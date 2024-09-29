Sunshine & Stories: My 5 Summer Reading Highlights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As a college student, summer is my time to immerse myself in my favorite activity: reading (and buying) books. This summer was no exception. I was able to read 19 books, most of which left me kicking my feet or staring at a wall afterward. I have compiled a list of my top 5 books, in order from just enjoyable to my top favorite book of the summer. This list includes genres such as rom-com, mystery, historical fiction, magic realism, and fantasy, so there is a book for everyone. Regardless of your preferences, every book on here is very well-written and captivating, and you will not be able to put them down.

5. funny story by emily henry

Goodreads: 4.2 | My Rating: 3.8

Emily Henry is an author that I usually pre-order books from because I know whatever she puts out is always going to be good. Funny Story is no exception. If you are looking for a rom-com that will have you laughing out loud and kicking your feet at the same time, this is the perfect book for you.

The main characters, Daphne and Miles, move in together after both find themselves in the same predicament; their exes fall in love with each other. Stooping in their shared misery, they decide to form a sort of revenge plan, a dating facade to get back at their exes. Nothing could go wrong with pretending to date your ex-fiance’s new fiancee’s ex, right?

4. JUST FOR THE SUMMER BY ABBY JIMENEZ

Goodreads: 4.4 | My Rating: 4.4

Just for the Summer is part of a 3 book connected universe called Part of Your World. This connected universe concept means that there are some shared characters across these three books, but each book is a stand-alone and can be read on its own. One of the reasons I love this book and Jimenez’s writing is because the characters feel so real, and their chemistry is so organic. Life-like people with real-life problems and realistic love? Sign. Me. Up.

Justin and Emma both believe they have this “curse”; as soon as they break up with a partner, that partner then goes on to find “the one”. When Justin posts a Reddit about this curse, Emma decides to respond out of sheer ridiculousness that someone else shares her oddly patterned dating history. The two come up with a plan; they will date and then break up, canceling out each other’s curse to then go on and find the loves of their lives. But what if fate changed its course, and brought the perfect match together?

3. THE GOD OF THE WOODS BY LIZ MOORE

Goodreads: 4.2 | My Rating 4.4

This book is not something I would normally pick up, but I am so glad I did because the writing and storyline are phenomenal. The God of the Woods is a mystery told from multiple points of view and takes place at a camp in upstate New York during the summer of 1975. I love how Moore was able to seamlessly weave past and present, slowly revealing little secrets to add to the building case. If you’re in your detective-girl era, pick this book up!

Early morning Aug. 1975, 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar, daughter of the summer camp owners, is pronounced missing. She is the second of the Van Laar children to have gone missing, her older brother Bear having disappeared 14 years prior. As the search goes on, layered secrets unfold about the Van Laars and the history of the camp. Will the Van Laar girl be found?

2. THE SEVEN YEAR SLIP BY ASHLEY POSTON

Goodreads: 4.2 | My Rating: 4.6

The Seven Year Slip is not just any rom-com. This book is unique because it takes this well-loved genre and sprinkles it with a little bit of magic. I got swept up in the heartwarming story filled with themes of self-discovery, chasing your dreams, and growth. If you are looking for a book that satisfies your craving for romance but is different from the traditional contemporary script, this is a great choice!

This story takes place in New York, with Clementine living in her late aunt’s apartment, of which she has heard many impossible stories of its magical elements. Upon returning one evening, she finds a charming man standing in her kitchen. She learns he is an aspiring chef named Iwan, and is subletting the apartment from her aunt, seven years in the past. Can two people fall in love if one is seven years in the past, and the other seven years in the future?

1. HOUSE OF FLAME AND SHADOW BY SARAH J.

MAAS

Goodreads: 4.2 | My Rating: 5.0

Sarah J. Maas is another author that I always pre-order books for. House of Flame and Shadow is the third book in her Crescent City series. This was a highly anticipated read for me and it did not disappoint. This series and book specifically are different from your average fantasy because it takes place in a modern setting. It is a blend of magic and technology, giving it that modern-century twist. Definitely add this to your TBR if you are a romantacy enthusiast.

Bryce is in a world she doesn’t recognize, but is determined to save her world, Midgard. Everyone and everything she knows and loves is in danger from the Asteri, and the answers for how to stop them could be in this world if she is brave enough to find them. Hunt is stuck in the Asteri dungeons and has no idea of Bryce’s fate. He is determined to get out and find her, helping to save the world they both know together.

***Disclaimer*** For those both familiar and unfamiliar with Sarah J. Maas, I strongly recommend reading the Court of Thorns and Roses series before reading the Crescent City series to better your reading experience!

find your next read

Picking a new book to read can be intimidating, especially if it has a longer page count. But rest assured, these are all great reads. Whether you are into contemporary romance, mystery, thriller, fantasy, or comedy, I am sure you will find your next read on this list. Goodreads is a great source if you are looking for more information about a particular book, or general community thoughts. I hope you were able to add a book or two to your TBR. Happy reading!