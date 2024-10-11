The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

How often have you scrolled to see a TikTok of a random lady with tarot cards telling you that the stars are aligned and that your ex will return soon? I pinky promise that wasn’t meant for you, but stay with me okay?

Nowadays, you’d be called delusional or delulu for watching or believing things of that nature. Still, so many people use the word delusion without comprehending the actual meaning of the word.

So, what is delusion anyway?

de·lu·sion

/dəˈlo͞oZH(ə)n/

Noun, plural noun: delusions

A false belief or judgment about external reality, held despite incontrovertible evidence to the contrary, occurring especially in mental conditions.

The word delusion is not the right word to describe the feeling that society refers to today.

The word delusion technically refers to an illusion or figment of your imagination, so when someone is called delusional they’re essentially being called borderline insane — which isn’t flattering as it’s made out to be.

The connotation of the word delusional is light and humorous, masking its true meaning; which implies that one is sorely out of touch with reality. In the past, the word delusional was used to describe those with severe mental illnesses. It’s important to consider the history of a word when using it so commonly and casually. What people today consider “delusional” could be more accurately described as optimism, hope, or idealism.

Be a dreamer, not delusional

Delusion, dreamer, lunatic, idealist; while these words are not necessarily synonyms, they share similar meanings. All four of these words refer to someone who holds unrealistic thoughts. But what if these thoughts aren’t as unrealistic as you think? You have the power and choice to decide what is and is not realistic. The relationship between delusion and idealism has to do with perception. For example, if I randomly told everyone I’d walk for New York Fashion Week everyone would look at me like I was crazy. But, if I approached the pursuit idealistically and planned out the steps for me to become New York’s next top model, I would become an idealist. Make your delusions your dream come true, and take the steps to form your life into your ideal life.

Some may have called Martin Luther King Jr. delusional for giving a speech in front of 250,000 people, stating his dream of equality among all regardless of race. Yet here we are, over 60 years later, fulfilling his very dream.

The way to be a go-getter, the way to reach your goals is by embracing your delusional side. All you have to do is change your mindset; if you don’t believe in yourself, who will?

Manifest Your Life

I’m sure we’ve all come across manifestation, whether it be through reposting and liking a TikTok with a “special sound frequency” or wishing on the stars during a full moon. The Law of Assumption (credit Neville Goddard on this) is a tried and true method of “manifestation.” You don’t have to spit in a cup or burn special herbs for this to work, you just have to strongly believe that what you want is on its way and it will indeed come to you. Does this “method” ring a bell? I’d hope it does because The Law of Assumption is essentially a way of being delusional. Your beliefs and assumptions have the power to shape your reality and what you put out into the universe is what comes back to you.

Conclusion

Believing in something is warranting it to happen. You hold the wheel in controlling your thoughts and actions and in turn, they shape your reality. The more we visualize our goals romanticizing our everyday lives, the more hope we have about life, our ambitions, and dreams. Hope is what helps people on their deathbed keep fighting to live. If being delusional brings you confidence, and happiness, and brings you more in touch with yourself, why would you ever deny yourself that happiness? The only thing that you are truly in control of is your mindset. Changing the way you approach life and adopting a positive outlook can do you no harm. Live out the rest of this week believing that everything you could ever wish for is on its way to you, and it’ll be one of the best weeks of your life.