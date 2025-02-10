The Reason Behind Frank Ocean’s Enduring Appeal

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It has been almost a decade since Frank Ocean released his last studio album, Blonde, in 2016. Despite this long gap, his name remains pertinent in music discussions to this day. In May 2024, nearly eight years after the release of Blonde, this album advanced from No. 47 to No. 39 in Billboard’s most-streamed albums in the U.S. In fact, this album ranked in the top five of Apple’s 100 best albums, naming Ocean a “generational artist.”

Since Blonde, the last time we heard from him was when he gave us “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in 2020. Yet, he continues to remain relevant and make impressive accomplishments despite shunning public appearances and interviews, or traditional release schedules. The question now remains: How does he maintain such an enduring appeal for someone who has essentially disappeared from the public eye for years? The answer lies in Ocean’s approach to his art.

Ocean is willing to push the boundaries and experiment with his music. From his early days as part of Odd Future to his studio albums Channel Orange and Blonde, Ocean maintains genre fluidity by blending in R&B, soul, pop, hip-hop, and electronic influences in his music. This rejects the categorization of his music and makes him limitless in his expression of art, appealing to a broader audience as a result. In addition, Ocean has never been afraid to use his vulnerability to tell a story in his songs. Every song, every lyric, every chord in his composition is meticulously crafted to tell a story, reflecting on his personal experiences and emotions.

In his song Pyramids, for instance, the riff that plays at 1:10-1:27 (which then repeats throughout the song) can be known as “Pyramids theme.” This melody scales up with the notes F, G, A flat, and B flat, and then scales down those same notes with B flat, A flat, and G. The musical notation of this theme with the ascending and descending melody, as explained in the Dissect podcast, resembles the shape of a pyramid, matching up with the brilliant story Ocean tells in the song as well as its title.

Ocean uses music to address themes like identity, heartbreak, and queerness in a way that was not openly discussed in R&B before his rise. One example is the way he spells blond(e) on the official title versus the album cover. In French, “blond” refers to a male with blond hair, while “blonde” refers to a female. By incorporating both spellings to refer to his album, he alludes to the expression of his duality of gender and identity, which is a recurring theme in his work.

Ocean’s approach to his music is anything but conventional. He does not adhere to the industry standards of frequent releases or massive promotional campaigns. Instead, he operates on his own timeline, releasing music when it genuinely feels meaningful to him. This makes every project he puts out a masterpiece that his audience can connect to. It also simultaneously adds to his mystique which makes each piece of content he puts out — from an Instagram post to a short performance at Coachella — feel like a rare treasure. In an age of oversharing, Ocean’s silence speaks volumes, amplifying his presence rather than diminishing it.

Frank Ocean chooses to focus on his art rather than his fame. By stepping away from the spotlight, he lets his music speak for itself and cultivates a sense of exclusivity that only deepens his connection with fans. His dedication to artistic integrity is what makes him stand out and infuses his music with an authenticity that resonates with his listeners. He prioritizes quality over quantity, ensuring that every release is intentional, meaningful, and timeless. Therefore, Ocean’s appeal stems from his ability to create music that makes the listeners feel, rather than just listen. He embodies the essence of what it means to be a true artist, creating a legacy that will stay for generations to come.