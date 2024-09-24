The Epidemic Of Imposter Syndrome & How Women Can Grapple With It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

According to Merriam-Webster, imposter syndrome is defined as “a psychological condition that is characterized by persistent doubt concerning one’s abilities or accomplishments accompanied by the fear of being exposed as a fraud despite evidence of one’s ongoing success,” which may sound all too familiar for any woman that has been in a conference room full of finance bros, a lab mainly made up of males, or on a debate stage against a sweaty, testosterone-packed opponent. It is clear from an outside perspective that the women who are in these positions earned them through hard work, grit, and intelligence, but how do we make ourselves believe it?

“I have spent my years since Princeton, while at law school and in my various professional jobs not feeling completely a part of the worlds I inhabit. I am always looking over my shoulder wondering if I measure up.”

– Supreme Court Justice, Sonia Sotomayor

When wrestling with the screaming voices in our head telling us we do not deserve to be in “the room where it happens”, it is crucial that we beat them until they are silenced, or at least a mere whisper. Reminding yourself of your accomplishments, qualifications, and the road you took to get to where you are today is a great starting point. I recommend keeping a list in your notes of your awards, honors, and experience that you can always check up on and add to, or even just give your resume a quick glance! Seeing your life’s work laid out on a sheet of paper is more inspiring than you’d think, and it makes it very hard to deny yourself the pleasure of relishing in your well-deserved spot. Plus, it ignites a desire for you to lengthen the record, inspiring your never-ending success!

“Now when I receive recognition for my acting, I feel incredibly uncomfortable. I tend to turn in on myself. I feel like an imposter. Any moment, someone’s going to find out I’m a total fraud, and that I don’t deserve any of what I’ve achieved.”

– Award-Winning Actress, Emma Watson

We are our own worst critic. In my opinion, an underrated approach to combatting our self-doubt lies within the core of our identity. Practicing self-love is such an important part of setting yourself up for success and can be key in allowing yourself to believe you belong in the spaces you inhabit. I’ve found that daily affirmations are incredibly beneficial when learning to love and cherish yourself. Repeating phrases in the mirror such as, “I am worthy,” “I am intelligent,” “I will go far in my career,” and “I will build the life I want to live,” take just a few seconds and have the capability of changing your perspective on the outcome of the day.

“I still have a little imposter syndrome… It doesn’t go away, that feeling that you shouldn’t take me that seriously. What do I know? I share that with you because we all have doubts in our abilities, about our power and what that power is.”

– Former First Lady, Lawyer, and Author, Michelle Obama

A common misconception that women in male-dominated fields have is that their male counterparts are more knowledgeable than them. In actuality, the men in question are taking the same classes as us, attending the same meetings as us, and have general access to the same knowledge and resources as us. The difference lies within something much simpler than knowledge, confidence. Women often worry that we are coming on too strong or overzealous when we display faith in our knowledge, as we don’t want to be labeled as arrogant or bossy—you get the point. Men’s audacity, however, has been regarded as an underlying fact of their gender for decades, so much so that it has even become popular in meme culture. Your ideas are just as worthy, thought-driven, and valuable as anybody else in the room, and channeling the confidence to voice them is instrumental in reducing imposter syndrome. Confidence is a powerful tool, and can make any person sound educated and correct, whether they are or not. Approach every question you are asked to answer with poise and belief in yourself, and you’ll feel (and know that you are) as important as your male counterparts.

“I have been at probably every powerful table that you can think of, I have worked at nonprofits, I have been at foundations, I have worked in corporations, served on corporate boards, I have been at G-summits, I have sat in at the U.N.: They are not that smart.”

– Former First Lady, Lawyer, and Author, Michelle Obama

Imposter Syndrome has become a part of many women’s everyday lives, hindering our confidence. Women can be CEOs, scientists, doctors, engineers, and even the President of the United States. As women, we must work together to uplift each other and make sure we are heard in these male-dominated industries. Where do we begin? Believing we belong ourselves.