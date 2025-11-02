“Sugar! Honey! Love!”: A Recap Of Kali Uchis’s North American Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis has recently wrapped the North American leg of The Sincerely, Tour. Uchis, born Karly Marina Loaiza, has released five studio albums along with multiple EPs across the last decade, spanning genres including R&B, reggaeton, neo-soul, pop and Latin pop. Singing in both English and Spanish across projects, she has proven herself a versatile artist who defies boxes of genre and language. Uchis’s recent tour, while named for her 2025 album Sincerely, was also in part for her 2024 album ORQUÍDEAS, which was never toured due to the singer having a baby with partner Don Toliver. The North American portion of the tour ended in early October, and she is preparing to continue in Latin America. To recap her tour completely, we have to start at the beginning.

ORQUÍDEAS

Flashback to Jan. 2024: Uchis released ORQUÍDEAS, her second full-Spanish album, beautifully combining all of her genres into one spectacular piece. The album was an incredible success; according to Billboard, it debuted at Number One on Top Latin Albums, Number One on Top Latin Pop Albums, Number One on the All-Genre Billboard 200, and Number Two on Top Album Sales and Vinyl Albums. Clearly, people loved this album, and it’s no surprise. ORQUÍDEAS includes features of popular Latin artists Peso Pluma, El Alfa, JT, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro. The album is full of self-love and female empowerment, like in songs “Igual Que Un Ángel,” “Diosa,” and “Muñekita.” She sings about leaving an unhealthy relationship in “Te Mata,” and explores her sexuality in “Labios Mordidos” featuring Karol G. Overall, ORQUÍDEAS was a phenomenal project highlighting all of Uchis’s talents.

“Igual Que Un Ángel” Official Music Video

Sincerely,

Moving on to May 2025, Uchis dropped Sincerely, an English album with a softer pop sound compared to its predecessor. Sincerely is arguably the artist’s most personal work yet. With no features, relatively simple production, and extra punctuation in titles like “For: You” and “Lose My Cool,” it is clear the artist’s focus was on the lyricism and poetry. Within the year leading up to the album’s release, Uchis had a son and lost her mother, thus many of the songs are dedicated to her loved ones and are about healing. The album’s lead single, “Sunshine & Rain…” begins with a voice message from her mother, and is about holding the people you love close to you.

Through sunshine & rain / As seasons change / We all need somebody / That makes the Earth feel heavenly / Baby, I’ll be that somebody / ‘Cause you’re that someone to me. Lyrics in “Sunshine & Rain” by Kali Uchis.

The beautiful, heartwarming lyrics combined with Uchis’s melodic voice and simple yet beautiful instrumentals create a truly perfect album.

The Tour

Following the release of Sincerely, Uchis announced she was going on tour across the US and Canada. She played in arenas and nearly all shows were sold out, and tickets were fairly affordable! Uchis told fans that the tour was for both Sincerely, and ORQUÍDEAS, and to dress in the style of either album. Many fans wore pink and white, often wearing an orchid flower or a bow. I attended the Boston show at TD Garden, and you can see my outfit below!

Uchis went through all of her different eras throughout the tour. She began with Sincerely, and opened sitting on a swing singing “Heaven is a Home…” It was a beautiful and emotional opener, and I have to admit, I bawled my eyes out! She sang 10 songs from the album, each one perfectly executed with just the right level of choreography to match the album’s tone.

Following the Sincerely, portion of the show, Uchis took a moment to make a statement about the current deportation crisis in the US. She played a video sharing clips of Latinos and talking about what it meant to her growing up Latina. You can find the video on several TikTok accounts, with Uchis saying, “Without immigrants, there is no America.” It was a powerful and emotional message for everyone in the audience, showcasing the artist’s genuine care for her fans and the current state of American politics.

She then moved into the ORQUÍDEAS section. She began with “Muñekita,” getting the audience excited with the upbeat number. In the transition between this song and “Labios Mordidos,” she had a short dance break to “Un Poco Loca” by Jowell & Randy. The ORQUÍDEAS portion got the whole audience to dance, especially during “Dame Beso // Muévete.” The energy in the room was exhilarating, and you could feel everyone’s excitement radiating off of each other. The joy and camaraderie in the venue were thrilling and showed how much Uchis brings her fans together.

Next, she transitioned to Por Vida, her debut EP from 2015. She began with the a capella “Sycamore Tree,” and ended with “Melting,” which has gained massive popularity on TikTok over the past few years. Occasionally, I noticed people sitting down during lesser-known songs like “Speed” and “Rush,” but the majority of the audience was singing along and showing their love for Uchis’s early work.

After Por Vida, she sang songs from her Isolation era, including “See You Again,” a Tyler, The Creator song from his album Flower Boy. She then moved into Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), her other full-Spanish album from 2020. She even sang my personal favorite song from her discography, “Quiero Sentirme Bien,” and again, admittedly, I was sobbing. She ended the official setlist with two songs from Red Moon In Venus: “I Wish You Roses” and “Moonlight,” the song that blew up on TikTok in 2023. It was an amazing experience to see so many songs from her older albums performed live! Artists often only perform a few hits from past albums, and I felt so lucky to see so many amazing songs in person.

@kaliuchis I Wish You Roses – Kali Uchis Sincerely, Tour 2025 ♬ original sound – Kali Uchis “I Wish You Roses” Performance

But this was not the end of the show! Uchis told fans on Instagram that if they were loud enough, she would come out for an encore. At most shows, she did and took requests for songs from fans. At Boston, she sang “Moral Conscience,” “Tyrant,” and “Hasta Cuando.” It was thrilling to see three extra songs that weren’t on the setlist, and it was refreshing to see a true unplanned encore.

Throughout the tour, Uchis brought out several guests at various shows. Some notable artists she brought were Peso Pluma, SZA, Rauw Alejandro, and Tyler, The Creator. Uchis is incredible on her own, but when she brings out guests, the crowd goes crazy, and it is sensational to see her perform with artists that she has collaborated with in the past.

@kaliuchis Last night of the Sold Out Sincerely, North American Tour ♬ original sound – Kali Uchis Kali Uchis and Tyler, The Creator

All in all, Kali Uchis’s Sincerely, tour was an impeccable, unmatched performance, from the beautiful set designs and outfits to the talented dancers, and of course, Uchis herself. Going to this concert genuinely healed me, and you could feel the love bouncing around the arena. It was lively and exciting while also calming and peaceful. If I could go back to any night from my life, I would choose to relive the Kali Uchis concert in Boston. Uchis is preparing for the Latin American leg of the tour, and I am so excited to see all the videos from these performances. She also announced on Instagram that there will be a Sincerely, film. Kali Uchis is one of the best female artists of our time, and it’s about time she gets her flowers for all that she has done!