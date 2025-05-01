The Corporate Week Look Book: Keeping It Classy For Your Summer Internship

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Now that we can feel the sunshine of summer break approaching fast and getting closer by the minute, many of us will trade the college craziness for corporate craziness this summer. And while those of us who have internships might be experiencing all sorts of nerves in anticipation of what is to come (although, despite what the impostor syndrome is telling you, you deserve this), I am here to relieve the first-day panic of: what do I wear? So take some notes, browse some stores, and get your Pinterest Board ready, because here are five signature looks to crush that 9 to 5 work week!

MONDAY: DRESS TO IMPRESS

Now I know how Mondays are. Often dreaded by interns and professionals alike, Mondays seem to be the bane of every work week. But what would make Mondays just a little bit better? A really cute outfit to start the week off strong!

For Mondays, start the week off strong with bold accessories, a cute dress you feel confident in, and even heels if you’re feeling adventurous!

This is the perfect day to wear an outfit inspired by Banana Republic Factory. With a cute midi dress, gold chunky hoops, and a cream jacket and heels, you’ll be ready to rock any Monday morning work meeting or coffee chat!

TUESDAY: For the staples

Because Tuesday is approaching the midway point of the work week, the look book for this day is not too bold, yet not too relaxing. Therefore, choosing neutrals for this day is always a safe bet, especially since they can be dressed up or down!

Neutrals are often seen as, well, boring. But they don’t have to be! Instead of being boring, neutrals exude just enough elegance and confidence to be an intern in the office, without being just an intern in the office (it’s all about mindset).

For us to exude classiness at the office, Tuesday is inspired by the neutrals and staple pieces of H&M. Try pairing a brown long-sleeve with a white suit vest and matching dress pants. And don’t forget to accessorize! The store’s purse selection is expansive, including a brown bag perfect to include with the rest of the H&M-inspired look.

WEDNESDAY: WE WEAR PINK, DUH!

Now, is it right to connect North Shore High and its Plastics to a corporate setting? Probably not, but I’ll do it anyway! And contrary to popular belief, wearing pink at work doesn’t make us any less capable than the White-Collar, Golf-Loving man in a suit down the hall. They can have their boring suits all they want. We’ll have our pink.

To embody femininity and strength (and despite what that man down the hall thinks, they can coexist), try more trendy stores like Princess Polly and modify as needed. For example, try combining a cute pink button-up (and make it buttoned all the way up) or this high neckline top with grey flared slacks and add some pink heels to really emphasize the color scheme (because you can never have too much pink in an outfit)!

thursday: end-of-week dress up



Because Thursday is only a day away from Friday, it’s essentially the end of the week! But Thursday is the perfect in-between time of wanting to dress to impress and wanting to dress to relax. And in this in-between, our outfits should have a dress-to-impress revival!

There’s no better way to have a glam revival than a matching set. Whether you feel more comfortable in a pants-matching set or a skirt-matching set, Cider has you covered. Add in some kitten heels and a hairbow, and you have an outfit dressed to impress at the end of your work week!

Friday: make it casual and cute

Now, this casual Friday look book assumes that all companies have casual Fridays. And I know, unfortunately, this is usually not the case. But let a girl dream. So we can all pretend (or relish in the joy if this is your reality) that our summer internships allow for casual Fridays. And what are we wearing on casual Fridays? Jeans — obviously!

I don’t think any store does casual Fridays better than Gap. With their wide selection of jeans and tops, you’ll find the perfect outfit that allows for confidence and comfort that can carry with you into the weekend! For some inspiration, try wearing a dressy blouse with a comfortable yet trendy pair of jeans. An outfit like this will exude corporate with a comfortable spin!

conclusion

So there you have it — a lookbook of an entire work week of outfits, perfect for a summer internship! Despite all the nerves you may feel for adapting to a corporate environment, hopefully, you’re now equipped with the resources to find outfits that make you the most confident version of yourself!

And just remember — you got this (and you got this while looking good)!