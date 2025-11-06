The Hidden Tracks Of Chart Royalty: Underrated Songs By The Artists Everyone Knows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world where algorithms decide what we hear and what’s trendy on TikTok dominates the music industry, one song from a rising star can become all that is known by listeners. This article is filled with songs that don’t inherently chase attention, but instead reveal their beauty once you really dig into the artist behind them. It’s only after you dig your teeth into their discography that you start to feel truly tethered to their sound in a way that lingers long after the song ends.

These underrated gems are where I feel like an artist’s experimentation thrives and emotions feel unfiltered. Consider this article your guided dive into the tracks that never made it to the front page, but definitely should have!

Fleetwood Mac

Everyone knows the undeniable classics like “Dreams” and “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac, and if you don’t, please pause this article and give them a listen. This legendary band reshaped the landscape of rock in the 1970s, especially after the addition of Stevie Nicks in 1975. But many seem to forget that Fleetwood Mac’s story stretches far beyond “Rumours;” their discography runs deep, filled with overlooked gems that reveal just how versatile and timeless their sound truly is.

Fleetwood Mac rightfully holds its place among the most iconic musical groups in history, but focusing only on their biggest chart-toppers means missing out on every other piece of artistry they have to offer. If you’re ready to move past the platinum hits, here are some essential songs you possibly don’t know that deserve a permanent spot in your rotation.

“Thrown Down“

I first discovered this song in the background of a “Friends” episode and replayed a scene four times just to finally catch the melody. To this day, it’s my favorite Fleetwood Mac song. The rhythmic baseline perfectly underpins Stevie Nicks’ poignant vocal melody and intensely personal lyricism. This combination makes the track truly unlike any other in their discography.

Stevie Nicks’s voice carries that familiar mix of defiance and heartbreak, her lyrics painting the picture of love that’s been bruised but not forgotten. The track echoes the band’s signature motif of the war between vulnerability and strength, and if you love any of their other hits, I promise you’ll love this one too.

“Only Over You“

“Thrown Down” is a criminally underrated track that will always hold a special place in my heart, but “Only Over You” is the truly unconventional piece I’ve always been drawn to. It’s a light, beautiful ballad that might seem, at first listen, like just another simple romance song. Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of soft, simple romance songs out there, but Fleetwood Mac has always had the capability to make a track more profound than its written notes suggest. “Only Over You” is overall just a gentle piece that radiates the warmth of candlelight and dedicated young love. If you love the quiet vulnerability of “Silver Springs,” I promise you’ll appreciate this one too.

“Love that Burns“

Fleetwood Mac is often associated with their magnetic frontwoman Stevie Nicks for obvious reasons, but it’s easy to forget that the band had already been carving out its identity long before she joined. One of their early tracks, “Love That Burns,” captures a side of Fleetwood Mac that feels almost unrecognizable compared to their known genre of pop-rock.

It’s drenched in soul and aches with heartbreak. The song is stripped down to something raw and vulnerable as it’s the kind of song that should only be played in the quiet wreckage of a breakup. It has subtle jazz undertones and a slow-burning emotional pull that lingers long after it ends. If you’re craving a shift in sound but still want to stay within the world of Fleetwood Mac, this is the song that shows just how timeless they always prove themself to be.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has long been hailed as a powerhouse vocalist with a discography full of chart-toppers and cultural moments. But Positions, her 2020 album, has often been labeled as fans’ least favorite. It’s said to have been too soft, too subtle, and overall too different from the vocal fireworks many expect from her. Personally, that’s exactly why I love it. Personally, that’s exactly why I love it. Positions highlight Ariana’s seductive and confident side while still feeling emotionally grounded. In my opinion, Positions walked so Short n’ Sweet could run. So, here are three of my favorite songs from the album that deserve a listen from all you Sabrina Carpenter fans out there.

“Shut Up“

“Shut Up” has to be one of the best openers on a Grande album to this day. It’s playful, slightly dramatic, and quietly self-assured. The sweeping strings feel straight out of a fairytale, but Ariana’s message runs clear. Ironically, although this is her least popular album, she reiterates how not every opinion deserves her energy. It’s an anthem of feminine confidence, unbothered energy, and is overall effortlessly elegant. Where other artists might shout to prove their worth, Ariana layers orchestral arrangements and simply says Shut Up.

2. “Safety Net (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)“

“Safety Net” is one of Ariana’s most vulnerable tracks on dependence. It’s a hazy R&B confession that feels like floating between fear and falling in love. Her vocals are delicate and layered over beautifully crafted, moody synths. The song captures that moment when trust feels risky, when love doesn’t feel safe, but you take the leap anyway. Even though I would think a collab like Ty Dolla $ign’s would never be cohesive with Grande’s vocal complexity, his verse blends seamlessly into the atmosphere. It’s not about the perfect love story: it’s about the shaky, beautiful act of believing in trust.

3. “Nasty“

“Nasty” is confident, sultry, and a place where Grande is fully in control. It strips away the gloss of her earlier pop eras and leans into something more honest as a woman. She sings of pleasure without shame and femininity without apology. The production is immensely thoughtful as it’s not only intimate but empowering. For an artist often defined by her vocals, “Nasty” has always stood out due to its addictive groove and undeniable catchiness.

https://open.spotify.com/track/0sci7ppTZFm4mjcH3nu8yO?si=015709c4b1be4379

The Smiths

The Smiths have always been a band with poetry disguised as pop and heartbreak disguised as irony. Between Morrissey’s melancholic metaphors and Johnny Marr’s guitar work, they defined an era of emotional complexity in the 1980s. While songs like “This Charming Man” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” became alt-rock staples, some of their best work hides in the corners of their albums. These two tracks prove themselves to be dark, witty, and achingly self-aware.

“Pretty Girls Make Graves“

From their self-titled debut, “Pretty Girls Make Graves” captures the cynical, frustrated soul of early Smiths. It’s a commentary by Morrissey on male lust that can coincide with a cold rejection. It’s a messy, honest piece that’s overfilled with tension. Morrissey’s vocals sound both detached and desperate, perfectly mirroring the discomfort of desire he’s singing about. Like almost all Smiths songs, its common theme reigns true. They yearn to create beautiful music for people who feel a little broken, and Pretty Girls Make Graves definitely accomplishes that.

“How Soon is Now?“

If The Smiths ever made an anthem, it’s “How Soon Is Now?“. And if you’re familiar with the Twilight Saga, which, I truly hope you are, this is the kind of song you’d expect to find on its soundtrack. It has a hypnotic hum of isolation and longing, a sound that feels almost suspended in time. Lyrically, it captures loneliness in its purest, most human form. It’s not dramatic, just deeply honest. “How Soon Is Now?” transcends The Smiths’ usual niche and stands as one of those rare tracks that feels both eternal and unmistakably theirs.

Faye WEbster

Faye Webster is a mildly popular artist who tends to sit in that rare space between indie folk and soft R&B. She often crafts songs that sound like daydreams and heartbreaks at once. Known for hits like “Kingston,” “Right Side of My Neck,” and “In a Good Way,” Webster has built her own quiet corner of modern indie music. She turns the mundane into the poetic, finding beauty in longing and stillness.

Remember When

https://open.spotify.com/track/4TXkzFABQIgKrTC9tcVlgR?si=0400985134e641e8

Faye Webster has always had a way of making heartbreak sound effortless. “Remember When” is one of her earliest and simplest songs, yet it carries an emotional weight that lingers. With just a few chords and her soft, detached vocals, she captures the quiet ache of looking back on something that never fully healed. It perfectly embodies the aftermath of a relationship. It’s that bittersweet mix of nostalgia and loss. Webster doesn’t sing with anger, but with quiet angst, voicing the feeling of watching love fade and wondering exactly when it started to slip away.

Conclusion:

Every artist has a world that exists beyond their biggest hits. These songs might not dominate playlists or trend on TikTok, but that’s what makes them special to me. They’re the ones that linger quietly, waiting for someone willing to listen a little closer.

Exploring these underrated tracks reminds us that artistry doesn’t always live in the spotlight. Sometimes, the best works hide in the cracks or crevices of the world we forget about. So the next time you queue up a familiar favorite, let yourself wander a little deeper into the discography. You might find that the songs no one talks about are the ones that stay with you the longest!