Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than listening to music all about love? Now, if you’re single (like me), this day might not make you the happiest person in the world, but let’s see what a bit of K-POP music therapy can do!

For Feb. 14, I thought what better music to listen to on Valentine’s Day than K-POP songs all about self-love, yearning, happiness, and heartbreak?

K-POP songs come in every genre you can think of, and love songs are one of the most popular ones! Though you or I may not understand Korean, the melody and rhythm of the songs themselves are enough to feel the emotions the singers are conveying. If you’re really curious, looking up English translations can add MUCH more to your understanding of the song!

Whether you’re happily in love, single and ready to mingle, or have had your heart broken, there is a K-POP song for you on the day of love!

Single

As the title says, this upbeat girl-group song by TWICE asks the question: what is love? The song conveys curiosity and longing for love to those who have never experienced love before. It’s a perfect song if you (like myself) have never experienced love and hope to one day!

This is one of Jin’s solo songs, with his very soft, calm, emotional vocals shining throughout the song. It’s a beautiful song about self-love, even a part of BTS’s Love Yourself album. It expresses acceptance of oneself, even all imperfections and flaws. Remember, always love yourself!

The English version of “Cupid” was one of the most popular songs of 2023, and it trended all over TikTok! Unable to find love while deeply yearning for it, they blame Cupid for the failures. It’s a very upbeat song that totally fits anyone who’s also frustrated in the quest for love.

Yet another Gen-Z TikTok hit, “Anti-romantic” gained popularity in 2021! The song speaks for those who are hesitant to believe in love and romance. Reading the English translations of the lyrics gives a pessimistic view of the concept of love, believing it will ultimately end in pain and heartbreak. So, what’s the point of being in love?

In Love

This is such a powerful song to scream your lungs out to. It’s about being so in love with someone that you would die without them. I know, it’s a bit heavy, but the lyrics clearly express the desperation for that special someone.

What if you were with the person you love the most for just one day? Well, this masterpiece of a song dives into how the guys would spend their day with the person they love; holding their hand, kissing them, complimenting them, and so much more cute stuff! It’s a cute, soft song that can be dedicated to your S/O, and you can easily sing along to the chorus at the top of your lungs!

This song is so upbeat and happy that it always brightens up my day! The title says it all: it’s all about being absolutely captivated by the beauty of the one they love, which I find SO adorable. Can it get any cuter than this?

Enhypen’s romantic era can be seen in their newest albums, Romance: Untold and Romance: Untold-Daydream, a repackage of the original album. As everyone knows, the “XO” sign means kisses and hugs, often used in romantic writing! The song is asking for a chance to be with the one they love, with their consent to express their feelings openly (we love consent, am I right)!

One of the best songs about devotion of all time! The song is all about loving one person so deeply that they’re the only one who can bring purpose to your life. It’s pure commitment, sung slowly with a soft, feminine voice.

Heartbroken

This is an older song, however, the plot twist in the music video had shocked everyone who watched it (me included)! It’s a song full of emotional pining for the one they love but cannot have. Can you imagine being secretly in love…with your friend?

One of BTS’s most popular songs of all time, “Fake Love” is about how love is not real; or more so how a relationship you think was true love, was nothing but a lie. Their voices are powerful and full of anger, heartbreak, and sadness all in one. I can’t imagine how painful this would be to experience!

Yet another BTS song, “The Truth Untold” tells the story of longing for someone in the shadows, unable to reveal their true selves due to their own insecurities. In the end, they let the person they like get away, and just as in the beginning, they end up alone.

Jung Kook’s solo album, Golden, is one of the best albums I’ve listened to! “Hate You,” in my opinion, is one of the saddest songs in the album, and you can see why based on the title. He sings beautifully about the feelings of a breakup. It’s the raw emotion and pain of moving on from a past love and wanting to hate them just as much as you loved them.

Of course, I had to conclude with a solo song sung by my “ult bias” (favorite member) of Stray Kids! Seungmin’s vocals are no joke; you can feel the pain of a past relationship, recalling good memories, and regretting letting them go. The stars once shining happily are now raindrops, the light in your eyes gone.

If it’s not already obvious, this list includes most of my favorite K-POP artists, otherwise known as “ult groups!” There are definitely more than 14 K-POP songs about love, but these were my absolute favorites! Trust me, it was not easy limiting myself to only 14 songs.

This Valentine’s Day, I will be spending my day listening to all of these songs while walking around campus! Since I am also a resident assistant, I’ll be making my residents Valentine-themed goodie bags (while also listening to these songs), and as a hopeless romantic will be watching my favorite romcoms and eating a bowl of chocolate by the end of the night!

There are so many ways to spend Valentine’s Day, so do what makes YOU feel happy!

Happy Valentine’s Day!