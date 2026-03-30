The Sorority Girl Stereotype Is Simply Outdated

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before coming to college, I swore up and down that I would never join a sorority. I felt I didn’t fit the mold, and that there wouldn’t be a place for me. Similar to other people, the idea of a sorority girl that I had in mind stemmed from stereotypes reinforced in media and pop culture. However, just a week before I started college, I finally caved and signed up for formal recruitment, better known as “rush,” just to see what could be in store for me.

It was unlike anything I had ever imagined.

After joining a sorority and experiencing it for almost a full year, I’ve realized that many of the stereotypes are simply outdated. Here are a few things that people still get wrong about sorority girls.

1. Greek life isn’t academically focused

The assumption that girls in sororities don’t take school seriously is incredibly simply untrue. Academic excellence is at the forefront of priorities, and members are required by both the university and their chapter to maintain a strong GPA to stay in good standing. Sororities also provide resources if someone is struggling with school, such as academic mentors that assist with time management and different study habits to help a sister succeed.

In my experience, being in a sorority has helped my grades improve and helped me maintain my motivation. There is always someone who knows what professor you should take a class with, to share advice about a homework assignment with, or to simply just book a study room with. There is a culture that prioritizes focus on academics, and that putting all of your effort into school is expected.

2. Sorority life revolves around social events

One of the most common misconceptions about sororities is that they revolve entirely around the social aspect and “going out.” People assume that partying is the whole picture, when in reality sorority life heavily involves tedious event planning and continuous involvement in the campus community. Every national sorority has their own philanthropy, a cause that they raise awareness for. Each chapter spends their semester organizing fundraisers and events to raise money for their cause, as well as embracing community service and volunteer hours.

At the University of Connecticut, giving back is an extremely important value throughout the Panhellenic community. One of the largest events that UConn students look forward to is HuskyTHON, an 18-hour dance marathon fundraising for Connecticut Children’s Hospital. It is common for each chapter to create its own team and be a part of the overall fundraising efforts. This year, my chapter’s team raised over $50,000, culminating in the overall $2.2 million raised to end childhood illness. Events like this show how sorority life is not just about socializing, but coming together as a community to make an impact for the greater good.

Paige O\’Keeffe

3. Sorority friendships aren’t genuine

People assume that sororities are full of friend groups that are fake and superficial, and that the relationships are super surface-level. In reality, sororities give you opportunities to get closer with other sisters, especially beyond your member class. One dynamic that is heavily valued is big and little, a mentorship tradition where an older sister is paired with a new member. They serve as a guide to navigating the sorority as well as college life overall, and the new member is welcomed to their “family,” which gives them a group of women to lean on for support.

For me personally, my college experience would not be the same without my big, Georgia, and my grandbig, Charley. From the moment I first met them, they made me feel welcomed and supported, and played huge parts in me adjusting to a school as large as UConn. As a new member, when everything felt so scary and new, there was an overwhelming relief when I had two familiar faces that I knew I could rely on. Experiences like this are a big reason why the idea that sorority friendships are fake or superficial doesn’t match reality. For many members, those relationships end up becoming some of the most genuine and supportive friendships they form in college.

Original photo by Gillian Pasqualino

4. Sorority girls are all the same

This is probably one of the most common stereotypes surrounding sororities: the idea that every member is essentially a carbon copy of one another. While members of a chapter may share similar values, the people within it all have different personalities, interests, and backgrounds.

Going through recruitment makes this especially clear. You quickly realize that every person brings something different to the chapter. There are different majors, such as nursing, engineering, biology, and business, as well as different passions and life experiences. Some are deeply involved in academics and research, others are in volunteer organizations, with some in creative spaces as well.

Throughout the chapter, no two girls are exactly the same, but still unite over core values such as friendship. In reality, sororities are made up of diverse groups of women who each contribute something unique to their chapter. The idea that “all sorority girls are the same” overlooks the complexity and individuality of the women within them.

While it may seem like it, sororities are definitely not a one-size fits all concept. Behind the letters, there are women who all have different goals, yet are looking to find sisterhood and navigate the chaos that comes with being a college student. It is easy to judge greek life if you aren’t in it, but as someone who used to be cynical towards sororities, I can say the stereotype is really just a stereotype, and the experience is far more meaningful than its often made out to be.