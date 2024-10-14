Teaching in Style: Five Fashionable Shops For Student Teachers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Calling all student teachers! It can be tough to develop your new professional wardrobe, especially without breaking the bank. As a student teacher myself, I have curated a list of my top five favorite stores to shop at. I love wearing clothes that look cute and trendy for a reasonable, college girl-approved price. These stores have a good selection for both spring/summer and fall/winter clothes, making them perfect for any season you are shopping in!

1. Target

One thing that I love about Target is their constant rotation of clothes. Whenever I enter the store, I find something that I love, and end up walking out with a new shirt or pair of pants I did not expect to buy. As far as prices, you can find pants like the ones in this picture for $20-$30 and tops that retail for $20-$30 as well. You can put together a full cute and comfortable outfit for $50 while adding staple pieces that can be worn with a variety of other clothes.

2. Old Navy

Old Navy is a perfect place for basics. If you are looking for single-colored staples to build into multiple outfits, this is your store. My favorite items to buy from Old Navy are T-shirts and long-sleeved shirts for the fall and winter because they are perfect for layering. Their basic T-shirts are very reasonable in price, and usually retail between $10-$20. Their long sleeves also retail between $10-$20, and come in a variety of colors to support your wardrobe of staples.

3. Marshalls

I love Marshalls because of the variety they offer. You can easily find anything from dresses to shoes at this store. One thing about Marshalls is that if you spend the time looking, you can find a lot of name-brand items such as American Eagle and GAP. When I go to Marshalls, I love to look at their dresses in the summer, and things to layer basics with in the fall, like cardigans. You can get some great deals on popular brands here!

4. H&M

I love H&M for more professional clothing options. There will come a time when we need to opt for something that is more professional than our everyday wear, and H&M is a perfect spot to get classy but comfortable options. I personally like their button-down shirts and blazers, both are comfortable and great to elevate professionalism. The basic button-downs retail for $20 and their blazers retail between $40-$50.

5. loft

Loft is another great place to get professional clothing. While they are a bit more on the expensive side, they always have a good sale going! One of the things I shop for at Loft are their pants, because if you purchase online they have a “size” and “size type” meaning you can customize the waist size as well as the length. With a sale, their pants generally retail for about $50.

buy what’s best for you

It takes a while to put together a wardrobe that is both functional and enjoyable to wear, but I hope you were inspired by some of these stores! When I go to buy clothes, I typically find items I know will match with other items I currently own, so I can make the most out of each thing I buy. It is important to buy things you are comfortable and confident in, and these stores will lead you to just that!