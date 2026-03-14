The Rise Of Reboots: Is Hollywood Losing Its Touch?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, you’ve already heard about some of the upcoming reboots and maybe even grew up watching some of the originals. The thing about these is that they’re classics for a reason. Media has become boring over the years, and these projects aren’t being revived because they need to be, but because originality is no longer the safest option.

The Return of ‘Camp Rock’

Camp Rock originally aired June 20, 2008, on Disney Channel. The film featured Mitchie Torres, played by Demi Lovato, an aspiring singer hoping to attend a prestigious music camp. She ends up attending when her mother is offered a job to be the camp cook. Mitchie ends up hiding her identity, so no one finds out her mom is staff, and she catches the eye of Shane Gray, played by Joe Jonas, who is on the hunt for the mysterious singer he overheard singing. The difference between the film then vs. now is that originally, everything felt authentic — the shaggy haircuts, the fun colors, and even the questionable but bold outfits, it all fit the early 2000s Disney original movie vibe.

The reason why these films work is because they introduce viewers to a fresh cast and storyline that involves real storytelling. The second film, Camp Rock: the Final Jam, features the same cast, along with some new arrivals. The storyline follows the rival camp, Camp Star, who has moved next door to Camp Rock, threatening whether or not the camp will remain open. While I did love the original Camp Rock, I wasn’t a fan of the sequel and found the ending to be disappointing, considering they lost the camp. Despite this, I think it was unexpected because most kid movies conclude with a happy ending, and it was even played off by the characters gathered around the campfire singing about the memories shared at camp. While I personally disliked this movie, I think the soundtrack was amazing and it was good to see the original cast back on my screen along with the inclusion of new characters. I think the ending was pretty self-explanatory, which is why it was surprising to see they decided to make a reboot, especially being set so far apart from the last film, which came out in 2010.

Camp Rock 3 has yet to release an official air date, but we can expect to see it summer 2026. Some of the original cast has been confirmed to return, specifically, Shane Gray, Nate Gray, and Jason Gray, portrayed by the Jonas Brothers, and Connie Torres (Maria Canals-Barrera), who originally played Mitchie’s mother.

‘Victorious’ is revived

Victorious was one of my favorite shows growing up because of the cast and the portrayal of their characters, the catchy soundtrack — that I still listen to, and most importantly, the set. This show was the epitome of early 2000s and the news of the cancellation was a devastating day for me. The show followed Tori Vega (Victoria Justice), who got the opportunity to attend Hollywood Arts, a performing arts school for talented teens. Throughout the first episode we see her build relationships with other students, including Jade West (Elizabeth Gillies), Beck Oliver (Avan Jogia), Andre Harris (Leon Thomas III), Trina Vega (Daniella Monet), Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande), and Robbie Shapiro (Matt Bennet), who we later see form the main cast of the show.

Nickolodeon / Netflix

It has been confirmed that Daniella Monet will be returning as one of the main characters of the cast, which fans are excited about. The rest of the cast has also been released along with character names, which has fans creating theories on who will be representing who based on the previous cast. The reboot is said to track Trina Vega’s new life as an unqualified substitute, where she mentors a new generation of students, while also pursuing her acting career. Some people are wondering, why do a reboot now? To answer this, the original show ended abruptly after getting cancelled, but fans never received an official confirmation explaining why. Fans have speculated the reboot is due to high demand from viewers, along with wanting to reintroduce fans to the well-loved Hollywood Arts, while giving fans fresh new faces and an official conclusion following the original show.

‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’

Malcolm in the Middle is back for more! I recently found out about this show receiving a reboot, but it was originally announced back in December 2024. The reboot is said to be a limited series, airing four episodes on Hulu and Disney+. The series has been confirmed to air April 10, so if you do plan on streaming, don’t worry, you still have two months to get that Hulu and Disney+ subscription! The series is set 19 years later and follows Malcolm and his daughter, who he’s managed to shield from his family, but is dragged back into their presence when they invite him to their 40th anniversary party.

Personally, I do think we could have gone without this reboot only because the others were centered around wanting finality following the previous series, but this one feels like it was made with no sole purpose in mind. I feel like it would have made more sense if they just made it into a remake, following Malcolm’s new family and comparing the dynamics of his family now vs. his family growing up.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

I know I wasn’t the only one who was shocked to hear that there would be a sequel to the 2006 film: The Devil Wears Prada. The renewal, The Devil Wears Prada 2, was announced back in July 2024. The cast for the film was released, and yes, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway will be returning as their original characters, along with some other familiar faces and new ones. Emily Blunt discussed in a BBC interview what it meant to be able to return and collaborate with her previous co-stars in making sure fans would be pleased with the new release. Furthermore, Entertainment Tonight revealed that the film will be set in Milan, where cast members have been since December.

Hulu

While I am excited to see the return of some of these films, I do think it would be refreshing to get new releases that have never been done before. Reboots are formed around a sense of familiarity and repetition, which feels like the easy way out. Producers are stuck over-relying on nostalgia, and while this is sometimes successful, it’s causing us to lose our spark for creativity and make media feel unoriginal.