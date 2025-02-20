The Gilman Scholarship: My Experience & Why You Need To Apply

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On May 3, 2024, I logged into my Gilman portal. Knowing what it would mean if I won an award, I was terrified to open my decision letter. Just the semester prior, after months of drafting my essays, getting them peer-reviewed, and editing them, I submitted my application with confidence and hope. I was devastated to find out I had not won the Gilman. I refused to give up, but I needed some motivation and tips on how to strengthen my application.

On February 7, 2024, the first booth I saw at the involvement fair for the Spring 2024 semester was the University of Connecticut’s “Experiential Global Learning,” which had information on the Gilman. I asked the women running the booth for more information and whether they had any advice or experience with the Gilman Scholarship. One of the women shared that she was a recipient of the scholarship, and that is when I seized my opportunity. I asked her about her experience with studying abroad, how the Gilman Scholarship impacted her, and what advice she had for me when applying. From her, I was introduced to Michael Cunningham, the assistant director for the Office of National Scholarships & Fellowships at UConn. Cunningham reviewed my essays and gave me suggestions on where to elaborate, what to clarify, and assisted me with the structure of my essays. After reviewing and editing my essays numerous times, I reviewed everything on my application and submitted it. Then May 3 came around, the moment of truth. I logged in, and after seeing the first word “Congratulations,” I was elated, with a massive smile on my face and tears of joy running down my cheeks. I knew this was the beginning of a beautiful and rewarding experience.

The Gilman Scholarship awards recipients up to $5,000 to study or intern abroad. But the Gilman is so much more than financial assistance. After accepting your award, you can sign up for the Gilman Scholar Newsletter that is sent every month. The newsletter includes everything from pre-departure resources, helping you budget for when your abroad experience, to how to sign up for the Gilman Scholar Network — a platform that allows recipients to meet and network with one another as well as share advice, experiences, and countless opportunities.

While I was studying abroad in Spain, I received an email inviting me to apply to a fully funded 2024 Gilman Study Tour that took place from December 9-11, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. Gilman Scholars who were studying in European Union member states were encouraged to apply, and I happily did. I was over the moon when I found out I was one of 20 scholars to learn about the transatlantic relationship between the U.S. and the EU. Not only did I gain thorough knowledge about the EU in relation to my professional goals in public service, but I was also exposed to other academic opportunities and had the privilege of networking with fellow scholars, program directors, and foreign diplomats. Now that I am back in the U.S., I am still taking advantage of the wonderful opportunities the Gilman provides. One opportunity that I am looking forward to is the “Gilman Day of Service” on February 22, where scholars from across America volunteer in their respective states. I am eager to network with the scholars from Connecticut in-person while giving back to my community by spending the day distributing meals.

Less than a year has passed since I won the Gilman, and I have already connected with working professionals and fellow scholars. I also participated in a fully funded, immersive study tour. I am excited to discover all the upcoming opportunities that the Gilman will share.

Now you may be hooked, and are probably asking yourself, “Am I even eligible? How do I apply? What are the deadlines for the Gilman? And most importantly, how can I make my application stand out?”

Fear not, all these questions will be answered!

To be eligible, you must meet the following criteria:

You must be a U.S. citizen or national. You must be an undergraduate student in good standing at either a two or four-year institution of higher education. You must be receiving the Federal Pell Grant or submit proof that you will receive the Pell Grant during your program. You must be in the process of applying to or have been accepted to, a credit-bearing study abroad or internship program. Your program must be in a travel advisory of level 1 or 2.

If you checked all those boxes, get excited, because now it is time to apply. If you are studying abroad and/or interning between May 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026, the deadline for this cycle is March 6, 2024. Even if you are studying abroad next year, for example, you should still apply before the March 6 deadline. This way, if you do not win the scholarship in the first round, you will still have one more chance to apply, with the second cycle’s deadline in October. To apply, visit the Gilman Scholarship website and click on the “Apply Now” button at the top of the webpage.

To ensure your application stands out, remember that your essays are extremely important. My advice is to be honest in your responses and to be specific. Quality over quantity is key. It is also essential to ask your study abroad adviser, tutors at your institution’s writing center, or even your English professor to proofread your writing. The more eyes that view and critique your essays, the better. Most importantly, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” as beautifully said by NHL player Wayne Gretzky. So, if eligible, apply to the Gilman!