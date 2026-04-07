The Boys v. Homelander: How I Think Season 5 Of ‘The Boys’ Will End

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you thought season four of The Boys was chaotic, strap in, because season five is shaping up to be even messier.

From Homelander spiraling out of control to Ryan trying to figure out what kind of “Supe” he wants to be, this next season promises heartbreak, betrayal, and the kind of shocking twists that will make you question everyone’s motives. Between The Seven’s inevitable power struggles, Vought’s relentless scheming, and Billy Butcher probably making one questionable choice too many, it’s safe to say that no one is safe, and no one is entirely innocent. I’ve compiled my boldest, most unhinged predictions for what’s coming next, so get ready to brace yourself. With season five being the last season of the show, I can predict that things are going to get crazier than they already are.

*SEASON FOUR SPOILERS AHEAD*

The Boys Season 5 Trailer

Homelander’s End

At the end of season four, Homelander is out of control and has reached peak narcissism. In season five, I predict he’ll become completely unhinged, and that’ll eventually lead to his demise. His logic will be skewed, he’ll trust no one, and he’ll be more manipulative than ever.

I predict he will kill the newly elected President Calhoun and take over the United States, as Homelander sits in the Oval Office in the trailer. It is assumed that Ryan, Homelander’s son, will betray him, realizing his father is truly evil. He will begin to work with Butcher. Homelander kidnaps Ryan, and Butcher goes to save him. In this scene, Butcher uses his powers, which he has from consuming Compound V, and kills Homelander. If Butcher doesn’t kill Homelander, I think the only other person who could is Soldier Boy, but his priorities are still not completely clear to me. All I know is that Homelander will be defeated, but that doesn’t mean the threat is fully gone.

Annie’s Return to Starlight

In season four, Annie abandons her role as Starlight due to the corruption in Vought International and The Seven. I think that in season five, in order to gain more power, she will reassume her role as Starlight, which will reignite the support of her followers, Starlighters, and rebel Supes such as A-Train, Ashley, and possibly Queen Maeve.

In the final moments of season four, Annie gains the power to fly, which she previously did not have. I think this could have a big impact in the final season, especially since there’s a limited number of Supes that can fly, including Homelander. I don’t think Annie will die in this season, and I don’t think she will be the one to kill Homelander, as she is not powerful enough.

Soldier Boy’s Role

At the end of season four, the viewers learned that Soldier Boy is not dead and was being kept in a comatose state by Homelander. Homelander wants help from Soldier Boy, his father, and the original superhero. I don’t feel as though an alliance will actually form between the two due to their constant struggles for power over each other.

I predict that Soldier Boy will take on a father figure role towards Ryan and mentor him on how to properly use his powers. I feel as though it is possible that Soldier Boy and Ryan team up to fight Homelander. Soldier Boy and Butcher are going to share some probably unpleasant scenes, due to Soldier Boy being betrayed by Butcher in season four. Soldier Boy is probably going to be on the hunt for Butcher, just like he was on the hunt for his old teammates that betrayed him as well in season three.

I’m really looking forward to the scene between Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. They are the three main characters in Supernatural, and Eric Kripke is the creator of both Supernatural and The Boys. We can see a scene between the three in the season five trailer. Middle school me is so excited to see them back on screen together! Since they already “killed” Soldier Boy off once, I doubt that he’ll die again, but I don’t think he’ll go unscathed. But who knows? The Boys is chaotic and can go in any direction.

Butcher’s Turn to the Dark Side

Butcher is so obsessed with getting revenge against Homelander that it will fully consume him. This obsession could corrupt his morality. We have seen Butcher go against his morals in previous seasons on multiple occasions, betraying The Boys in order to get revenge against Homelander. If Butcher tries to “train” or influence Ryan, he could push the boy toward violence and revenge. That would make Butcher a direct catalyst for chaos, which is very villain-like, even if he thinks he’s doing the “right” thing. Butcher’s belief that the end (defeating Homelander) justifies the means could lead him to betray friends, harm civilians, or undermine The Boys’ goals. That slippery slope is classic anti-hero turning full villain, especially with his new Supe powers.

Shows like The Boys love irony; if Butcher becomes the kind of person he hates, it could set him up as a tragic villain — the hero turned monster because his hatred consumed him. I hope this doesn’t happen, but Butcher’s going down a dark path that I don’t know if he can come back from. I believe that there is a high chance of Butcher dying this season. Who kills him, though? That I still can’t predict.

At the end of the day, it seems like season five of The Boys is going to be utter chaos, and honestly, nobody is safe, not even Homelander, Butcher, Soldier Boy, and definitely not the fans themselves watching it all go down in utter shock and awe. Who knows if Soldier Boy manages to survive all his battles, Butcher keeps edging closer and closer to becoming a supervillain, or Ryan finally knows what kind of superhero he wants to become?

One thing is for sure, though: things are going to get a whole lot messier than ever before, and fans better buckle up, grab their popcorn, and get ready to watch The Boys redefine utter chaos once again. The Boys season five premier will be streaming on Prime Video on April 8, 2026.