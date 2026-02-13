The Decrease In Climate News Coverage: An Analysis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Climate change has been one of the defining issues of the 21st century, influencing all aspects of our lives. Extreme weather events, rising temperatures, and environmental disasters are becoming more common and affecting communities across the world. Yet, despite the growing urgency of the crisis, studies show that news coverage of climate change has declined. This paradox — greater public interest but less media attention — raises important questions about how news priorities are shaped and what this means for public understanding of climate issues.

The issue

A 2025 analysis found that climate coverage decreased even as audience interest increased. Climate stories made up a smaller share of overall news output compared to previous years, despite growing evidence that readers were more likely to engage with climate-related content. In other words, the demand for climate news was rising, but the supply from major media outlets was shrinking. According to the Media and Climate Change Observatory, climate news was down 14% in 2025 compared to 2024, and 38% compared to 2021. This suggests a disconnect between what audiences want and what newsrooms are choosing to prioritize.

One plausible cause is that the news cycle is littered with political issues right now. Therefore, the climate media got put on the back burner. News cycles are often dominated by political crises, wars, elections, or economic downturns, which crowd out slower-moving issues like climate change. Coverage tends to spike during major climate disasters or international conferences, but then fades when other news takes over. This can be harmful because it can make climate change seem like an occasional problem rather than a constant one. Forbes even calls this issue a “climate coverage crisis.”

Misinformation and politicization have also contributed to the problem. Climate change is a highly polarized issue, making it difficult for news organizations to cover it without attracting backlash. As a result, some outlets reduce coverage to avoid controversy or accusations of bias. Our president has publicly dismissed climate change as a “con job” and criticized environmental action. These actions shape how climate issues are discussed. News organizations, especially those dependent on advertising or trying to avoid political conflict, may respond by limiting their climate coverage or presenting it as a partisan debate rather than a scientific fact.

Importance of climate news

Climate news plays a critical role in shaping public understanding of one of the most urgent issues of our time. The average person learns about climate change through the media. News coverage helps translate complex scientific information into stories about real-world impacts like extreme weather, rising sea levels, food shortages, and public health risks. When climate stories are consistently covered, they help build awareness and influence political action. A decrease in regular and accurate reporting can reduce the likelihood that individuals or governments will take steps to address it.

Global Trends

Climate news and information is declining in other countries as well, including France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The volume of coverage in Europe and North America decreased to levels not seen since 2016 and 2018. Some countries, like Brazil, India, and Pakistan, have not been impacted, with their reporting rate staying stable. In 2025, no record was broken for the volume of articles referencing “climate change” or “global warming,” unlike in previous years. January 2025 saw higher levels of climate reporting in Asian newspapers, but it dropped significantly in December. These fluctuations highlight how climate reporting is often influenced by short-term news cycles rather than sustained attention to long-term environmental challenges.

Political Trends

In recent years, climate change has shifted from being a dominant political talking point to a quieter issue. Just a few years ago, Democratic leaders focused on the transition to clean energy, dangers of extreme weather, and legislative victories like the Inflation Reduction Act. In 2024, we saw a 227% increase in companies setting climate goals. Countries were also actively passing climate laws and the public was involved in activism. However, recent analysis shows that congressional Democrats’ public mentions of “climate change” have significantly declined since their peak in August 2022. By 2025, references to climate change reached their lowest levels since tracking began in March 2022.

Consequenses

The decline in climate news coverage and engagement has consequences for public awareness and policy action. When climate change receives less attention, it becomes easier for governments and corporations to delay or weaken environmental policies without as much public backlash. Reduced coverage also limits people’s exposure to scientific information and practical solutions, which can lead to confusion or susceptibility to misinformation, something that is especially important right now.

In addition, inconsistent reporting may cause audiences to view climate change differently. They could see it as a distant issue that doesn’t really matter, rather than an urgent crisis. Over time, lack of attention can slow the pace of climate action, making it more difficult for societies to adapt to environmental changes or reduce emissions. The decline in climate news coverage does not just affect media trends; it has real implications for the planet and future generations.

What We can do

Stay Up-to-Date on Green News

Sites such as earth.org, grist.org, and carbonbrief.org publish articles on climate science, environmental policy, and sustainability news around the world. Checking these sources regularly will give you a more detailed coverage than what you might see in the general news.

Follow Green Social Media Accounts

Accounts like @postclimate and @insideclimatenews share quick, accessible updates about climate science, policy, and solutions. Following them helps keep climate issues visible in your daily feed and makes it easier to stay informed without having to search for the news yourself.

Talk About Climate News with People Around You

Discussing climate news with friends, family, or peers helps keep the issue a part of your everyday conversation. These discussions can raise awareness, challenge misinformation, and make the topic feel more relevant.

Engage in Local Action and Contact Representatives

Reaching out to local officials, attending community meetings, or joining sustainability initiatives can help push for stronger climate policies. It also shows leaders that climate issues matter to the people.

If you’ve noticed a decrease in the amount of climate news you’re seeing, it’s important to remember that the problem hasn’t gone away. The world isn’t fixed; there are still serious issues that need our attention. As climate impacts intensify across the globe, consistent reporting is important to inform the public and encourage action. The gap between growing public interest and shrinking coverage shows that both readers and news organizations have a role to play in keeping climate change part of everyday conversations. I challenge everyone to seek out and read at least one piece of climate news each week to fight back against this issue.