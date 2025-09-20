The Commuter Girl’s Guide To Surviving UConn: 3 Tips To Keep You Sane

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The commuter life is something we don’t talk about enough, especially at the University of Connecticut. This school is huge and intimidating, and not living on campus can make you feel like an outsider. Trust me, I’ve been there. But being a commuter doesn’t mean you have to miss out. With a few survival strategies (and maybe a Dunkin’ iced coffee), you can make the most of it. Here three tips if you’re navigating UConn commuter life like me!

Tip 1: Backpack essentials

Let’s be real: you can’t just go back to your dorm throughout the day and grab the items you need as a commuter. All you have is your backpack and a dream. As a commuter student, I live out of my backpack, and I carry just about everything you can think of. There are a few must-haves that make a long day on campus a lot smoother.

A reusable water bottle: With all that walking, you’re bound to be thirsty, and there are plenty of fill-up stations around campus. Go get a cute water bottle and stay hydrated around campus!

An umbrella: UConn’s weather is unpredictable, so you are bound to get stuck in a rainstorm — better to be prepared than not. A good compact umbrella is perfect and won’t take up too much room in your bag.

Toiletries: You never know when you’ll need a wet wipe, tissue, dry shampoo, mini hairbrush, deodorant, gum, Advil and a few feminine products (a.k.a. your own mini pharmacy). As a commuter, you can’t just run back to your dorm if you need something.

A change of clothes: It sounds extra, but fate isn’t always on your side and it definitely wasn’t on mine. I slipped on the ice walking to class once and I’ve never been more grateful for my backup outfit.

Headphones : All that walking means you’re bound to romanticize it somehow. A good playlist (like our Her Campus UConn Fall playlist) can make the trek way less painful. I use the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones all the time, and they are my holy grail.

Tip 2: Snack like a pro

Carrying a lunch box around campus may seem “embarrassing,” but trust me, it’s not! Save money by bringing your own snacks and lunch on the days you have class. Go to TJ Maxx and find a cute lunch box that makes you excited to use it. Mine is a Kate Spade one, and honestly, it motivates me to pack food instead of spending extra cash at school.

Some things I pack weekly are:

A fruit: An apple, grapes or a mandarin are my go-to choices.

A protein: I love the StarKist® Lunch-To-Go Tuna Salad Kit ($1.99); it has 19 grams of protein. If tuna isn’t your thing, the Hillshire Farm® Small Plates Turkey, Cheese and Crackers ($2.99) is another favorite with 14 grams of protein. You also can’t go wrong with pre-made deli salads from the grocery store (my pick is the Santa Fe-style salad at Target, usually $3.19).

A yummy snack: Keeping little bites on hand gets me through the day and gives me a boost of energy I didn’t know I needed. My go-tos are a low-fat cheese stick, a Kirkland® protein bar, pretzels or PopCorners® Chips.

Tip 3: Make use of the commuter lounge

Many commuters, like me, didn’t even know the commuter lounge exists, but it does! When I found out about it, my commuter life got so much easier. The lounge has amenities that make your entire day on campus more convenient. It’s located in the Student Union, room 108. Inside, you’ll find chargers, a fridge, a microwave, lockers, a sink, comfy couches and study spots. The commuter lounge is a space where you can recharge and hang out with other commuters just like you.

These tips and tricks have made my commute to UConn a better experience. Whether it’s packing your backpack until it’s stuffed, romanticizing those long walks to class or your car, keeping snacks on deck or taking advantage of the commuter lounge, these little things have helped me, and they continue to make my commuter life easier. It’s not embarrassing to be a commuter; it’s iconic, so embrace it!