Tate To Tatiana: My Take On Tate McRae’s New Album ‘So Close To What’

Most people’s favorite day of February is Valentine’s Day, but mine is the day Tate McRae dropped her third album, So Close To What, on February 21st.

Canadian singer, dancer, and popstar Tate McRae dropped the album last Friday, sending her fans (self-named super fans: Tator Tots) glued to their Spotify accounts. When Midnight struck, Tate revealed the most sassy, fierce, and bold album of the year. My jaw continued to drop with each track as I listened in order, absolutely captivated. Here’s my take on her absolute masterpiece of an album from one proud Tator Tot to another.

The iconic title

When diving into the title So Close To What, to me, it speaks to our pursuit to constantly venture out for something new and to reach that perfect something. From our careers, relationships, and really anything in life we always seem to be striving for something more. Tate has come so far in her music career, and I can imagine how even she finds herself pondering what comes next and how that will play into her future.

the perspective switch

The first thing I noticed was a 180 with her perspective change on this album. In Tate’s freshman album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, her perspective leaned toward sentimental, emotional, and vulnerable music. In her sophomore album, Think Later, she gravitated towards a rebellious, bad girl with a reputation vibe that fans absolutely adored. No one knew what to expect when she hinted towards her third album back in the summer, but we soon realized that the shift would be huge. Before dropping the album on the 21st, she previously teased and released three songs: “It’s ok I’m ok” which she performed at Madison Square Garden in NYC, “2 hands” in Sydney, and “Sports Car” back in January. I immediately noticed the jump from vulnerability to rebellion to now utter confidence and power. The immediate vibes that I received from the setlist were maturity, boss energy, allure, and just so foxy.

And boy, am I here for it!

When I think of her new element of power for this album, I must bring in Tate’s alter ego who, according to her, is called Tatiana. Tate described in an interview last year with Genius that Tatiana is her alter ego who takes form on stage, which lets out this fierce and sultry side of her that takes over the audience. Let’s just say that Tatiana did NOT come to play with this album.

vulnerability

I also noticed that even though this album is fierce and powerful, Tatiana passed the mic to Tate and decided to sprinkle some vulnerability into the mix. “Nostalgia” reflects on the processes of growing up, time slipping away, and how the mistakes we make along the way, both good and bad, shape us into who we are. She even dives into her family’s perspectives from her mom, dad, and brother, Tucker, giving the track a very intimate feel. I love how she embraces her ability to be vulnerable and allows her listeners to see a different side of her. She didn’t fail to remind us that although strength and confidence are important, vulnerability is just as crucial to connect with others. At the end of the day, everyone just needs that balance.

This theme of vulnerability is certainly not new to Tate. In her freshman and sophomore albums, I Used To Think I Could Fly and Think Later, the songs “i still say goodnight” and “calgary” offer that same level of open-heartedness that manages to end each album beautifully with a wistful twist.

In an interview with Billboard, Tate shared that “Nostalgia” came to life after having a deep conversation with her father in Barcelona about their biggest regrets. She found it crazy how some people don’t chase after their dreams and said her dad always encouraged her to go after what feels authentic because life will pass by in a heartbeat.

music video drop

Not only did Tate release her album but she also dropped a music video for the third track on the album, “Revolving Door.” There I was waiting until Midnight on the 20th excited for the late Christmas gift to arrive. I was in absolute awe. Her music video consisted of an edgy, effortless, and unique look with jaw-dropping choreography and, of course, the most mesmerizing vocals/lyrics which describe the revolving door of a toxic relationship. The constant on and off again relationship finally hit her and took a toll on her because, towards the end of the video, you see Tate alone in the room sobbing, then picking herself together and saying,

“Again?” To me, this song represents the utter strength of and the exhaustion that comes from something so emotionally taxing. It leaves the audience wondering,

“Can I relate to this and will Tate fall into this unhealthy cycle of the revolving door again?”

Dance Perspective

I have always been obsessed with Tate’s authenticity and fearlessness to go against the norm when it comes to dance. She experiments with flaunty moves and bold poses that not only challenge her as a dancer but also challenge her in the eyes of her audience. When I saw her “Revolving Door” music video at the time stamp 0:21, I saw her doing a very unique dance pose in which she contorted her body to hit off the music video with a bang. If you think the music video is impressive, then you just wait for her Miss Possessive tour to take the wheel. I know that Tatiana will take over the stage and show off a new dynamic of dance choreography that has never been seen before. Tate has a certain element when she dances, which just makes you want to get up and start dancing too. I know this for a fact because the first song I listened to on this album was “Dear God” and I don’t know if it was the strong winds of Storrs, Connecticut, or her ethereal voice that made me feel like I was about to fly away and dance off into the unknown. Her energy and stage presence give off such confidence that she is meant to be shared and nurtured with her fans.

Empowering, Love & Lessons Learned

When taking a look at her sixteen phenomenal tracks, I decided to break them down into three categories for some new Tator Tots in the audience: Empowering, Loving the Relationship, and Lessons Learned/Vulnerable Moments.

Empowering:

“Miss possessive,” “Sports Car,” “Purple lace bra,” “It’s ok I’m ok,”

These songs dive into the excitement of being in control, living at a certain speed, not stressing about judgment or the opinions of others, and moving forward to move to the beat of your own drum. I know I will be blasting these songs when I am getting in the morning, ready to manifest a good life and conquer the day. Tate emphasizes being comfortable in her skin and absolutely owning it. She’s excited for what lies ahead and whatever future experiences are waiting for her. I also love how she is experimenting with her vocal ranges and the tone of her music. For example, I noticed that for the first time ever, Tate is doing whisper and talking songs and I am here for it! The whisper can be heard from my perspective in her songs, “Sports Car,” “Dear God,” and “Purple lace bra.” It gives off a type of inviting and teasing energy which is completely new to Tate. I also have to touch on the fact that on her first track in the album, “Miss possessive,” she has actress, Sydney Sweeney, start off with a phrase,

“No Seriously, get your hands off my man” and it completely sets the tone of this album.

#iconic

Love:

“2 hands,” “I know love (ft. The Kid Laroi),” “No I’m not in Love,” “Like I Do,” “Means I care,” “Dear God,” “Siren Sounds (Bonus),” and “Greenlight”

These lovey-dovey songs focus on finding the balance of love and personal battles, the showcase of her new relationship with The Kid Laroi (Australian singer), the denial of real emotions, dealing with the lack of reciprocation for love that you give, the clock ticking in a relationship, and the investment in someone. Tate brings in a special guest into this category, The Kid Laroi. Seeing her collaborate with The Kid Laroi was probably the cherry on top of this album. Both Tate and The Kid Laroi went through breakups this past year and I am so happy that they found each other. I can easily sense their chemistry through the lyrics and the power of love that they have for each other. I, without a doubt, can predict that The Kid Laroi will make a few appearances on her tour, and this exciting duo will continue to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Lessons Learned:

“Revolving Door,” “bloodonmyhands (ft. Flo Milli),” “Signs,” and “Nostalgia”

These “Danny Tanner lesson moments” dive into the topics of being in a toxic relationship, feeling guilty for past mistakes, struggling to read the signs in a relationship, and of course reflecting on these positive and negative emotions and how they will affect your future. These beautiful melodies find a way to just stay in your brain forever.

Personal note

Now, you may be wondering what my favorite track off the album is and it has to be “Signs“ because there is just something so flirtatious and magnetic about the song that just makes me want to get up and start to improv. I love her effortlessness to just own the mic and produce the most melodic yet vivacious output known to mankind.

From her beauty, talent, and absolute confidence, I am in absolute awe.

Tate, from singing in your bedroom to selling out arenas,

I am so proud of you Miss McRae, or should I say, Miss Possessive?

Xoxo,

Your #1 Tator Tot