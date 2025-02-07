This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

The “Eyes Lips Face” makeup brand e.l.f. has taken TikTok by storm — becoming one of the most popular drugstore brands in the makeup industry today. One thing that e.l.f. has gained the most popularity for is creating “dupes,” or less expensive versions of some of the priciest high-end makeup products in the industry. I have tried both the high-end brands and the e.l.f. versions for some comparisons, and I am here to tell you which of the viral “dupes” I think are worth buying over the high-end brands, keeping those of us on a budget looking just as fabulous.

1. E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter vs Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

This is probably one of my favorite dupes on this list. The Halo Glow has a very similar packaging — the clear cylindrical bottle with a similar wand. e.l.f.’s wand, I noticed, is slightly bigger, which I personally prefer as it holds more product and makes application quicker. The consistency of both formulas is also extremely similar, leaving the skin with light coverage and a glowy finish — though I did notice that the e.l.f.’s version has more coverage compared to the CT Flawless Filter. I prefer a little more coverage, so if you are looking for one that is more sheer, then go for the CT Flawless Filter. However, that $40 savings may be worth that slight difference in appearance. Overall, the product is nearly the same, if not, in my opinion, better.

2. E.l.f. Power Grip Primer vs MILK Hydro Grip Primer

The e.l.f. Power Grip primer is an amazing primer for keeping your makeup locked in for all hours of the day. The consistency is similar to the Milk primer — it’s a sticky consistency that’s extremely tacky and literally sticks to the skin. I did notice that the Milk version is less thick which I prefer, but the e.l.f. dupe is just as good and keeps my makeup in place just as long. This $28 savings is also a plus, definitely swaying my preference over the two brands.

3. E.l.f. Lip Oils vs DIOR Lip Oil

There is an obvious price difference between the two of these lip oils — the e.l.f. ranging around $8, while the Dior lip oil sells for around $40. About the same amount of product, the same applicator, and even the same minty sensation on the lips upon application, both of these products soften the lips and keep a beautiful glossiness for long amounts of time. I have noticed that the Dior lip oil does last a little longer than the e.l.f. but for 32 more dollars?…. I don’t think so — stick with e.l.f. and if shopping on a budget. Even the shades are similar to the Dior lip oils, though e.l.f. offers a lot more shades and styles, including new shimmering lip oils in their collection.

4. E.l.f. Skin Suntouchable! Whoa Glow Primer vs Supergoop! Glow Screen

Though the Supergoop! tinted sunscreen offers SPF 40 as opposed to the e.l.f.’s SPF 30, the e.l.f. tinted sunscreen might just be better. The formulas and finishes of both tinted sunscreens are slightly different, with the e.l.f. “dupe”, presenting a much more natural finish. The Supergoop! sunscreen actually appears a bit more shiny/sparkly on the skin, while the e.l.f. version is not as shiny. Tinted sunscreen is a great way to add a warm hue to your skin throughout the year, but also acts as a skin protectant against the sun. With a $24 difference between the two brands, I think the e.l.f. is definitely a better option compared to the Supergoop!

5. E.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush vs Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

If you are on Makeup-Tok (the makeup side of TikTok), you have definitely seen reviews of the Rare Beauty liquid blushes, and have seen just how pigmented they are. I had to see this pigment for myself and the TikToks I had watched weren’t kidding — this blush is pigmented. I had never seen a liquid blush just as pigmented as this one until I tried the e.l.f. dupe that was released afterward. This blush is just as pigmented as the Rare Beauty version, and I was, again, in shock at the pigment. Only a drop is needed to achieve an extremely bright blush, and e.l.f. was able to capture the exact extremity of pigment as its high-end comparison. If you want that pigment but are on a budget, the e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blushes are the way to go.

e.l.f. is an affordable, quality brand that has come out with some amazing dupes for some of the best quality high-end makeup products. e.l.f. is definitely a brand to turn to if you want the same results of high-end makeup while on a budget. Check out these great dupes for a flawless makeup routine, and keep an eye out for more “dupes” to keep your eyes, lips, and face looking fabulous.