Chelsea gets hit on by Saxon but turns him down. She knows he’s emotionally unavailable and hasn’t forgotten what he did with his brother that night. She finds him too desperate and reminds him that no amount of pills could change the fact that it was his brother he hooked up with.

After Rick arrives in Bangkok, he finally confronts the killer. But instead of going through with the murder, he hesitates, knocks the man to the ground, and walks away.

Meanwhile, Chelsea waits anxiously, unaware of what’s happening. She remains committed to Rick despite his emotional distance. But instead of turning to her, Rick spends the night drinking, doing drugs, and surrounding himself with other women. He ignores Chelsea’s calls, pushing her further away. Their dynamic remains messy, with Chelsea caring deeply for Rick, but his unresolved feelings about his father’s murder are keeping him lost and distant.

Belinda, Greg, and Zion

If you’ve watched season one of The White Lotus, you’re likely familiar with Belinda’s past. She used to be a manager at the Hawaii hotel, where she formed a friendship with one of her guests, Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge. The two have discussions about opening up a business together at the hotel, and Tanya offers to pay for it. However, the plan seems to fade as Tanya becomes close to her boyfriend Greg.

In season three, Greg is at the hotel in Thailand where Belinda is staying. He offers her $100,000 to fund the business to try and cover up his involvement in the murder of Tanya. In return, he asks Belinda to stay silent about what happened if he gives her the money. Belinda refuses the offer as she feels anxious and conflicted about the whole situation. She is worried about what he can do if she rejects him because of his dangerous past.

Belinda’s son, Zion, is also concerned about her safety and wonders why she doesn’t want to take the money. He’s left in an awkward situation when he catches his mom with a man. This only adds to his worry, as he sees the potential danger she could be in if she refuses Greg’s offer.

Gaitok and mOOK

While Gaitok and Mook may seem like a cute couple, their relationship started to turn toxic. Gaitok is a gentle and kind man, but Mook seems to want something different. She questions why he’s so scared to fight, especially after a robbery occurred at the hotel. It’s clear that Gaitok cares deeply for Mook, but the question remains. Will he change for her?

Gaitok also faces additional stress when he discovers that his gun has been stolen by a hotel guest, Timothy Ratliff. Panicking, he wonders where it could be. He decides to break into Timothy’s hotel room to get it back, while the other security guard becomes suspicious, wondering if Gaitok has the gun after all.

Gaitok soon realizes that the three women, Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate, are now connected to the men who may be behind the crime, as they went out and partied with them during a night out.

While I can’t speak for everyone, I think season three might have been the best so far. It was packed with scandals, drama, relationship issues, and crime. Though I’m sad that season three is coming to an end, I’m looking forward to season four, with rumors suggesting it will take place in a colder climate. I really enjoyed binge-watching each Sunday, and following each character was interesting!