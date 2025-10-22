The Best And Cheapest Spring Break Trip (From Experience)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking for the best and most affordable spring break destination for you and your friends, I have two words for you: Puerto Rico. Here, there is something for everyone. I went on my first spring break trip here last spring with seven friends, and it has become one of my favorite memories that I will never shut up about. Between the absolutely gorgeous and tropical beaches, hot temperatures, mountains and forests to explore, colorful towns and amazing nightlife, it felt like my personal paradise — and all without breaking the bank or needing a passport.

PR is that perfect mix of fun, freedom and paradise that every college girl dreams of for spring break. It’s not too far (about a 3 ½ hour plane trip), affordable and a huge variety of adventures, whether you want to explore nature, shop, party or just relax on the beach. I spent around $350 on my round-trip ticket, and with a group of eight, our Airbnb was only about $300 each for four nights and five days (with a pool). It was a few minutes drive from Old San Juan, where all the best restaurants, shops, clubs and castles (with over 500 years of history to explore), activities and so much more are. I also had just a three-minute walk to the beach. You truly can’t beat that.

Why Puerto Rico?

PR is perfect for college students because it’s adventurous, so much freedom for 18+ and affordable compared to other destinations. This was actually my second time traveling to PR (my first time was with my family). I loved it so much my first trip I convinced all my friends to go. It literally feels like an exotic getaway where you get to experience PR culture, top notch scenery and a college student’s desired nightlife — all in one trip. And as a Puerto Rican, I promise you, you NEED to try the food there. Warning: it will make you never want to leave.

I really loved the freedom. My group would go out super early, go out till late at night, then to bed extremely late and wake up super early again. It was definitely exhausting, but so worth it because we got to experience a little bit of everything in our short time there. The hardest part about this trip is picking what to do each day because there is so much to do and I wanted to do it all.

My absolute favorite part of the trip was hiking El Yunque National Forest — the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System. It’s huge with many waterfalls, hiking trails and dreamy views. My friends and I spent a day hiking through the forest, swimming in the prettiest tropical river and taking a million photos — definitely Instagram worthy. And there are tons of unique creatures. It is certainly an adventure I think everyone should have.

And of course, the beaches are a dream. You can find some beaches here with completely clear water. The beach I explored, Tierras Nuevas Poniente, looks like it’s straight out of a movie. There were food and beachy accessory vendors, pom trees (which are found throughout the island), perfect ocean water and, my favorite part, rocks you can climb with tons of tide pools filled with the tiniest snails I’ve ever seen. At the top of the rocks, you get a view of the whole beach. Also, on the path to the beach, there’s a natural cave you can explore. It’s pretty tiny but definitely worth checking out. It was difficult getting me to leave that beach.

Exploring Old San Juan

Old San Juan might be one of the most photogenic places ever. The pastel-colored buildings, cobblestone streets and ocean views make it feel straight out of Pinterest. We spent a lot of our trip — day and night — wandering through the capital, shopping, eating good, clubbing, and visiting Castillo San Felipe del Morro, a historic fortress with breathtaking views of the ocean and insane rich history you can learn through touring at your own pace.

Tiktok is a great inspo for the best places to check out in Old San Juan. One place I checked out was a charm bracelet making spot. I got to pick out my own charms and chain for my personalized bracelet out of thousands of options. It took me hours because there was so much to pick from. After you choose, they build the bracelet for you and mail it directly to your home address. It’s a super cute and great memento to remember your trip. There are over 400 different shops in Old San Juan, and a guarantee you will find a place of interest.

The Perfect Trip for Your Friend Group

This was our first big trip without our families, so we wanted somewhere fun but still safe — and Puerto Rico checked every box. It’s part of the U.S., so there’s no passport needed, and the flight from most states is short and affordable. We felt comfortable walking around late at night, exploring on our own, meeting locals and making friends. Many people in PR also speak English, so language barrier wasn’t much of an issue. Despite these things, you are still in a new and different area, so always travel with at least one buddy and be aware of your surroundings.

For a group of college students, it’s the ideal destination. You can split an Airbnb, walk almost everywhere and spend your trip with free or low cost adventures. Whether it’s an all-girls trip or a mix of friends, it’s impossible not to have fun here. We used Uber for a lot of our trip, which was one of the biggest expenses. If you’re able to, I would suggest booking a rental car in advance if you plan to travel to farther distances on the island. You can get most rentals in PR for only $100 for a full week!

Keep in mind, pretty much every age limit in PR is 18+ — another amazing reason why you should consider PR for your spring break trip. All of the clubs we went to had the best Spanish music, good vibes, got pretty packed and were cheap to get in. The night life is very lively and there are plenty of spots to find live music or a place to party. I suggest Old San Juan if this is what you’re searching for. Most people go here to have the best night out, and you will have a variety of options to choose where you want to go based on your vibe. We got to take pictures with tiny monkeys and parrots and then walk 15 feet to go to a club.

How Much It Costs

PR is totally budget-friendly. In total, I spent around $1,200 for five days, including travel, Airbnb, activities, eating out and things I bought. While that number is definitely a little frightening, compared to an average vacation, this is a great price.

The best way to cheap this trip as much as you can is split everything that involves the group equally. Between splitting rides, meals and choosing affordable excursions, we kept costs pretty low. You can easily have an amazing time in PR without spending your whole bank account.

If you still feel like this is too pricey, you could absolutely spend your whole trip exploring different beaches. All public beaches in PR are free, and each have their own unique beautiful traits. This alone would still make the trip worth it. It was also tons of fun just walking around together and exploring the island.

Tip: Make sure to plan your trip as early as possible. The earlier the cheaper. Also, the bigger the group, the cheaper.

The Bottom Line

If you’re searching for the best spring break trip that’s fun, affordable and unforgettable, PR is the place. With the beaches, the culture and the nightlife, it has everything a girl could ever need. It’s perfect for college students looking to make life long memories with their friends. It’s safe to say I will be going back ASAP.

So grab your besties, start your group chat and book that flight. PR is waiting for you — and trust me, it’s the spring break trip you’ll never shut up about.