The Joy Of Live Music: Why I Choose To Spend My Money On Concert Tickets 

Since I was young, music has been a constant source of joy in my life. With so many genres, artists, and incredible stories and emotions woven into it, there’s always something to connect with. I quite literally have a playlist for every mood or situation — always something to fall back on when I need to block out the outside noise. When people ask me what my music taste is like, it’s hard not to start with… “everything!”

Through music, I’ve found a connection with people, memories, and parts of myself I hadn’t yet discovered. It’s changed the way I see the world, helping me realize just how meaningful and beautiful life can be. Music reminds me how lucky I am to live a life with emotion, purpose, and special moments to look back on.

Now this is where concerts come into play. I have always loved the idea of live music, but throughout my college experience, I have truly become obsessed with it. Lately, I’ve been especially drawn to house music. This past year, I’ve seen FISHER, Mau P, and John Summit live. While I know these concerts aren’t for everyone, I highly recommend giving one a try. You never really know until you’re immersed in that energy. House music shows, especially, have that “wow, I can’t believe I get to experience this” kind of feeling. Honestly, I don’t think there’s anything better than being at a concert with your best friends, knowing you’re creating a memory that will stick with you forever.

No matter what concert you’re going to, most offer the same uplifting impact. Here are some reasons why I keep saying “yes” to the tickets, and hopefully this will inspire you to do the same!

The energy There is something electric about live music that just can’t be replicated by anything else, it feels unreal. The lights, bass, and the excitement of the crowd — all of it combines to create a thrilling atmosphere. It is a full-body experience that wakes you up and makes you feel alive in the best way. Core Memories Some of your most unforgettable moments might come from that one night dancing and screaming lyrics with your best friends, or hearing your favorite song performed live for the first time. Concerts often become those stories you tell over and over again, or those videos you can’t stop rewatching. a sense of community At a concert, thousands of people are sharing the same emotions and experiences at the same time. The crowd becomes connected, and it reminds you that music is meant to bring people together in a positive and uplifting way. a mental reset Life gets busy and stressful at times. But when you have a concert to look forward to, it reminds you to keep going. When you’re at a concert, nothing else matters in that moment. Live music is a form of escape that leaves you feeling freer and more recharged afterward, like hitting a “refresh” button. It boosts your mood Adding on to #4, a concert truly increases happiness. Studies actually show that attending live music events can increase joy and reduce stress. That post-concert glow? Yeah, it’s real. You get to see artists in their element Hearing a song live is an entirely different experience from day-to-day listening through headphones. You get to witness the passion, personalities, and raw talent of the artists that you love. You might discover new favorites Even if you came for the headliner, you might leave with a new artist or song to obsess over. Opening acts, surprise songs, or guest performers may inspire you. It’s a chance to expand your music taste in a way that feels organic and exciting — live music has a way of connecting you to new sounds instantly. Getting to dress up! It’s always so exciting to plan an outfit for a concert, especially if the concert has a certain color theme or vibe. Getting ready with friends and taking cute photos in your outfits is always so much fun and just adds something special to the event.

At the end of the day, concerts are more than just music — they’re moments that make you feel deeply, live fully, and connect genuinely with the people around you. Whether it’s the thrill of dancing in a crowd, the calm of a slower song, or simply being present with the people you love, there’s something special about the live music experience that stays with you. I’ve learned that some of the best parts of life come from saying yes to what moves you, and for me, that is experiencing concerts. So next time your favorite artist is in town, or you’re debating whether to buy the ticket, just go. The memories you’ll make are truly priceless!