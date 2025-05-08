“The Power Of Friendship:” Winning A Championship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

For the first time in nine years, the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team beat South Carolina with a score of 82-59 in the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament in Tampa. This win marks UConn’s 12th NCAA title in women’s basketball, the most of any school.

The UConn women’s basketball team’s 12th national championship is special for many reasons. This season marked 40 years for Head Coach Geno Auriemma and Assistant Coach Chris Dailey at UConn. Auriemma and Dailey didn’t just coach another championship team; they cultivated a culture where love and loyalty could be seen in every hug, every high-five, and every sideline glance that said a thousand words. Since arriving at the University of Connecticut in 1985, they have reached significant milestones with several initiatives representing their outstanding legacy. The UConn men’s basketball team won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, and now the women’s team has won in 2025, meaning UConn has national championships in three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025). This Three-peat proves UConn’s reputation as the “Basketball Capital of the World.”

More Than Just a Championship

This championship was more than just a basketball win. The Huskies faced many challenges with many injuries, making the last four seasons some of the hardest in UConn women’s basketball history. They stood by each other, and that bond made a difference. The unity these players share is rare and admirable. The UConn team wasn’t just talented. They were connected. Fans and sports analysts rushed to credit the team’s elite talent and game strategy, but in a post-game interview, star guard Paige Bueckers said, “I saw on social media that they were saying UConn won based on the power of friendship. It’s accurate just how much we love each other, how much we’re connected, how much we’ve been through… it bonded us and helped us become national champions.” In a world where stats and scores often measure success, this team reminded us that true greatness is rooted in love, trust, and selflessness.

Paige Bueckers then also said in the championship parade in Hartford, CT, “Just how connected we were and the power of friendship like we talk about… definitely fueled us.” Having true friends and relationships as your teammates in sports or any area can significantly improve and fuel you through any journey in life. Their success wasn’t just about skill. It was about showing up for one another every single day. And it made me realize that whether you’re chasing a championship or just trying to make it through life, the people who stand by you, who fill your cup rather than empty it, can make all the difference.

The Real MVPs Are Your People

I’ve learned that real strength comes from a close circle of friends who support, uplift, and challenge you. It’s not about how many people surround you but the quality of the few who genuinely care. True friends keep you grounded in what matters, especially when life gets overwhelming or you lose sight. They remind you of who you are and help you grow into who you’re meant to be.

Sometimes, prioritizing powerful friendship means setting quiet boundaries simply by noticing who brings peace and who drains it. And sometimes, it means stepping outside your struggles to support others, even when you’re not at your best. That kind of selflessness shows us that the impact of our chosen companions makes a difference. Life has ups and downs, and with a trusted friend, partner, or family member, the right people don’t compete with your light. They help you shine brighter. They root for your biggest dreams, speak your name in rooms you’re not in, and believe in your potential even when you doubt yourself. That’s when friendship becomes empowerment. And when paired with a shared goal or purpose, it becomes a legacy.

Beyond the Next Chapter: A Forever Family

As Paige stepped into her next chapter, becoming the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, picked by the Dallas Wings, she didn’t focus on her stats or accolades. “All of their hard work helped me get to this stage. I didn’t do it alone. It took a village.” In an area where this could be all about her, she constantly pours into her teammates. When asked how important this group of women has been to her, she said: “They’ve changed my life. Those are my sisters… I just love them so much.”

The Real Win

The 2025 March Madness champion’s story gave us and themselves more than a championship to celebrate. Paige Bueckers and her UConn teammates were the perfect example and representation that love, connection, and loyalty aren’t just part of the game of basketball and life. They’re the real win.