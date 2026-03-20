The One Direction Reunion: The Members’ New Music In Time For Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think everyone was devastated when One Direction went on hiatus and never returned. They truly became the encapsulation of girlhood for Gen Z girls all over the world, and their separation was a heartbreak for everyone. However, 10 years after their official split, the members are all releasing new solo music this spring, having their own reunion (if you will) that is even more special after the passing of bandmate Liam Payne in 2024. The new music from the group brings immense nostalgia for past and current fans that almost makes it feel like a reunion of sorts for the band.

First, Zayn is releasing his fifth solo album titled Konnakol on April 17. After a long hiatus from any music or appearances, it is really exciting to get a new release from him. On top of this, Zayn will also be touring across the United Kingdom and the United States for his first headline arena and stadium tour in the spring and summer following the album’s release. This means fans, including myself, not only get new music, but also a chance to see him perform live after years away! This epic return for Zayn surely has me excited as his music always hits and is artfully crafted.

Louis Tomlinson also released a new album on Jan. 23 after over three years since releasing any new music. Tomlinson is also going on a U.S. and UK/EU tour this spring and summer. As someone who has seen him live before, his tours are a blast and a must-see event! On top of that, Louis and Zayn have a documentary coming out about traveling and rekindling their friendship, and so it feels perfect that they are touring around the same time after years apart.

Niall Horan is also gearing up for new music with his single, “Dinner Party,” releasing March 20, and the collaboration “Drive Safe” with Myles Smith on Feb. 6. Horan has also shared he has finished his next album, leaving even more to look forward to. As if that wasn’t enough, he will also be touring with Thomas Rhett this summer in Nashville, Tennessee, and Hershey, Pennsylvania, for all the country and One Direction fans alike. I got to see Horan at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2023, and he truly is an amazing performer and musician, so all his new projects coming up are immensely exciting.

Last but certainly not least is Harry Styles. Styles has been living his popstar life as a solo artist. He took some well-deserved time off by spending time in Italy and running marathons after his year-long, worldwide tour, Love on Tour, that had the internet and fangirls constantly online for tour updates and to see different outfits he wore at each tour stop.

On March 6, he released his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. On top of that, Harry had a one-night show in Manchester that was filmed and released on Netflix the day after the album was released for all fans to get to enjoy and celebrate the new album. He will be going on another world tour with six nights in Amsterdam and London, two nights in Sao Paolo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney, and 30 nights in New York City. There is truly so much to be excited about with constant, new content from Styles for this album after almost four years since Love on Tour ended. I cannot wait to see all of the content fans post from concert outfits to performance clips!

Truly, all the members of One Direction have exciting things coming up that almost create a mini reunion for fans missing them. Each member truly has a distinct style that they have gotten to explore in their solo careers. Seeing where they are heading now is thrilling for their fans. One Direction, as a group and as individuals, give music that uplifts and inspires so many people, and the content from all the members at the same time is sure to bring a smile to many fans’ faces, as it does to mine.