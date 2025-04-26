This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Summer is almost here, which means it is almost time for summer concerts and music festivals! Being from the Chicago suburbs means it’s time for the best festival: Lollapalooza. I’ll be going for my first time this year for two days, and as I was doing research, I came across lots of information. If you were lucky enough to get tickets and are coming from out of town, here are five tips for your first time at Lolla!

Tip 1: Communicate with your group

Cell service is very spotty, and with the big crowds, it can be easy to get separated. Make sure you are sharing a location with everyone in your group. Also, use a buddy system and make sure to try to stay with your group. If your group does split up and go to different stages, make sure to have a plan for a specific (please be specific, there are literally hundreds of thousands of people at the festival) meeting spot. Also, make sure to add the time in your texts so even if the delivery is delayed, your group still has an accurate idea of where you’re at.

Tip 2: Know the map

This is especially important when thinking about your own schedule and the sets you want to see. The schedule won’t be out until closer to the festival, but it is important to know the different stages. The grounds are a mile long with the two headlining stages, T Mobile and Bud Light, at either end. Buckingham fountain is in the middle of the festival. T Mobile, IHG, and Perry’s are all close to each other. Bud Light, Tito’s, Bacardi, and BMI are close to each other. It’s important when building your schedule to be realistic, you’re not going to get from one end to the other in five minutes.

Tip 3: Take care of yourself

In the August heat, it is very important to stay hydrated and fueled. Plan on buying food at the festival, even though it can get pricey. It is worth it to have a good meal and have enough nourishment to get through the day. I have heard Harold’s chicken is very good. I know a lot of people also go to a convenience store right outside the festival and get protein bars before. It is also important to drink water. No one wants to pass out when their favorite artist is performing. You can bring empty water containers into the festival and use one of the water refill stations. Bring an empty water bottle or get one of the water backpacks that have pouches inside if you think that would be more convenient.

Tip 4: Don’t get your phone stolen

Unfortunately, Lolla is notorious for people getting their phones stolen. Do not have your phone in your back pocket. The best way to make sure your phone doesn’t get taken is to wear a fanny pack across your chest and keep your phone in there when you aren’t using it. You can also keep it in a backpack, but just make sure to keep an eye on it; this can be difficult in large crowds, especially if you’re packed close to the stage.

Tip 5: Take advantage of everything

While Lolla can be overwhelming, there are things to make it a very smooth and fun experience. For example, you should add a card to your wristband, so you can just tap when you want to buy anything. This way, you do not have to worry about bringing your cards or wallet. This makes everything convenient and one less thing you have to bring. Also, if you want a break from the festival, take a look at the different brand activations. Sometimes they give away free stuff like cooling towels. It is also just a great place to grab a seat in the shade.

Last but not least… have fun!

The lineup is great this year, especially for the pop girlies. Wear sunscreen, drink water, wear comfy shoes, and most importantly, have fun!