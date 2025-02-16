Sunday Reset Made Easy: Your Simple Guide To A Stress-Free Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Suddenly, it’s that time of year again. Classes are in session, assignments are already piling up, and our all-too-familiar friend anxiety is back in full swing. With a new semester comes all types of uncertainty, so here’s a gentle reminder to lean into good habits and start on the right footing. A Sunday reset is my favorite way to ease back into the hustle.

I firmly believe that establishing positive and healthy habits at the beginning of the week can only set you up for long-term success. Dedication to a routine can help calm stress and reroute your mind. If it makes your life a little easier down the line, why not give it a shot? Here are some basic steps to guide your Sunday reset.

Clean your space

This can be as simple as making your bed or picking up clothes off the floor. I’ve always believed that a clean room equals a clean mind. Start your week off with good intentions and an organized living space.

Laundry time!

Laundry: the most dreaded and painfully mundane chore. For some reason, I’ve always associated Sundays with laundry day. But seriously, putting in a load on Sunday will only benefit you later in the week when you have all your wardrobe staples freshly folded and waiting for you to wear. There’s nothing worse than getting to Wednesday and realizing your favorite hoodie is at the bottom of your hamper.

Everything shower

A true everything shower consists of, you guessed it, everything. What better way to take on the week than a nice, long shower using all your favorite products and truly investing in self-care? Start your week refreshed and renewed with a deep clean routine customized to your needs. There’s no right or wrong when it comes to an everything shower.

play catch-up

Dedicate a chunk of time to check your email or finish any last-minute assignments. As a grade-A procrastinator myself, I know that the 11:59 p.m. deadline can sneak up on you. It’s good to get those assignments out of the way so you can start the week with a clean slate and high morale.

it’s all in the details

If there’s one thing I love, it’s a list. Putting in time to write down your to-do list for the week can go a long way. Whether that’s planning out your extracurricular schedule or writing down assignment deadlines, it is always helpful to get a rough idea of what lies ahead of you. I recommend using a planner or online document. There’s nothing more satisfying than checking off a box!

take time for YOU

Relax, unwind, and de-stress for the week ahead. Do whatever you need to do to feel balanced going into Monday. Pick up a coloring book, finish that chapter of your book, watch your favorite comfort show, or phone a friend. Take the time to do something for yourself and invest in your mental health.

call it a night

Try going to bed an hour earlier than usual. Give yourself time to relax and settle into the routine of healthy sleep habits right off the bat. Even if you don’t fall asleep immediately, let your body rest. You deserve it!

Following a basic reset routine can help you start the week refreshed and leave last week’s chaos in the past. While there’s no one way to do a Sunday reset, use these tips as a lending hand guiding you into the week ahead, ready to embrace whatever challenges or successes await.