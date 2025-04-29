The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am the oldest of three girls (21, 19, and 13). Due to our different age gaps and very different personalities, we do have the usual sister arguments, but there are so many amazing things that make me so thankful that I have sisters.

Built-in best friends

Sisters can be your best friends and worst enemies at the same time. There could be an argument, then a few hours later (or less), you are back to being friends, which is a huge perk. So, there is always someone to go on a spur-of-the-moment shopping trip with, out to get food, a walk to Dunkin’, a drive, or even a trip to each other’s bedrooms to chat if we’re bored (the most tea is shared in there). Anybody who has sisters with significantly different age gaps knows that the relationships between them are so different but so beneficial. As the oldest, I am eight years older than my youngest sister, and I remember when she was born. I loved watching her grow from a baby to my friend, and I am so thankful I have her. She is my go-to sister to FaceTime anytime while I’m away at school if I need to talk about the silliest things and play games. My other sister and I are less than 2 years apart in age, and our relationship is so different. I am so grateful to have her since we can talk about the more “serious” topics like relationship advice, college troubles, and just deeper things overall.

Advice

Sisters are a great resource for any advice. Being the oldest sister, I am often asked for advice and many questions about things like college, high school, and college classes, and anything an oldest sister would stereotypically experience first. I love that I am trusted to help my sisters through life, but sometimes I need advice too. However, even though I am the oldest, many things aren’t off the table to ask my younger sisters. More often than not, I receive great advice, and I am so thankful for that.

Emotional support

As sisters, you share some very similar experiences. So, you have each other to bond about the same things. There is always someone to rant about the most random things, cry about the littlest or biggest things without judgment, and bring your spirits up when you’re sad (sisters are really good at knowing what makes you laugh). Also, you always have each other’s backs, no matter what. We will have no problem defending one another and holding a grudge against someone we don’t even know! (Even if they are eight years younger).

I never feel alone

Sisters have a great connection and will never leave each other stranded emotionally (and physically). With three of us, there is always someone there. There is always someone to talk to, someone who will answer a random FaceTime that could last for minutes to hours, and someone to do something fun like a quick Target run! If you’re mad at one, there’s another you can go to (often to share the tea with). My sister and I are only one school year apart, so we grew up together side by side, often wearing the same outfits too. We were almost always in the same school, so teachers even mixed up our names! (even though we look nothing alike). She is at UConn as well, and although we’ll go several weeks without seeing each other in person (we are both so busy), our text thread is always active, filled with anything and everything you can think of. Although I have many amazing friends, I will never feel alone at UConn, knowing that if I need a sister’s comfort, she is always a few minutes walk away.

Brutally Honest

Sometimes you need someone you are related to to give honest opinions. A sister can have the meanest opinions, but it doesn’t matter, you are sisters and love each other. And sometimes, that opinion needed to be heard. More often than not, that opinion is usually followed by advice that is (usually) helpful in the long run.

large closet

Having sisters means sharing clothes, whether you like it or not. As the oldest, I never got hand-me-downs, unlike my youngest sister, who gets a LOT (which she does appreciate sometimes). But, I’ve often borrowed random clothes for different occasions from my other sister and vice versa. With both of us being at UConn, this makes these exchanges very easy and convenient.

Having sisters can be an adventure, but so much fun, and I am forever grateful to have some in my life. To my sisters: love you lots!