The Marias Analysis: My Top 5 Songs Off Of ‘Submarine’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Marias are an Indie pop band from Los Angeles that has been increasing in popularity very recently due to their newest album Submarine. As a long time favorite band of mine, I’ve loved watching them grow in fame and seeing people enjoy their music as much as I do! If you’re not familiar with the band and their music, I highly suggest you give them a listen. Their other albums showcase their talent just as well, but Submarine has become a favorite of mine and I would love to show you my song recommendations, especially if you’re a first time listener!

#1: “Sienna”

With over 200 million streams on Spotify, “Sienna” has topped the charts as one of The Marias’ most popular and influential songs. The song tells the heartbreaking experience of loving a child who hasn’t existed. It specifically touches upon the child being a possibility from a former relationship that has recently ended. With the slow build and intense lyrics that surround the subject, it is hard not to feel the emotion behind lead singer, Maria Zardoya, and her intentions for the song. The abrupt ending to the song can be interpreted as the dream of Sienna herself and the end of the thought of her when the relationship ended. The Marias performed a live version of this song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a choir of young girls, symbolizing Sienna and the love for a child that never was. This song is a great representation of the talent that this band has and the emotions that they can provoke in their listeners.

#2: “No one noticed”

As their most listened to song with over 700 million streams on Spotify, The Marias have reached new heights with their release of “No One Noticed.” Originally released as a single, the opening sneak peek to Submarine enticed many into the creativity of The Marias and their sound. The song dives deep into the loneliness and sadness that can come from a long-distance relationship and how it can affect a person. If you’re currently in a long-distance relationship, you can understand her lyrics and the pain she feels wanting to be with somebody she can’t. This song showcases the hardships that come from a long-distance relationship and the pain of feeling that only one person understands you. With Maria’s hypnotizing vocals and the somber band, this song quickly became a hit for them.

#3: “Love you anyway”

As a less popular song off of the album, “Love You Anyway” is a demonstration of the complex feeling of love in a relationship. The dreamy aspect of Maria’s voice and the guitar can make this feel like a love song, but the real implication behind it is different. This song displays the difficulty in understanding one’s emotions and how to properly display it to another person. Although it is a love song in the aspect that it is declaring love for somebody, the lyrics show the truth behind the relationship and that there is struggle behind the words. This song is great to sing along to and is good for any mood you’re in.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

#4: “Paranoia”

The Marias have highlighted the feeling of being paranoid in a relationship between the lyrics and the uneasy feeling that the rhythm section gives in “Paranoia.” The band focuses on the feeling of the person who’s being questioned in a relationship. Normally, songs highlight the person who is paranoid and is questioning the relationship that they’re in. This song sheds light on the feelings of the questioned and their emotions as somebody who didn’t cheat. The lyrics describe the person getting increasingly annoyed by the person accusing them of cheating and considering leaving. This album demonstrates difficult aspects of a relationship and the feelings that can often occur, including jealousy, anger, sadness, etc.

#5: “Run your mouth”

This song demonstrates one side of an argument in a relationship. The title indicates that the other person in the relationship is talking badly about them. It doesn’t seem to be clear whether or not the lyrics are talking about a former relationship or issues in a current relationship. Although “Run Your Mouth” highlights problems in a relationship, it’s upbeat and easy to sing along to, which can explain its popularity and relevance. This song is another example of how the album discusses issues in a relationship and their impacts.

An amazing collection

The Marias have grown so much since their first EP in 2017. They’re now performing on highly accredited late-night shows, festivals and well-known venues such as Radio City Music Hall. If you’re new to their music, these songs are a great start in getting to know them and their style of music. With their captivating mix of English and Spanish in their songs, it is enjoyable to so many people. Whether you’re going through a rough time in your relationship or you need a good song to sing along to, The Marias have it all!