Temptation Island, which first came out in 2001, just received a reboot and a new season on Netflix. Temptation Island follows four couples that come onto the island to ‘test’ their relationships. The couples get split up, with girls going to a house with only men (around 12) and men going to a house with only women (also around 12). The couples come on the show for various issues in their relationship, from infidelity to marriage ultimatums and much more. The couples also have a weekly bonfire where they get to see clips of what their partner is up to at the other house. So juicy!

Tayler & Tyler

Tayler and Tyler had been dating for 2.5 years when they came onto the show. Tayler’s reasons for coming on were that she wanted someone more serious, as Tyler had not had a job in over a year. Tyler said he was interested in modeling, and that Tay had not been supportive of him in a while and he had not had a chance to date around as he jumped into a relationship fairly quickly with Tay after parting ways with his ex-wife.

As soon as the show started, Tyler developed a connection with temptress Kay pretty quickly. Within the first few episodes, he was emotionally cheating on Tay, getting in bed with Kay, and only choosing her for dates.

Tayler saw him cheating on her at a later bonfire, and had a very emotional reaction, saying:

“When people get to know me, they leave, everybody else leaves.” She cried. “I’d probably leave me too.”

Mark L. Wallberg, the host, lets Tayler know that she is believing a lie and she is worth so much more than what she thinks.

Watching this moment, I think me and a lot of other girls can relate. When you’re young, naive, and in love, you place your self-love and worth into the wrong person, which can lead to drastic effects. The best thing for Tayler and any other girl who feels this way is to get to know themselves and love who they are first so that in the next relationship they will know how they deserve/want to be treated and understand when to walk away.

Seeing this emotionally vulnerable moment is one of the reasons this season is so great, as the viewer gets to see Tayler develop from saying she’s broken and that people should leave her, to someone who leaves Tyler at the final bonfire.

Even though she had a connection with Yamen, she ultimately decided to spend time focusing on herself, which I think was a great decision for her.

I’m proud of her for sticking up for herself and choosing herself first.

It’s also important to note that Kay and Tyler did not end up together after the show, and Tyler is reportedly now in a serious relationship with someone else.

Tayler also has brown hair now, which I love because Tyler’s type was clearly blondes. It seems like she’s getting over Tyler quite nicely!

Ashley and Grant

Ashley and Grant, who had been dating for 1.5 years, came onto the show so Grant could prove his loyalty to her. Ashley said that he had previous issues with infidelity, cheating on the mother of his children, and herself as well.

Grant, like Tyler, was also one of the first men to cheat on their significant other, having intimate relations with Natalie in the shower.

After this happened, Ashley proclaimed that she was now single and was going to actively pursue her connections in the house, particularly with contestants Danny and Logan.

Temptation Island also gives the couples a chance to send a 30-second video to their significant other during their stay at the house. Ashley didn’t send one, while Grant sent some manipulative crap about how he was only thinking of Ashley (Yeah right, I’m sure you were thinking of your girlfriend while getting into bed with another woman, Grant).

This season was unique in that it introduced the new feature of a “Temptation Haven.” The Haven, which is really just a tent outside, is a camera-free zone where contestants to go in there to really do anything they want, while still mic’d up. The catch is that going into the Haven sets off a bright blaring red light to the other house, so they know when someone goes in!

The men took advantage of this Haven to cheat on their partners immediately, whereas Ashley used it strategically. She went in there with Danny to set off the light without doing anything with him (except maybe some making out!) And it worked! Grant admitted that selfishly, he hoped it wasn’t Ashley, but he couldn’t fault her if it was.

Watching Ashley enact her petty revenge on Grant, and call him out for his terrible behavior (such as saying he’s a piece of sh*t man) was so satisfying to watch. Some of the female contestants don’t immediately stick up for themselves. but the second Grant does Ashley dirty, she’s done with him.

This is refreshing to watch and well-deserved on Grant’s part.

Even though Ashley left the island with Danny and Grant left alone, both of them are now single. Unfortunately, Ashley did get back together with Grant for a couple of months as he supposedly love-bombed her, but she called it quits for good after she found out Grant was cheating on Natalie with her.

Once a cheater, always a cheater, I guess.

Shanté and Brion

Shanté and Brion had been together for about a year before coming on to the show. Shanté listed her reason for joining the island as trying to work out trust issues, as Brion had previously cheated on her before.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t work out great for Shanté, as Brion later cheats on her, with two women, Alex and Courtney. Brion had expressed his desire for a threesome multiple times throughout the show, but after it happens, he insists that he is not regretful and that Shante will understand because she’s a good woman.

One of the contestants, Amiah, even calls Brion out on his hypocrisy, saying he claims he wants a good Christian woman but also wants polygamy. Amiah even turns down a date with him because she says he needs to start taking accountability for his actions.

Shanté saw both the clip of Brion cheating and Amiah calling him out at various bonfires, but the final bonfire was a disappointing ending for many viewers. Unfortunately, Shanté chooses to leave the island with Brion, as she believes he’s matured.

Even though I was shocked that Shanté would stay with a man who disrespected her on national TV like that, I did sort of empathize with her. Many fans are angry with Shanté right now, but I think this situation is an example of how it can be hard to leave a toxic situation. At the beginning of the bonfire, Shanté’s expression seemed resolved, like she was ready to leave him, but at the first sight of her boyfriend breaking down, she crumbled. It can be hard to leave a relationship you’ve poured everything into, but I’m hoping Shantédiscovers who she is on her own and gains the strength to leave Brion.

According to Netflix, the pair is, unfortunately, still together. Hopefully, this will be a large lesson in Shanté’s life to not let people walk all over her, and to stand her ground when it’s right to.

Alexa and Lino

Alexa and Lino, who had been dating for three and a half years, came onto the show to work out some trust issues. Alexa had relations with other men at the early stages of their relationship, and that made Lino feel insecure. They came onto the show so Alexa could prove she’d pick him every time. Also, Alexa wanted to marry Lino and thought the island would help solidify Lino’s decision to make a lifelong commitment to her.

Interestingly, Alexa and Lino were the only couple to set no rules or boundaries for each other, unlike the others.

Neither Alexa nor Lino gave in to temptation, even though it seemed Lino may have wanted to at times.

Even though neither of them spoke very kindly about each other in the beginning, Alexa ultimately came into her own and realized she was a strong, independent woman, but still felt Lino was a good partner for her.

The pair ended the final bonfire by staying together, with Lino proposing to Alexa.

The couple is still together and engaged today. I think Alexa and Lino were the healthiest couple, and I believe their issues could’ve been worked out without going on the island. Alexa and Lino are an example of loyalty and trust, and that’s what everyone should strive for in a relationship.

Did you love this season of Temptation Island as much as I did? If you can’t get enough of the series, the earlier seasons are available to watch on Peacock. They’re addicting and very entertaining, so I can’t recommend watching them enough.