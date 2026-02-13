The Blade Angels: Team USA’s Hope For Gold

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Winter Olympics have begun, and there’s nothing more exciting than watching the top athletes in the world battle it out for gold. One sport where Team USA has a solid chance at gold is figure skating. Among the four disciplines, there are a few with a clear top contender. Ilia Malinin, a skater from Virginia, is the favorite to win gold in the men’s event. His stellar quadruple jumps and unique choreography have brought him numerous gold medals, and he is expected to continue the trend at the Olympics. Madison Chock and Evan Bates, an ice dance couple who have skated together for 15 years, are the favorite pairing to win the ice dancing event. The figure skating event that has the most unpredictable outcome is the women’s, but the U.S. has three incredible skaters who will take a shot at the podium. Nicknamed the Blade Angels, they are Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito. Each has worked hard to make the Olympic team, and their individual journeys have led them there.

Why Blade Angels?

The name “Blade Angels,” from the mind of Alysa Liu herself, was the winner among a list of ideas from the three skaters. Other ideas in the mix were “Powerpuff Girls” and “Babes of Glory,” a spin-off from the comedy movie Blades of Glory. The three skaters share a lot of camaraderie, something not often found in a sport as individually competitive as figure skating. When Glenn won her third U.S. national title in January, Liu and Levito were proudly cheering her on from the sidelines. They often build off of each other during press conferences, making jokes in between questions. Together, the three athletes make a happy team, and each brings a distinct style and presence to the ice. Their individual strengths helped them make the Olympic team, along with each of them having a successful season and career leading up to the selection.

Amber Glenn Believes and Breathes

Glenn, the 2026 national champion, has developed incredible resilience and mental strength over the years. She started skating at just five years old and had her breakout moment in 2014 when she won the junior national title. Her long career has had its ups and downs, but Glenn has learned to pick herself up, and her career has skyrocketed since. Through developing resilience, Glenn has become an outspoken advocate for mental health and has created her own brand, “Believe and Breathe.” She aims to focus on believing she can achieve her goals and breathing through the setbacks. Glenn is also an LGBTQ+ icon in the sport and often speaks on her experiences as an openly queer athlete.

Along with all her advocacy outside the sport, Glenn is a top-tier skater. Her dazzling triple axel is one of the best in the world, and she is one of a few female athletes worldwide who compete with a triple axel. Glenn draws the audience into her performance, skating with her whole heart. This season, Glenn’s short program to “Like a Prayer” by Madonna is a fan favorite, and her free skate to “I Will Find You” by Audiomachine and “The Return” by Clann is powerful and stunning. Her passion is clear and, added to her technical skills, made Glenn an easy pick for the Olympic team. While the individual women’s skating events are yet to come, Glenn’s recent performance in the team event helped the USA to win gold.

Alysa Liu: Unretired Star

Of the three Blade Angels, Liu has the most unconventional story. At 13 years old, she became the youngest U.S. champion in history. She is the only one of the three to have been to the Olympics before, having placed sixth at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. At this point in her career, Liu had a triple axel and quad jumps in her arsenal and appeared to be on an intense upward trajectory. To the surprise of the skating community, Liu decided to retire in 2022 following the World Championships. At 16 years old, she decided to trade the regimen of skating for a more typical life, informing fans in a casual Instagram post.

This is where Liu’s story gets interesting. After taking a ski trip in 2024, Liu’s competitive spark was reignited. Two years post-retirement, Liu decided to return to skating and jumped back into training. Her return excited many fans as Liu set her sights on the Milano-Cortina Olympics. Having a refreshed mindset, she returned to great success. Liu began skating to music she chose rather than following what her coaches wanted, making her programs personal and fierce. Her heartfelt short program to “Promise” by Laufey, and upbeat free skate to “MacArthur Park Suite” by Donna Summer have excited audiences all over the world. While Liu has not brought back her triple axel or quad jumps, her technical skills are strong, and she consistently performs well. To the shock of many, she delivered stellar performances at the World Championships in 2025 and won the gold ahead of three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto. Liu’s incredible comeback made her another great pick for the Olympics, and she was part of the team that just won gold in the team event in Milan.

Elegant ISabeau Levito

The youngest of the three, Levito is the third member of the Blade Angels. Her style of skating is truly angelic, and she has also had great success on the international stage. Levito began skating at just three years old and has had a steady upward trajectory since. She captured the U.S. national title at 15, after winning the World Junior Championships in the previous year. Since then, Levito has had a consistently strong presence in international competitions, often reaching the podium. While she does not have a triple axel or any quadruple jumps, Levito’s biggest strength lies in her performance ability and skating skills. On top of having clean jumps, Levito earns high scores on spins and step sequences, maximizing points through her precision.

Levito’s music choices this season have allowed her personality to shine through. Her short program to “Zou Bisou Bisou” is playful and delicate, showing her fun spirit. Levito’s free skate to “Cinema Paradiso” is gorgeous, highlighting her enchanting and balletic style. Levito was another solid pick for the Olympic team and has family in Milan that will be proudly watching her.

Why Root for the Blade Angels?

While Glenn, Liu, and Levito are all excellent skaters, their personalities and actions off the ice make them even more endearing to fans. In a time when many Americans are hesitant to feel pride for their country, these young women are worth rooting for because they are unafraid to be their true selves. Glenn, being an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, regularly posts on her social media, uplifting the community. Liu’s style and personality don’t fit the mold of a typical figure skater, but she doesn’t let anything get in the way of being her true self. Her alternative hairstyle, tooth gems, and piercings don’t seem to stand in the way of her success. Levito, delicate on the ice, cracks the most unexpected jokes and shows her Gen Z personality during press conferences. The close friendship between these skaters, their remarkable skating skills, and their unique identities make the Blade Angels a group worth rooting for at these Olympics.