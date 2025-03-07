‘The Bachelor’ Week 6 Recap: What’s Next?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

We watched as this season’s Grant Ellis traveled across the country to meet the families and loved ones of the four remaining contestants. Despite one family opting out of this process, the process overall was filled with acceptance, love, and important conversations. We learned that Grant lacked the big, close, happy family he dreamed of growing up. And he’s been incredibly open about his desire for a family throughout this journey.

If you’re new to Season 29 of The Bachelor, it’s not too late to join in on the amazing last few episodes we have left. Let’s recap our bachelor, Grant Ellis, and the lucky ladies left in the show’s final weeks to bring everyone up to speed.

Who is the Bachelor?

Grant Ellis, 31, was born and raised in Newark, N.J., and currently works as a day trader in Houston, Texas. Before that, he played basketball professionally overseas, primarily in the Dominican Republic. His four-year professional career was cut short by a career-ending injury.

Early on, we are introduced to the idea that Grant values his family a lot, as we meet his sister, Taylor Loreal Ellis, in the very first episode of this season. She’s a popular model featured in Marie Claire and InStyle Mexico and is currently represented by Ford Models. He also openly proclaims himself to be a mama’s boy.

We find out that Grant’s mom actually signed him up for the Bachelor without Grant’s knowing. It seemed as if the audience enjoyed Grant’s screen time presence when he was a contestant on Season 21 of The Bachelorette, and producers decided that he would be the perfect fit for the upcoming season. His primary motivation for wanting to come on The Bachelorette initially, as he explained:



“I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return.” Grant Ellis, Final On-Camera Interview Bachelorette

Grant explained that he was excited about this season and what was coming. He was ready to find that perfect someone and finally settle down with someone who wanted a long-lasting relationship and a family like him. He hopes to find someone as family-oriented as he is, compassionate, and drama-free (some might say drama-free is an interesting take from someone trying to meet his wife on The Bachelor, perhaps).

Additionally, Grant loves poetry, reading, watching the Lakers, going bowling, dancing salsa, and singing his songs in Karaoke. His passion for singing Karaoke has seemed to pay off, as he has released a new song called “Party Girls” since the show’s release. I think the song is pretty good, even though his on-screen moments on the show this season singing haven’t seemed to be fan favorites.

Overall, Grant is excited about the chance to fall in love again and cannot wait to see what happens.

The contestants left:

Let’s reintroduce the final three girls left for the season as we enter the next “Fantasy Suites” episode and get to know them a little if you haven’t already.

Litia garr

Litia, 31, from Star Valley, Wyoming, is a vibrant, empathetic, and confident woman with much love to give. She is ready for a man to put her first and is looking for someone honest, vulnerable, and family-oriented. Like Grant, Litia loves sports and enjoys watching basketball, football, and water polo. She also loves riding horses and is a huge fan of the board game Clue.

Litia is ready to meet her other half and hopes Grant will be that guy.

Julianna pasquarosa

Juliana, 28, from Newton, Massachusetts, is a bubbly, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and pursue her heart’s desires. She comes from a big Italian family and aspires to find love like her parents.

Juliana hopes to meet a man with a good heart, strong ambition, and who loves to hang out with family. Juliana has a good time wherever she goes.

zoe mcgrady

Zoe, 28, from Chester, Virginia, isn’t afraid to go after what she wants, and what she wants now is to find her Prince Charming. Zoe is super impressive, and that’s not just because she graduated from Duke University with a degree in mechanical engineering. When she’s not working, she likes to adventure outdoors with boating, jet skiing, surfing, and ice skating activities. Zoe loves cooking fancy dinners for her partner when she’s in love, so hopefully, Grant’s ready to be surprised with a tasty token of her affection.



She wants to meet a man with transparency who is as supportive and as committed as she is.

NExt week: the women Tell All

We will get to watch the special reunion-style episode that typically airs towards the end of the season after hometown dates. In this episode, contestants who were eliminated in the season’s earlier episodes come back to the hot seat to talk about their experiences, confront each other about conflicts, and sometimes address the bachelor himself.

It’s a chance for viewers to get closure and more insight into some drama, hear the contestants’ perspectives, and see emotional moments that might not have been explored during the screen time during the show up to that point. Eventually, the bachelor usually appears at the end to answer questions and provide their side of the story. It’s a very drama-filled and intense episode of the season.

There is a lot to look forward to in these next few episodes. Three lucky ladies, all looking for love, family, and a relationship. Stay tuned to see who Grant proposes to in these next few episodes, whether it’s Juliana, Litia, or Zoe.