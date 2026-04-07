The Beauty Of Spring: 9 Reasons Why Spring Is Better Than Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has arrived! After spending over three months with snow, blizzards, ice-cold temperatures, and blistery winds, we finally have the chance to feel the warm breeze, watch the leaves bloom, and feel the sun’s rays for a longer period of time. We also get to have some fun moments such as celebrating Easter, going on summer break, and obtaining our college degrees or high school diplomas.

It’s undeniable that spring’s beautiful, if not more beautiful than winter. Winter has its own advantages, but I feel like spring’s much enjoyable. These nine reasons prove it.

1) Blooming Leaves And Flowers

What’s a more obvious reason why spring is better than winter than the flowers and leaves that adorn every tree and bush on Earth? After all, spring is what makes the gorgeous plants that shine throughout summer but are absent in the winter. In April, May, and June, trees and bushes begin to flourish with vivid green leaves and colorful flowers. At the same time, the grass starts to become a canvas of dandelions, and gardens begin to prosper with a million different plants such as sunflowers and tulips.

Jackie Ryan / Her Campus

In the winter, there’s nothing but snow on the ground. I’ll admit it; snow’s one of my favorite nature elements since it provides the perfect conditions for snowboarding and it gives mountain peaks a lovely touch. However, nothing beats the millions of colors and patterns that pop out of the trees and ground in the spring. While the snow’s pretty to look at, plants equip you with a variety of colors that ignite your eyes with awe and wonder.

2) Rain

There’s no spring without rain. Even if we don’t like the rain, it’s still needed to create the luscious plants that make spring an elegant season. Rain does have drawbacks, though; it soaks everything, it makes the ground slippery, and it may cancel some outdoor activities.

But there’s a silver lining to it.

Have you ever sat outside and listened to the rain? If you have, do you feel pacified by it? I do. Whenever I sit outside and listen to the rain, it’s very soothing. My mind is clear of stress, and I feel relaxed and calm like a baby. That’s the beauty of rain. While it may get you wet and potentially create a slipping hazard, if you sit in a dry spot and listen to it come down, it’s just a very peaceful moment. Whereas in the winter, you could go outside and watch the snow fall, but you won’t hear anything.

3) Warmer Temperatures

Don’t you just hate it when the cold breeze attacks you like a pair of knives? If so, you won’t have to deal with it much longer, for in the spring, the freezing temperatures dissipate and sunshine and warmth begin to fill the air. While it may not be until the end of April that we begin feeling warmer temperatures, they still come around occasionally.

Original photo by Naiiya Patel

Unless we get a heatwave, we never have warm temperatures in the winter. We consistently have to deal with frigid breezes that’ll give us hypothermia and frost bite if we’re not careful. In the spring, instead of feeling icy breezes, we get to feel warm breezes that brush against our skin, making us smile and feel comforted.

4) Longer Days

What a bigger blessing do we all get in the spring than the sun shining for a longer period of time? No more coming home from practice in the dark. No more waking up and the stars are still lingering in the sky. When springtime rolls around, the sun rises sooner and sets later, making longer graceful days.

Personally, I love going outside and watching the stars glimmer. I also love watching the sun set and shed its trails of colors in the sky. But when it’s four in the afternoon and it’s already dark, seeing the stars isn’t the same experience as seeing them at eight in the evening. I’m more of a night owl, but I do like waking up knowing the sun’s already up. It gives me hope and courage. I also relish seeing the sun continuing to shine while I’m coming back to my dorm at six in the evening. Seeing the sun at that time gives me more hope than seeing the moon and dark sky, which is all I see in the winter evenings.

5) The Return of The Birds

There’s no more obvious sign that spring has arrived than hearing the birds sing for the first time since October. In winter, it’s dead silent. You hear almost no chirping, and you don’t see any animals except dogs, cats, and maybe a mouse here and there. Birds are gorgeous creatures to see and hear. They’re an adorable decoration on tree branches, bushes, buildings, and telephone poles. If you’re ever lonely and need someone to talk to, why not talk to a bird for a little bit? They’ll just sing their heart out, filling you with joy. That’s something you can easily do in the spring, but not so much in the winter.

6) Freedom Of Clothing Choices

Are you sick of having to put on a coat every time you go out? What about hats and gloves? Well, springtime means no more coats, hats, or gloves! We may still need to wear them in the beginning of spring, but once the warmer temperatures come around, we’ll be able to ditch the coats, hats, and gloves and replace them with sweatshirts and long-sleeved shirts. We can even wear tank tops or short-sleeved shirts if the temperature’s warm enough.

In the spring, we have much more freedom to wear what we want. While we’re able to wear what we want in the winter, we can’t fully express our outfits outdoors since they’ll be engulfed in coats. Springtime means everyone will be able to see what we’re all wearing!

7) More Outdoor Activities

Do you like picnics, outdoor dining, playing outside, or swimming? Well, in the springtime, you’re able to do all those activities! Springtime gives us an opportunity to do some of the things we love. No snow on the grass means we can have picnics, play on the grass, and lie on it while looking at the sky. And since the temperatures are warmer, the lakes won’t be frozen. That means we can all go swimming! The water might be cold, but it’s still there to swim in.

Most of the outdoor activities we do in the spring aren’t ones we can do in the winter. We can still swim, but we can only do so in an indoor pool. And we could have picnics, but they couldn’t be in the great outdoors. In the spring, we have the freedom to do whatever we want in this grand outdoor world!

8) Holidays

Are you a fan of April Fools and love to create scams and jokes? Do you honor Celtic culture and celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day? Do you enjoy collecting Easter eggs and celebrating Easter? Well, in the spring, we’ve got Saint Patrick’s Day, Easter, April Fools, and many other holidays such as Star Wars Day, Good Friday, and Mother’s Day. Winter’s the time to celebrate Christmas, New Year Day, MLK Day, Lunar New Year, and Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, spring’s the time to celebrate a variety of other holidays!

9) Graduation Ceremonies And Vacations

If you’re a student, you’re probably begging for summer vacation to come. And if you’re a senior, you’re probably desperately waiting for graduation. Well, spring has all of these exciting moments! Winter may have vacations and some graduations, but the longer vacations begin in the springtime. For some of us, summer break doesn’t begin until the end of June. But for most college students, summer break begins between the beginning and end of May. For seniors, graduations happen mainly in May as well. So, while winter serves as a halfway mark for students, spring marks the end of school years as well as the beginning of a new chapter.

Winter is a marvelous season, but spring is better. Not only do we have more freedom, but we get to relish some things that we just can’t enjoy in the winter. Disagree with me if you want, but I’m always going to believe that spring is a better season than winter.