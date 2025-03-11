UConn Student Union Food Court: An Honest Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know and love the Union. At the University of Connecticut, the Student Union is one of the busiest places on campus, boasting many options for food and significantly fewer places to sit. I can recall many times when I went to the Union for a quick nosh between classes, a long lunch with a friend, or dinner when I checked what was on tap at the dining hall and was physically recoiled from what I saw. The Union is wonderful in terms of convenience…but maybe not always in terms of the actual food it sells. I would like to dedicate this article to One Plate Two Plates, you are overwhelmingly missed.

Earth, Wok, and Fire

The first thing that must be pointed out about Earth, Wok, and Fire is the lines and how they accumulate. Due to the layout of the Union, the lines that can be viewed at EWF congest the food court and bleed into the already crowded seating area. It must be said, though, that the brave workers who are employed at any of the Union food locations are efficient and quick, and this causes lines to diminish. Secondly, I will dive into the beloved General Tso’s flex pass meal. This includes a scoop of white rice, a (small) scoop of chicken, and a drink. The first time I had this, I was shocked. It was amazing, even if the portions were small. The second time I ate it, however, it tasted off. The rice was fine, but the chicken just did not taste right, and I couldn’t bring myself to finish it. This could have been because I was inhaling it at a speed closely resembling that of light, but I have not had EWF since.

The Market Cafe

Just like EWF, the line that can be seen at the cafe in the morning seems a bit excessive. Next to this line almost immediately is the seating area. This causes, as one can imagine, an issue when it comes to squeezing in between these two things, especially with a full backpack. Regardless of the problems the lack of space in the Union presents, I cannot find anything to nitpick about the food at the location. When the line at the Dunkin upstairs is too long, I run down to the Market Cafe and grab a latte and an everything bagel with chive and onion cream cheese. It’s a cute little spot for a quick breakfast on the go.

Pompeii oven

The flex pass Pizza meal at Pompeii Oven is undoubtedly one of the best deals in the Union. A slice of pizza larger than my face, a soft drink, and a small bag of chips, all for one flex pass? Do not mind if I do. The pizza place offers pepperoni pizza and plain cheese, as well as a specialty pizza. I have seen hamburger, vegetable, and pickle varieties. For the most part, I stick to a slice of cheese, a bag of Garden Salsa Sunchips, and a lemonade. The sauce that they use has the perfect amount of sweetness, and the crust is honestly my favorite part. The one downfall of the pizza is that it IS extremely greasy. This isn’t really a problem if you’re aware of it, but it can creep up on you and stain your favorite pair of jeans if the box is on your lap (I’ve been there). If I could get a whole pizza from there with just the crust, I would. It is the perfect amount of food; just be sure to grab a few napkins.

Tostada Grill

During the first few weeks of the first semester of this year, I was a regular at Tostada Grill. I was always getting a chicken burrito with rice, pico, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, queso, sour cream, and lime. A perfect meal up until the last quarter of it when the tortilla rips open, and the insides fall out all over creation. Maybe that’s just a consumer error, but nevertheless, it can be solved by grabbing a fork. Another fan favorite at the Grill is the taco salad. Pretty much the same thing as the burrito, minus the tortilla, plus a lot more lettuce, and it is a lot neater and convenient to eat. Also neat and convenient is the taco bowl. The portions at this location are amazing. The burritos are always thick, and the salads are huge. Definitely worth your points.

The Good Earth

I have nothing but good things to say about The Good Earth. Like Tostada Grill, their portions are wonderful. At this location, you can get either a salad or a wrap. Personally, I’m partial to the wraps, and I do my best to consider what makes up a Caesar wrap and work from there. I get romaine, crispy chicken, edamame, parmesan, and Caesar dressing in a tortilla. When I get a salad, I try to shake it up a little bit and get the romaine mix with chickpeas, onions, edamame, banana peppers, and dressing. Every time I have had food from this location, it tastes fresh. It is the healthiest option in the Union Street Marketplace by a landslide, and it’s delicious.

Closing Remarks

First, the Union is amazing in a pinch. It’s a perfect place to sit for a minute and catch your breath during a hectic day, print an essay, and fuel yourself for your day. I truly appreciate the Union food court for what it is and forgive it for its drawbacks. Next, my points and Flex Passes tend to dwindle quickly each semester, so it’s important to stay on top of the funds you have in your account. Lastly, a huge shout-out and thank you to all the students who work in the Union; you guys are incredible!