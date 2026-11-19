This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After Shawn Mendes’ return to the stage lights in 2025 on his On The Road Again tour in honor of a decade of music, the last two years have been particularly special for the Mendes Army. This year on Sept. 25, Mendes released the 10-year anniversary edition of his hit album Illuminate. It’s safe to say that when I opened Apple Music that morning, there was “Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” from shuffling that album.

The 10-year anniversary edition of the Canadian pop-star’s hit album, Illuminate, features two demos from the vault, including “Cold in California” and “She’ll Be The One.” It also features live recordings from his tour last fall, like the “Treat You Better” performance in New York, “Mercy” from Montreal, and “Ruin” live from Boston.

Becoming “Something Big”

As hard as it feels to pinpoint a time when Mendes was not so loved, he didn’t just pop out of the grapevine. Well, kind of.

In 2013, 15-year-old Mendes was discovered on Vine, singing covers with his acoustic guitar. This kickstarted his massive social media presence and ultimately got him signed with an agent. His debut single, “Life of the Party,” got him on the U.S Billboard Top 100 as the youngest artist to make it to No. 25 on the list.

Then, in 2015 at only 17 years-old, his debut album, Handwritten, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list. When Mendes was in the studio, I have reason to believe he heard “change lives” when the producer said “take five.” Seven-year-old me must have been making half of Mendes’ revenue when “Stitches” dropped on Vevo.

But that was only the beginning.

Handwritten as No. 1 Billboard 200 list wasn’t a one hit wonder, this was a trend for Mendes’ next four albums.

When Illuminate was released in late 2016, it had over nine billion streams. This album changed his career forever. With household song titles like “Treat You Better,” “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and “Mercy,” this massive growth, especially in the realm of pop music, became his most successful album to date. After Illuminate, Mendes was no longer an opener, but a headliner. And yet, he still maintained an open and intimate relationship with his fandom, moving humbly through his fame and rise to stardom.

That’s what makes this anniversary and album edition so special and important. It isn’t a tribute to his success, but an act of gratitude to the Mendes Army and to all he has been through over the last decade.

Mendes went on to produce the album Shawn Mendes in 2018, with hits like “In My Blood,” “Lost in Japan,” and “Señorita,” featuring Camilla Cabello. He also developed the album Wonder in 2020, with a feature from Justin Bieber called “Monsters,” along with Wonder: The World Tour.

The last seven shows of this tour were ultimately canceled due to his mental health, which he was open about with fans. There was a divide between backlash and support, as many were frustrated due to travel expenses and later social media posts of Mendes traveling in Miami instead of being on tour. Overall, many fans were understanding to the situation he called one of the hardest decisions he has ever had to make.

Later, he released Shawn in 2024. In the album, he addresses the hate he faced and controversy surrounding his tour cancellation, and how he processed the criticism. For the fanbase, this humanized Mendes in a way we don’t usually see from huge stars. Instead of being on a pedestal, Mendes’ long-awaited return only solidified the immense support and strong bond he has with his fanbase.

“On the road again”: Boston

After an abrupt end to his last tour, Mendes went quiet for three years. Even in the dispute, the love never stopped coming from fans. In November of 2024, Mendes released his fifth album, Shawn. This time, it wasn’t his usual pop love songs, and it was way more than just a rebuttal to the contention surrounding him.

This album is an indie, acoustic approach to opening up about his struggles with mental health and navigating self-discovery. It’s as raw and complex as the topics of grief and yearning he writes so passionately about.

He held a very exclusive tour called For Friends and Family Only. This tour was his first on-stage performance since breaking away from the public eye, and the first performances for his new album, Shawn. With all the love and support from fans, Mendes decided to go on a more public tour in honor of a decade of music since his debut album, Handwritten.

Last September, my sister and I went to his show in Boston, coincidentally on the nine-year anniversary of Illuminate. It was such an emotional and nostalgic experience. There’s nothing as surreal as hearing a voice you grew up with be so passionate while performing, especially to such an equally as devoted audience.

This time, my sister and I weren’t seven and eight years old belting the wrong lyrics, off-key, to the radio from the back seat. We were singing along, still off-key, but with the vocals himself. At the concert, when the initial strums of “Ruin” started playing and the crowd went wild for the umpteenth time, Mendes said, “You know you got the real die-hard fans when ‘Ruin’ gets a lot of applause.” He couldn’t have been more right.

The Best Reputation

Shawn Mendes is more than just a fan-favorite, he’s a triple-platinum artist, 2010 Tumblr icon, Grammy-nominee, Pinterest rockstar boyfriend, and a huge advocate in the mental health movement. Beyond the stage and studio, Mendes created the Shawn Mendes Foundation, an organization that funds the projects of young leaders who are passionate about service to others in a multitude of fields, from music to technology.

Alongside this, he also uses his platform to talk about the environmental crisis we’re in and tries to be as eco-friendly as possible on tour. Shawn Mendes is a huge advocate for mental health, expressed through his music in songs like “In My Blood,” “It’ll Be Okay,” and “Never Be Alone,” and publicly prioritizes his well-being despite his large following in the public sphere.

The new edition of Illuminate sparked a newfound love and revival of support for Mendes. The kid with a guitar on Vine isn’t a kid anymore, but certainly not an egotistical popstar either. With Mendes, what mattered most was his relationship with fans, vulnerability, and finding community. It never mattered how famous he became or how parasocial the fandom got. It was felt through every album drop, single release, nomination, break, breakup, and definitely at every performance.

On his Instagram post for the anniversary, Mendes said, “Here’s to 10 more.” I know the fans can’t wait to see what else is in store. Happy “Illumiversary” to those who celebrate!