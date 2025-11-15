The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While Halloween is behind us, one of the best parts of the holiday, in my opinion, is seeing the celebrity Halloween costumes as they roll out in the days after. While so many of us college girlies are constrained to a budget that has us buying cat ears and calling it a day, it’s always exciting to see what the more fortunate of us produce to celebrate this wonderfully spooky holiday.

1. Heidi Klum

If there’s one person who commits to the bit for Halloween, it’s Heidi Klum. With her huge party, extravagant costumes, and her husband happy to be an accessory, Klum does not joke around when it comes to Halloween. This year, her horrifying Medusa costume certainly did not did not come to play, but she never does.

2. Sabrina Carpenter

Next up is Sabrina Carpenter with her adorable three costumes for her Short n’ Spooky show in New York. While much less elaborate than Klum’s, I anticipated Carpenter’s costume just as much. Personally, the Barbie look was my favorite, but the Wonder Woman costume gets a lot of points for the stunning detail.

3. Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone

Next up on the list are two of my favorite celebs, stars of Overcompensating, Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone, with their jarring and amazing Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps costumes. The iconic subway photoshoot they did with these costumes completely elevated the looks. They wore these for their podcast, Ride, where Barone remarked that dating is “the only thing they haven’t tried,” and I really do get it.

4. barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin’s portrayal of the Cheshire Cat flows so well for me that it just had to make this list. From the face paint to the body paint and fully striped look, it creates a striking visual image that is very reminiscent of the psychedelic vibes of Alice in Wonderland. Dylan Sprouse as Tweedledee/Tweedledum was the perfect accompaniment to her costume!

5. Vanessa Hudgens

The forever boho queen of Coachella Vanessa Hudgens picked the perfect costume this year as Mother Earth. While this costume is not the most elaborate, it adorably showcases her pregnancy and perfectly reflects her vibe, which really elevates this costume for me.

6. Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel as Walter White was genuinely the most shocking costume of the night for me, despite its simplicity. The choice of this simplistic and masculine costume is striking compared to what anyone would expect from Mattel, and I’m obsessed with it. Honestly, to me, it feels like she’s crossdressing more here than when she’s in full drag.

7. Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel as Ethel Cain has to be the most important costume of the night for me. I must acknowledge my bias as a proud Deschanel and Cain fan, but this is just so iconic. There’s even a set involved in a near-perfect recreation of the Cain photoshoot. This is how you do rich Halloween right.

8. Dove Cameron

Next up is Dove Cameron as Frank-N-Furter from Rocky Horror Picture Show, a costume I’ve been insisting more people need to do for years, and Cameron did it perfectly.

9. Mindy Kailing

My favorite funny celebrity costume of the year was Mindy Kaling as our favorite Knicks fan, Timothee Chalamet. After videos of him courtside during the NBA Playoffs took over all of our feeds, I’m very glad someone decided to embody him this holiday. Additionally, I really admire anyone who will do a jokey costume about someone that they have a high chance of running into, so props all around.

10. Paris Hilton

Finally, there is Paris Hilton, who celebrated Halloweek with several iconic costumes, each more revered than the rest. My two favorites were Britney Spears and Bo Peep, with the rest of her family as other Toy Story characters, but honestly, all of her costumes deserve applause.

Costumes to remember

All in all, the celebs did not disappoint with their campy and cute costumes this year. While these were my personal favorites, there are many honorable mentions I couldn’t include. I’m already excited to see what costumes my favorite celebrities come up with next year!