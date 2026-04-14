The Soundtrack To Staying Informed: My Top 5 Podcasts That Keep Me Educated

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past summer, I interned at Purdue University in a mechanical engineering lab. For those who aren’t STEM majors or don’t do much lab work, let’s just say a lot of my summer involved working solo. One upside, though, was that I had plenty of time to listen to something while I worked.

The first few weeks, I cycled through a variety of music playlists, scrolling all the way back to my freshmen year compilations, or some interviews of artists or social media figures I admired. But at some point, I reached a threshold of boredom and started craving something else. Don’t get me wrong, I love Therapuss hosted by Jake Shane or Call Her Daddy hosted by Alex Cooper, but I got to a point where I was hungry for something a little more cerebral.

Aside from the context of my dissatisfaction with my current podcast lineup, as an engineer, I often find myself yearning to participate in these intellectually stimulating conversations about things I’m not particularly well-versed in. My courses may educate me in device fabrication or Maxwell’s equations, but let’s be honest — there’s a small minority of people who’d find immense pleasure in talking about that.

So, in the midst of my craving, I searched Spotify for some famous podcasts that would not only be stimulating but also educational. After my deep dive and search of various podcasts, here’s my narrowed-down list that manages to nourish my brain without making me feel like I’m sitting through a 9:00 a.m. lecture.

1. ‘The Book Club’

The Book Club, hosted by Dominic Sandbrook and Tabitha Syrett, brings the historical and cultural context behind famous books to life. I actually discovered this particular podcast very recently, as I was on a long drive coming back to school and thought I was in the mood to listen to a new history podcast. I originally found them from the podcast The Rest is History, which explores some of history’s most brutal battles and world changing events. While browsing their episodes, I noticed a teaser for the hosts’ new show, The Book Club. The teaser was an episode that dived into Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë and after the 10 minute teaser, I was hooked. Not only did they do an excellent job of discussing the beautifully intricacy of the novel, but the dive they did into Brontë’s life was utterly fascinating.

Basically, each week, both hosts explore a classic or contemporary title. My favorite books they’ve done have been The Secret History by Donna Tart, one of my personal favorite modern novels and arguably one of the most influential works of literature when it comes to the genre of dark academia. What I’ve found is that The Book Club is not your typical literature podcast — it both educates and entertains. You might even find yourself, like me, looking forward to Tuesday mornings when a new episode drops.

2. ‘Unexplainable’

Unexplainable, produced by Vox and hosted by Noam Hassenfeld, along with the contributions of Julia Longoria, Byrd Pinkerton, and Meradith Hoddinott, explores scientific mysteries and unanswered questions in the world.

The most recent episode I listened to was titled “The accidental rise of Botox.” At first, I expected it to focus on modern cosmetic trends, but it actually took a much more fascinating turn. The episode dives into how Botox was originally discovered in Germany, stemming from research on foodborne illness by Justinus Kerner. In fact, the substance was initially referred to as “sausage poison” due to its connection to botulism.

If you like to learn these weird facts and fun little idiosyncrasies of the world, I would highly recommend Unexplainable. New episodes are released every Monday and Wednesday, making it an easy addition to your weekly routine.

3. ‘The Daily’

The Daily, produced by The New York Times, is one of those podcasts that keeps you quietly in step with the world, the kind that makes staying informed feel almost second nature.

Like many others, I’ve never been the biggest fan of the news growing up. And even now, I hate admitting the fact that I often fall out of the habit of keeping up with it. Sure, I catch major events through various social media platforms like Instagram or TikTok, but I still seemed to be missing the context of what was really going on.

This is where The Daily came in for me. Hosted by Micheal Barbaro, with the assistance of Rachel Abrams and Natalie Kitroeff, each episode runs about twenty minutes long and releases six days a week. It breaks down some of the most important stories of our time, guided by journalists who truly know the craft of political schisms.

One of the reasons I admire The Daily so much is its digestibility. A lot of the time with these intense podcasts or lengthy news articles, the content can feel overwhelming or overly dense. It’s an easy way to stay informed without feeling drained by the news cycle.

4. ‘Science Vs’

Hosted by Wendy Zukerman, Science Vs does the hard work of sifting through all of the science so you don’t have to. In a world where misinformation spreads faster than facts do, this podcast is a refreshing, rare find. Each episode tackles a controversial topic, anything from health trends to environmental issues, and asks a simple question: what does science actually say and what does it mean?

The show dives deep into peer-reviewed research, interviews experts, and carefully separates fact from fiction (and everything in between). What I love most is its myth-busting style, as there’s a sense of dualism that presents itself with content both informative and surprisingly engaging, even when covering complex topics.

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering whether something you saw online is actually true, Science Vs is the perfect place to start.

5. ‘TED Talks DaILY’

TED Talks Daily, produced by TED, gives its listeners thought-provoking ideas on every subject imaginable, from artificial intelligence to zoology, given by the world’s leading thinkers and doers.

Each episode features a talk from a leading thinker, innovator, or creator, covering topics that span everything from AI to human behavior to the natural world. It’s one of those podcasts you can turn on at any moment and walk away having learned something new, or at least having thought about something in a different way.

What makes it especially appealing is its variety. No two episodes feel the same, yet they all share a common goal: expanding the way we understand the world. Whether you’re looking for motivation, curiosity, or just a fresh perspective, TED Talks Daily delivers.

In a world where information is constant and often overwhelming, the way we choose to engage with it truly matters. Even though I love my fair share of brain-rot podcasts, there’s great significance in being both educated and well-informed. For me, these podcasts have provided a new depth and perspective in ways that are intellectually stimulating yet enjoyable. Whether it’s understanding current events, questioning widely held beliefs, or exploring new ideas, each episode becomes an opportunity to think a little more critically about the interconnectedness of our world.

We should never want to stop learning, growing, and evolving into more thoughtful versions of ourselves. Through these small, intentional moments that quietly sharpen our thinking, we expand our perspective. And hopefully with time, we can become more curious, more informed participants in the world.