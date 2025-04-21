The Little Things That Get Me Through College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between the demands of academics, a social life, and everything in between, it’s so easy to get caught up in the stress that comes with college. But sometimes, it’s the little things that help me navigate it all and keep me grounded.

Listening To Music

Music has a way of lifting my mood and helping me refocus, no matter the situation. Whether I’m walking to class, studying, or just relaxing in my room, there’s nothing like going on Spotify and putting on the right playlist to set the tone. Instrumentals are perfect for when I’m studying or feeling overstimulated. They help me concentrate without being too distracting. On the other hand, music with lyrics is best for when I’m walking to class or just need to be hyped up. The Weeknd is my ultimate go-to artist when I’m walking to class and need an energizing pick-me-up.

Getting Ice Cream At The Dining Hall

You know if you come to the University of Connecticut, you have to try the ice cream at least once. After all, we are in cow town! Going to the dining hall, whether it’s for lunch or dinner, and having ice cream for dessert is one of my favorite pick-me-ups. You can never go wrong with ice cream, especially with all the different flavors the dining hall has to offer. My favorite flavor to get will always be chocolate chip cookie dough, with mint chocolate chip being a close second. I know a lot of people don’t like mint chocolate chip because it tastes like toothpaste, but honestly, it’s one of my favorite flavors that I will never get tired of.

Going to Dinner with Friends

No matter how different and hectic our schedules get, making time for dinner with friends is always worth it and important. It’s a chance to talk about our days, share some laughs, vent, and just catch up. Between the stress of assignments and the pressure of exams, these moments are essential. Whether it’s going to CT Hall for dinner or South (my personal favorite dining hall), these dinners offer a much-needed break from all the chaos. Sitting down together reminds me that I’m not alone in this journey and that we’re all navigating the ups and downs together.

Sitting on the Couches in the Student Union

After a long day of classes, there’s something about sitting on the couches in the lounge areas of the Student Union that can’t be beat. The warm environment and occasional murmur of conversations surrounding me are the perfect place to relax and clear my head. The lounge area is a place where I can unwind, recharge, and reset before completing any tasks. Plus, if you can somehow manage to find a seat (which is sometimes easier said than done!), it’s also a great place to brainstorm ideas on assignments and how I want to approach these assignments. I often find that my best ideas come when I’m sitting there, letting my mind wander

Getting Ready and Looking Presentable

The saying “Look Good, Feel Good” is something that really speaks to me. Taking the time to choose an outfit I like or spending a little extra time on my hair and makeup gives me a much-needed confidence boost. Even on days when I feel exhausted, taking a moment to care for my appearance makes me feel more put together and ready to tackle what the day has in store. Sometimes, even putting on my favorite pair of sneakers or a cozy sweater I love is enough to shift my mindset and make me feel better equipped to take on the day.

Conclusion

College life can be overwhelming, but it’s the small things that bring me joy and keep me going. They remind me to find happiness in the little things and make time for myself, no matter how busy life gets.