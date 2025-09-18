The Best Fall Movies For Every Mood 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The moment the leaves start to change colors and pumpkin spice starts to find its way into your coffee cup, you know it’s officially the fall season. This time of the year is known for its social activities and flavor profiles, but it’s also known for its many moods and feelings.

This season walks you through the start of the academic year, apple and pumpkin picking seasons and concludes with Halloween and Thanksgiving. With that being said, I’ve curated a series of films that you can watch to match whatever mood you find yourself in this fall.

Childhood Nostalgia

Childhood nostalgia lingers each day of fall, reminding you of your favorite activities with your family and friends. The films I’ve chosen for this category include:

It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown

The Goonies

The Nightmare Before Christmas

All these films bring back the simplicity and innocence of childhood with their feel-good setting and familiar soundtracks. There’s a sense of childlike wonder that drives each film, welcoming in imagination and companionship.

Cozy coffee Shop

As an avid coffee drinker, I would argue that the coffee shop mood is the exact same as a cozy fall night. Both environments provide a feeling of being bundled up with blankets with a fresh batch of cookies in the oven and a cup of autumn flavored bliss in your hand, watching the trees sway as the leaves change colors. These films are more conversational and have lower stimulation levels, allowing the viewer to relax as the story unfolds. For this category, I’ve chosen:

You’ve Got Mail

When Harry Met Sally

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Feel-Good Comedies

The next film category is feel-good comedies. I feel like comedies must be included in any list because of their lighthearted playfulness and the fact that they the best morals built into them. Each of these movies follow everyday people in their everyday lives, creating a relatable feeling between you and them. In the feel-good comedy category, we have:

10 Things I Hate About You

The Proposal

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Films that Scare

Because Halloween falls into this season, this mood had to be accounted for. I have chosen my favorite scary movies to watch during the month of October. I find these films to all present thrilling energy and intentional detail, bringing an unsettling feeling to those watching. The movies selected for this category are:

Final Destination

Zodiac

Scream

Cult Classics

The next movie category is cult classics. These movies are ones nearly everyone has seen because of their impact on pop culture. They all brought a new energy to the film industry during their initial releases and have continued to have an impact to this day. They have star-studded casts and famous scripts that you can catch being quoted throughout the entire fall season. The cult classic films are:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Edward Scissorhands

Twilight

Traditional Halloween

The final category of this list is traditional Halloween. These movies are always queued up on the TV this time of year. You will always find a young kid wearing a costume based on one of these films. The final list of movies include:

Hocus Pocus

The Addams Family

Ghostbusters

The Fall atmosphere Has Been Set!

This curated list of films celebrates the moods and traditions of fall, matching the season’s many vibes with a touch of Hollywood magic. From the nostalgia of childhood classics to the cozy coffee shop atmosphere, each category highlights a specific autumn feeling. Together, these recommendations capture the warmth, excitement and variety of fall, offering the perfect watch for any fall mood!