The Men Of Magic Mike Live: Up Close and Personal

Before I start, I wanted to say that this was one of the most incredible opportunities I’ve ever had, and it was an absolute pleasure meeting these men and attending the show in Las Vegas. Specifically, I would like to thank Thomas Judd for setting this up for me and inviting me to Vegas, and, of course, Niels van den Heuvel and Seth Hillard for taking the time to discuss their experiences with me in Magic Mike Live. They are all such sweet, down-to-earth and wonderful people, and I consider myself lucky to have had the privilege of getting to know them personally.

Some quick background on Niels and Seth

Niels was born and raised in Amsterdam and is a professional dancer, who has been a part of numerous incredible projects, including performances with notable artists such as Ricky Martin, Sam Smith, John Legend and Lana Del Rey. After meeting Niels, I can tell you that he is a very passionate person. Something I learned was that he auditioned for the Magic Mike live shows seven years in a row and didn’t get it. Going back and putting himself out there seven times shows how determined he is, and that’s incredibly inspiring to me as a soon-to-be college graduate. After being part of Kelly Clarkson’s show in Vegas, he was asked to join the North America Magic Mike Live tour, which he naturally accepted. Five short weeks later, he was invited to join the Magic Mike Live cast in Vegas! He is such a natural on the stage and he has a smile that will brighten a room. Not to mention he is an amazing performer and I consider myself lucky to have seen his talent in person!

As for Seth, he is originally from Toledo, Ohio and moved to Los Angeles. He said that dance has always been a huge passion of his, and typically, he’s more of a B-boy and freestyle dancer. When I asked him why he joined Magic Mike Live, he shared that it was a bucket list item for him, even if it was more of an end goal than a specific objective. Like Niels, he auditioned a few times before ultimately booking the role in Magic Mike Live. This show is only one of the many incredible things he has done as a performer. Some of his previous performances have been featured in music videos for Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake, and he has appeared in commercials for the Super Bowl, as well as for brands such as Nesquik and Samsung. When I saw Seth on stage I was in awe at how talented he was, not to mention his awesome personality created such a fun energy whenever he was dancing near us!

The magic behind the men of Magic Mike Live!

Going into this interview, I’d like to preface that I was extremely nervous because I absolutely love the show, and talking to the men who make this show so special was intimidating. Seth and Niels, if you’re reading this, I formally apologize if I was acting goofy. I was just really excited to meet you!

Anyways, right from the start, I was welcomed with open arms and immediately felt much more at ease. This experience didn’t really feel like an interview, but more like a conversation, which definitely calmed my nerves. I think the first thing I said to Seth and Niels was something along the lines of “wow, you guys are gorgeous,” which in a professional interview I wouldn’t recommend saying, but I just couldn’t help myself! From there, we sat down, and I was able to ask them some questions about being part of the show. Even though our time together was short, I left feeling so much more informed, and getting their perspective on the show felt important to me because they are a part of the people who make the show what it is.

Magic Mike Live

There are a lot of assumptions people come in with before seeing the show, typically thinking it will be a superficial strip performance with extremely jacked men who rip their shirts off. While this technically is true, its not true in the way you think it is. Yes, the men are absolutely smoking hot and do take their shirts off, there is just so much more to the show. It features caring and kind performers who want everyone to have a great time and feel the magic. Guests are typically surprised by how much connection and conversation occur during the performance, and I think that is something that everyone who attends should embrace.

This cast is filled with some of the most genuine, down-to-earth individuals I have ever met, and having an opportunity to talk with them in any capacity is one anyone should take! There are so many ways the cast interacts with people during the show. This comes in forms of winks, lap dances, smiles, waves, actual conversations and so much more. The atmosphere these performers create in the room is very intimate, but not always in a sexual way. The goal is for everyone to have fun in whatever way that means for you. When I was talking with Seth and Niels, they expressed to me that they love getting to interact with audience members whether that’s during the show or at the meet and greet (which you can purchase separate from your ticket, and I totally recommend it!). At the end of the day, we are all just people and this show creates a space for everyone to be uniquely themselves.

Another misconception is that people do not expect that this show has professional dancers. The performers in Magic Mike Live often find themselves stepping outside their comfort zones in order to bring the show to life. Whether it’s learning entirely new physical skills, like aerial work, or transitioning from freestyle dance to more choreographed routines. The show is a theatrical performance that is dance driven, with values rooted in the importance of consent and connections. There are bigger messages that can be taken from this show rather than just “wow hot shirtless men.” The audience is typically surprised at the emotional depth of the show because as a woman, I felt that the show really made me think about how we as women are treated and how we should love ourselves unconditionally and never settle for less than we deserve.

Magic Mike Live

Lastly, something that I thought was really important to highlight is changing the perceptions of male entertainers. I think audience members may forget sometimes that these men are real people too, and they have their own lives outside of this show. At the end of the day, they want to go home to their kids, make dinner with their friends or just read a good book. I know I have witnessed women grabbing at them during the show, and as much as they all love performing and being part of the show, I can imagine how hard it is when that happens because they aren’t just a piece of meat. They are professional performers who want to have fun with the audience.

A major aspect of the show is about getting continuous consent, and we, as audience members, have to pay this same respect. Being part of a show like this is vulnerable because a lot of times throughout the performance, they end up taking their shirts, and sometimes pants as well. I can imagine that takes a lot of courage and confidence to do that, and I get it, it can be enticing to want to touch them, but ultimately, we just need to be respectful. Because believe me, ladies, they will come to you, and it’s a blast! I mainly thought this was important because in a world full of women who get objectified on a daily basis, it can be easy to forget that men get objectified too, especially in a setting like this.

I could write about this forever, and it may feel like I have. I had an amazing time chatting with Seth and Niels, and the show and meet-and-greet were absolutely incredible! Seth and Niels, if you’re reading this, I just wanted to say thank you again for taking the time to sit and chat with me, not to mention make me feel special during the show! You are both so sweet and talented, and it was an absolute pleasure getting to know you better!

As for everyone else, I hope you enjoyed reading, and GO SEE THIS SHOW IF YOU CAN!!! Everyone is welcome (that includes boyfriends!!). It does not disappoint!