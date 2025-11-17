The Importance Of Voting On Election Day: Even In Off-Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is officially post-Election Day, and depending on where you live, you may have participated in a state or municipal election. If you were able to get to the polls, you probably know how important it is to get out and vote, even without a Presidential election happening. If you didn’t vote then, I urge you to consider the importance of voting in off-years, especially if you are concerned or critical of the ways in which the current Presidential administration is running the country! Forming public policy begins with your local and state leaders, and in 39 states around the United States, voters were able to exercise their right to elect state governors, mayors, and influence ballot measures that will affect Congress. Although the election is not promoted nearly as much as a Presidential election, voting on Nov. 4 is still an exercise of democracy, something that is endangered under this administration. So, if you didn’t vote this year, I encourage you to continue reading to learn about what’s at stake in this year’s election, and ensure that you are able to participate in the off-year election days to come!

New York City’s mayoral election

All throughout Nov. 4, residents of New York City cast their ballots in voting for the next mayor. Candidates included independent Andrew Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and Democrat Zohran Mamdani, each running to replace Mayor Eric Adams. The mayor, especially of New York City, holds an important role and impacts the lives of over 8.5 million people. The mayor is responsible for supervising a staff of 300,000 people, a budget of over $120 million, a GDP of $1.3 trillion, one million children in public schools, and 30,000 police officers. With that, it is safe to say that the citizens of New York City were eager to get out and vote on Tuesday in deciding who would be a main proprietor of influencer of their day-to-day lives. It’s also important to note that the mayor influences affordable housing and rents through rent stabilization, as well as transportation safety, two huge issues that New Yorkers have struggled with. So, with all of this at stake, who did New Yorkers choose to represent their bustling city? As of Wednesday, Nov. 5, Democratic state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has won the election and will be succeeding Adams on Jan. 1, 2026! Not only is Mamdani the youngest mayor since 1892, but he is also the first Muslim to take a mayoral position throughout New York City history.

Now, what does Mamdani plan to do when he takes office in the new year? He claims that his first policy priority is implementing free universal healthcare for children, which would cover all children from six weeks to five years old and could cost over $6 billion per year for the city. Although this would take some convincing from state lawmakers as well as collaboration with state government taxation, Mamdani is eager to make this a reality by imposing taxes on those with incomes over $1 billion in order to generate funding for the project. Another priority of the newly elected mayor is a rent freeze – something he can promise to the population by appointing Rent Guidelines Board members who will follow through with it. This ensures that there are at least some affordable units for rent in the city, allowing residents to live more comfortably and without fear of needing to leave.

Mamdani’s ideas bring a sense of hope and change to a political scene that feels divided and out of touch. His message insinuates that Americans can stand up to the billionaire class and promote a government that is truly for the people, which seemed to strike a chord with younger generations. This year’s mayoral election drew more than two million voters before the polls even closed, driven largely by young people eager to have their voices heard. This eagerness and faith among young voters is a clear reminder that showing up to vote, even in local elections, can be a powerful way to shape the future.

California’s Prop. 50 election

On top of Mamdani’s triumphant victory, Nov. 4 prevailed in Democratic wins, as California passed Proposition 50 in their special state election. This proposition decides if California’s congressional districts should be redrawn in the hands of the Legislature versus the state’s independent commission. By giving the decision to the Legislature, California will adopt a new congressional map to offset the unfairly drawn maps in other states. The election itself is in response to the redistricting going on in Texas to give members of the Republican party an advantage by gerrymandering, basically a manipulation of an electoral constituency’s boundaries to favor one party or class. In June of 2025, the Trump administration had urged Republican leadership in Texas to redistrict the state’s legislative boundaries in order to prevent a loss of Republican seats in the House of Representatives.

Voting yes on Prop. 50 was essential for California voters in order to protect fair representation and exercise their ability to safeguard the democratic system. With over eight million ballots cast and a strong turnout from young voters, the results of this special election show that Californians are willing to take charge of their political future and represent themselves in ways that cannot be ignored. This outcome inherently proves that civic engagement is powerful, especially when younger generations are involved and informed. It’s a reminder that every ballot counts, every issue matters, and that shaping the future starts at the local and state levels.

New Jersey & Virginia state governors

To finalize the Democratic sweep on Election Day, both New Jersey and Virginia elected female governors, Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger. Sherrill’s road to governor was nothing short of remarkable, as she served for seven years as a U.S. Representative and Navy helicopter pilot before becoming governor. She is the second female governor in the state’s history and marks the third consecutive Democratic win for governor in the state – pretty historic! Her campaign was largely focused on affordability, housing, and power accountability for the state – all issues that resonated with voters throughout. Her win represents a type of leader who can apply her real-world experiences to policy ideas that will shape the lives of over 9.5 million residents of New Jersey.

Abigail Spanberger’s win as the first female governor of Virginia had a promising effect on voters across the state. With a distinct background of serving in the CIA and working as a U.S. Representative, she was able to campaign in a way that promoted the serving of the entire community over creating division or prioritizing partisanship. Throughout her campaign, she emphasized her promise to promote economic stability, the protection of rights, and the restoration of trust in the government. Her atypical background proves to voters that nontraditional political paths can create meaningful leadership and bring forward new experiences.

It is clear that these elections have a profound impact on voters across the country. While they may not be Presidential, the results of these elections are going to affect millions of people and their everyday lives. So if you didn’t get to vote this year, I hope you will look into your state and local elections to come and exercise your right to vote!