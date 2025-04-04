The Head And The Heart Prepare To Widen Perspectives & Open Up On ‘Aperture’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Anyone who’s held a camera in their hands has probably heard the term “aperture” used, but to the casual music listener, this word may spark confusion. In photography, aperture refers to the opening in the lens through which light passes. Opening the lens to a wider aperture allows for more light to enter the camera lens and illuminate the subject being captured in the photo, bringing out details that may otherwise be hidden in the shadows. One musical artist is set to release an album whose title is directly inspired by this term. The Head And The Heart is an indie-folk band originally formed in Seattle, Washington, and they’ve been enchanting fans with their unique tracks for over 15 years. They will be releasing their newest album, Aperture, on May 9, 2025, before touring with it this summer. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to chat with all six members of The Head And The Heart about the process of creating the album, connections with each other and the community, and what the word “aperture” means to them. As they widen their perspectives on life and creating music, they show how welcoming they are to fans, no matter how long music enthusiasts have been listening to the band.

Jasper Graham / 1824

The Story Behind Aperture

For The Head And The Heart, they feel like the word “aperture” sums up the whole record. Their drummer, Tyler Williams, spoke about the term and the album title more. “It’s an idea of … widening the perspective of what these six [band members] can accomplish together and … the journey between light [and] dark and all the emotions between,” he says. Jonathan “Jon” Russell (vocalist and guitarist) emphasizes that the more open you are, the more light and good you can let in. The band hopes to be as open as possible on Aperture. With this being the first album they have made since coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Head And The Heart has experienced an ebb and flow of connectivity and has been able to reflect on their lives. The title track, “Aperture,” plays on contradictions, such as dark and light or life and death. It involves the experiences that different band members have been through and summarizes the album as a whole, including how they find healing in transforming pain into their art.

“[We poured] so much love and appreciation for the present moment [into the title track] knowing that you might not really have as long as you think.” Matt Gervais

Beyond the title track, there are other songs that The Head And The Heart want fans to pay special attention to. Williams wants fans to listen to “Arrow,” which is already released, since it acts like a mission statement of where they are at right now as a band and has elements of other records in it. Pianist Kenny Hesley agrees with Tyler Williams about listening to “Arrow,” but also recommends that fans check out “After The Setting Sun” and “Cop Car” to experience a wider range of lyricism included in the record. Vocalist and guitarist Matt “Matty” Gervais recommended “Time With My Sins” for listeners. “It seems like a song that spans different years of the band’s songwriting and sonic scope,” he shares. Some of the band, other band members, such as Russell, want listeners to hear the entire album in order. They feel like the best way to fully process the album is to listen to it as an entire musical journey.

The Process of Making the Record

Over the years, The Head And The Heart’s creative process has evolved as they’ve changed as individuals. With Aperture, they returned to their past system of producing their own album and not working with as many outside collaborators. “[What listeners here are] literally the first interpretation of the feeling that we have as we’re creating the songs, [and] we’ve never worked in such a spontaneous way before,” Williams tells me. They also talked about how the band is teaching them how to be people, which is something that may seem simple on the surface, but is essential to their process of crafting Aperture. to consider. The band members work on their connections to each other through band therapy and support each other along the way. Tracks like “Time With My Sins” involve deeper emotions that had to be broken down into a song where they were able to be vulnerable with each other and fans. Being able to trust each other is crucial to this group’s process of creating music.

Shervin Lainez / 1824

Beyond the larger development of writing, producing, and recording Aperture, each song has its own specific story that brought memories to life. For a song like “Cop Car,” Jonathan Russell had to overcome difficulties with opening up about his personal life. He had gone into a vocal booth by himself, and in a “stream of consciousness” take, began the initial lyrics about the imagery of being in a cop car. Russell described the song as very cathartic and raw, so he tried to preserve that in the final song. Different band members also added their own perspectives into other parts of the song, such as the bridge and ending, making it more like a collage. For “After The Setting Sun,” there was an importance of using repetition to enter a different zone or world in a listener’s brain. “It’s less about is it right and more about have you been possessed by [the song] … and then [that repetition] elevates the message,” Jonathan Russell says about the track. Each song on Aperture utilizes different stylistic and production elements, but still comes together into one cohesive record.

Making a Lasting Impact

Each member of The Head And The Heart also brings their own inspirations into the process of creating their records. For example, I talked to the band members about what directors they might want to work with if they ever were to create a soundtrack for a film. Charity Rose Thielen (violinist, guitarist, and vocalist) chatted about her admiration for Sofia Coppola and Greta Gerwig, while Kenny Hensley talked about how inspired he is by Yann Tiersen. All of these directors have different styles, and being able to understand the perspectives of each band member shows how each member brings in their own personal style into their records. Members of The Head And The Heart are also inspired by other media besides just music and film. Russell loves listening to podcasts and reading to be able to fill his blank mind with ideas. Tyler Williams believes that we’re in the golden age of TV and enjoys finding artistry in that, while Matt Gervais thinks that different forms of media enrich his life at different times. This band is made up of many unique perspectives and inspirations, with each member impacting their music and each other.

“This record specifically … is the rebirth of this band and I think there’s so much hope in death and life from that.” Charity Rose Thielen

The Head And The Heart feels that it is important to be able to make a lasting impact on the community and fans. For example, they started The Rivers and Roads Foundation to be able to fund arts programs and education, and support mental health initiatives, especially in their hometown of Seattle, Washington. “It means the world to us to be able to … provide some of the things that have benefited this band for other people out there,” Williams reveals to me. It’s very fulfilling for The Head and The Heart to give back to the city that they are from and support the community there. While there are many organizations in the city now that they’re able to work with, there weren’t many when they were originally growing up. It’s so important for them to be able to support local organizations, making arts education more accessible, especially with how impactful art can be. Additionally, careers within the music industry can feel very isolating, so they find that normalizing mental health issues and supporting creativity as an escape from those struggles is meaningful. Keeping in mind the term “aperture,” the band aims to open up and widen the perspectives of communities to recognize the importance of arts programs and mental health support.

Connecting and Reflecting

Looking back at the journey of The Head And The Heart and of each member, it’s important to recognize how they all connect with each other and with their past selves. As I talked to them, I got to learn more about what they’ve learned during their time so far in the band. Tyler Williams emphasized how important it is to be vulnerable and destroy any barriers between yourself and both your supporters and critics. Jonathan Russell spoke about how crucial it is to continue to make art beyond the critique that may come with it. Kenny Hensley says that it’s vital to soak it all in more and be appreciative of what your life is now, despite how it sometimes feels like time has flown by so quickly and it’s a blur. Thielen discussed how crucial it is to find collaborators that you can trust without needing any distractions so that you can create more connected work with them.

“Life puts challenges in front of you that are the right challenges for the moment when you’re ready for them, even if it doesn’t seem like it at the time.” Matt Gervais

Beyond just the band members connecting between themselves, they are also passionate about connecting more with fans. One major way that they do this is by playing live shows and concerts. As they get ready for the “Aperture Tour,” which starts on May 31, they are excited to play the songs from the album. Each member also has specific songs they’re excited for fans to hear, such as “Jubilee” for Williams and “West Coast” for Hensley. They will also be playing shows outside of their tour this year, like music festivals and a show with The Lumineers. Fans from across North America will be able to bring their unique interpretations and feelings about the Aperture record to this tour while connecting more with the band behind these tracks.

Although The Head And The Heart has been around for a while, this is just the start of a new beginning for the band. They are sharing many new experiences and are experimenting with innovative ways of creating music, which will be brought to life for listeners when their record Aperture gets released on May 9. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to hear from this band about their experiences crafting this album and reflecting on their journey together. It’s truly amazing to see how far they’ve come, and I am excited to continue to watch their growth as they learn more about themselves. Their lyrical masterpieces and inspirational production elements are sure to capture the minds and ears of music enthusiasts everywhere. Be sure to give Aperature a listen when it comes out in May, and if you have a chance to see them on tour, don’t hesitate to take that chance to widen your perspective and your musical taste.